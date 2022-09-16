Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving has message for his former team Celtics
Kyrie Irving is putting his former NBA team on notice. Appearing on a Twitch stream this week, the Brooklyn Nets guard Irving spoke on being swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs last year. Irving called it “a humbling experience” but cautioned Boston that they would be seeing the Nets again.
Celtics Owner Wyc Grousbeck's Message to Brad Stevens
The Celtics are coming off a campaign where they pulled off one of the most impressive in-season turnarounds in NBA history. Boston went from 11th in the East in January to finishing within two wins of raising banner 18 to the TD Garden rafters. Even with the loss of Danilo Gallinari, who's likely ...
Cole Strange’s bounce-back game gave the Patriots a boost against Pittsburgh
The rookie played all 68 snaps and held his own against one of the league's best defensive linemen. Perhaps one of the most encouraging signs during the Patriots’ 17-14 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday was how well the offensive line played. The group deservedly drew its share of heat...
Kendrick Bourne suggests Patriots have 'scrapped' new-school offense
After Sunday’s game, Kendrick Bourne suggested the Patriots have “scrapped” the new elements of their offense from training camp and have gone back to “playing to our strengths.”
