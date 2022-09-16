Read full article on original website
Related
Will You Need a Polio Vaccine Booster as Concerns Rise in U.S.? Here's What Chicago's Top Doc Said
Local officials are monitoring the spread of polio amid growing national concerns, leaving some wondering what measures will be used to curb the spread of the virus, including the possibility of polio vaccine boosters. New York declared a state of emergency Sept. 9 to boost vaccination efforts after polio was...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
89K+
Followers
73K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0