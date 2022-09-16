ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Kyrie Irving has message for his former team Celtics

Kyrie Irving is putting his former NBA team on notice. Appearing on a Twitch stream this week, the Brooklyn Nets guard Irving spoke on being swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs last year. Irving called it “a humbling experience” but cautioned Boston that they would be seeing the Nets again.
BROOKLYN, NY
Celtics Owner Wyc Grousbeck's Message to Brad Stevens

The Celtics are coming off a campaign where they pulled off one of the most impressive in-season turnarounds in NBA history. Boston went from 11th in the East in January to finishing within two wins of raising banner 18 to the TD Garden rafters. Even with the loss of Danilo Gallinari, who's likely ...
BOSTON, MA

