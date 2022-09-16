Crash that killed U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, 3 others due in part to 'excessive speed'

ELKHART — Excessive speed was a contributing factor in the Elkhart County crash which killed U.S. Rep Jackie Walorski and three others last month, the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department said Friday.

In a report released Friday afternoon, Elkhart County police determined Zach Potts, one of Walorski's staffers, was driving about 80 miles per hour when the vehicle crossed over the center line and hit a car traveling the opposite direction. Police say the evidence indicates Potts was trying to pass a slower-moving vehicle, precipitating the fatal collision.

"Our investigation has determined that the cause of the crash was driving left of center with a contributing factor of excessive speed," Elkhart County Sheriff Jeff Siegel wrote in the report. "The at-fault vehicle was the Toyota RAV4 driven by Zachery Potts."

U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski and 2 staffers died in Aug. 3 collision

The report comes over a month after the Aug. 3 collision, which caused the deaths of Walorski, 58, as well as two of her staffers — 27-year-old Potts and 28-year-old Emma Thomson. Nappanee native Edith Schmucker, 56, was also killed when Potts crossed the center line and struck her car.

Officials also released the cause and manner of death for all four people killed. Elkhart County Coroner Merv Miller listed Walorski's cause of death as the "dislocation of the cervical spine due to automobile striking automobile."

Walorski, Potts and Thomson were killed while driving north on Indiana 19 around 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 3. Potts was the chairman of the St. Joseph County Republican Party . Thomson was Walorski's communications director. The group was returning from a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Claypool, Indiana, at a soybean processing facility. Schmucker was driving south when Potts' vehicle collided with hers.

The collision took place just south of the roundabout where Indiana 19 connects with Indiana 119.

Based a witness account, police concluded Potts was driving behind a flat-bed truck and initially slowed to create distance before accelerating in an apparent attempt to pass the other vehicle. As Potts' Toyota got close to the rear of the truck, it swerved into the southbound lane, hitting Schmucker's Buick LeSabre.

"All of the evidence and information gathered is consistent with someone attempting to pass another vehicle on a two-lane roadway," the report states.

Investigators said data from the Toyota's "black box" shows Potts was going 82 miles per hour five seconds before the crash, at which point he took his foot off the gas pedal and was "coasting" at 77 miles per hour in the milliseconds before impact.

The speed limit on that stretch of Indiana 19 is 55 miles per hour.

The coroner's office ruled all four deaths were accidental and stemmed from multiple injuries related to the crash. The only injury detailed by the coroner was Walorski's cervical spine, or neck, being dislocated. Miller said toxicology tests on the drivers came back negative for any substance that could have impacted motor skills.

Cell phone data from all four individuals was collected, but there was no indication that phone usage was a factor in the crash. Police said everyone involved in the collision was wearing seatbelts, the airbags did deploy and there were no indications of mechanical failure.

Friday's report comes over a month after the fatal crash and contradicts much of what Elkhart County police initially released about the incident. In the hours after the crash on Aug. 3, police said Schmucker was driving north and was the one to cross over the center line and hit Walorski's vehicle. However, the next day, officials said they were mistaken and that Walorski's team was driving back north when Potts crossed the center line and hit Schmucker.

"The information from the preliminary investigation at the scene, as to the direction of travel of the vehicles, was not correct," Elkhart county police said at the time, adding they became aware of eyewitnesses and video evidence that contradicted the initial report.

Elkhart County investigators consulted with Indiana State Police regarding the conclusions of the investigation, the report said

Aftermath of crash

Walorski was honored at a vigil at Jimtown High School the day after the crash and her funeral service the following week at Granger Community Church brought family, friends and state and national politicians together to celebrate the life of the self-proclaimed "happy Hoosier."

"It is impossible on one day to quantify what this lady liberty, what this true Hoosier, torch-bearer, this good and faithful servant, accomplished before she entered eternity and met her maker's smiling, determined face," Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said in remembrance of Walorski.

The longtime representative was buried at Southlawn Cemetery in South Bend.

Walorski served Indiana's 2nd district in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2013 and her death set off a crowded caucus field to fill her seat.

Thanks in part to an endorsement from Dean Swihart, Walorski's widower, former Walorski campaign finance director Rudy Yakym was picked to succeed Walorski in the 2nd District race. Yakym will face Democrat Paul Steury in the general election.

