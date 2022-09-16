This sounds very reasonable . parents should be making that call .. they are kids and many have had elected surgeries and later changed their minds and it ruined their lives . ...many . Let parents decide what is best for their children .. children are not yet equipped mentally to make decisions that can lead to life altering decisions that they may and often do regret. Thank You Governor Youngkin❤❤❤❤
It’s obvious the Governor doesn’t understand a thing about lgbtq youth. Not all students have understanding parents. That is evidenced by the higher than normal number of homeless transgender youth. Trans Children feel like they are different from the rest of society. This leads to suicide attempts and bullying by other youth. Some are kicked out regardless of age to fend for themselves. Parents should be included after the child has been counseled.
Good. parents should have all the rights. Certainly these wacko teachers should have zero
