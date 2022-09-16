Read full article on original website
More Black People Eligible for Lung Cancer Screening Under New Guidelines
Updated lung cancer guidelines make more Black people eligible for lung cancer screening, according to study results published in JAMA Network Open. “Expansion of screening criteria is a critical first step to achieving equity in lung cancer screening for all high-risk populations, but myriad challenges remain before individuals enter the door for screening,” wrote study authors Julie Barta, MD, of Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, and colleagues. “Health policy changes must occur simultaneously with efforts to expand community outreach, overcome logistical barriers and facilitate screening adherence. Only after comprehensive strategies to dismantle screening barriers are identified, validated and implemented can there be a truly equitable landscape for lung cancer screening.”
Medical Cannabis Reduces Pain For Cancer Patients
Cannabis may be an alternative to opioid pain relievers for people with cancer-related pain, according to a recent study. Pain is among the leading reasons for reduced quality of life among people undergoing cancer treatment. Many patients are interested in trying medical cannabis, but research on its benefits remains limited.
A Better Way to Detect High-Risk Medications in Older Adults with Cancer
A new study in the August 2022 issue of JNCCN—Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network suggests a new way for hematologic oncologists to protect older patients from the risks of medication interactions. As part of the Older Adult Hematologic Malignancies Program, gerontology researchers teamed up with hematologic-oncology investigators from Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to look at the association between older patients with blood cancers who were taking multiple medications and their corresponding frailty. They also created a new scale based on a list of Potentially Inappropriate Medications (PIMs) from the NCCN Guidelines® for Older Adult Oncology—called the Geriatric Oncology-Potentially Inappropriate Medications (GO-PIMs) Scale—and found it to be more effective at predicting frailty than conventional methods.
Rolling the Dice: Gamble Pays Off For Cancer Patient in CAR T-Cell Clinical Trial
Family, friends and positive attitudes helped Katherine Haug through months of failed attempts at ridding her body of cancer. Then a passionate doctor with an experimental treatment gave the wife, mother and grandmother a big reason to smile. Last November, Manali Kamdar, MD, informed the longtime Buena Vista resident that...
Abortion Access Affects Cancer Patients
Nearly 1 in 1,000 pregnant women are diagnosed with cancer each year. What’s more, some cancers must be treated immediately to save the mother, and some treatments may be harmful to the developing fetus. What to do? It’s a harrowing decision made all the more complicated by the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and allows states and Congress to ban abortions. Indeed, oncologists could possibly risk prison time if treating their cancer patients terminates a pregnancy. Without taking a position on the court’s ruling, the American Cancer Society and the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network urge states to ensure that people with cancer have access to immediate care, that they have the right to preserve fertility before starting treatment and that cancer screenings and early diagnoses remain accessible and affordable. “Every patient,” the nonprofits write, “should be able to increase their likelihood to survive cancer by having the option to start cancer therapy immediately, regardless of pregnancy status.”
scitechdaily.com
High Fish Consumption Has Been Linked to a Greater Likelihood of Developing Cancer
A study finds that high fish consumption is associated with an increased risk of melanoma. According to a large study of US adults published in the journal Cancer Causes & Control, eating more fish—including tuna and non-fried fish—seems to be linked to a higher risk of malignant melanoma.
The 4 Stages Of Uterine Cancer Explained
Uterine cancer is typically divided into four stages to determine the severity of the disease.
Why Is CAR-T Therapy “One of the Most Phenomenal Advances in Science”?
This episode of CU Anschutz 360 focuses on a promising breakthrough therapy for patients with large B-cell lymphoma, an aggressive subtype of the disease. The clinical trial was led by Manali Kamdar, MD, clinical director of the lymphoma program in the Division of Hematology at the University of Colorado School of Medicine.
NIH Awards $23 Million to Study Telehealth for Cancer Care
The National Cancer Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health, will award $23 million to four academic institutions to establish centers of excellence that will conduct research on the role of telehealth in delivering cancer-related health care, a practice that became more prevalent during the COVID-19 pandemic. The awards...
Esophageal Cancer Patient Thriving and Optimistic after Multidisciplinary Care
Less than a year ago, Ken Herfert got a puppy and named her Bailey after the Colorado town where she was born. This was a big deal for several reasons, including the responsibility of adopting a new family member, but perhaps the biggest was this: About six months after receiving a diagnosis of esophageal cancer in early 2018, Herfert’s oncologist in California told him he had maybe a year to live, maybe less.
Customized Drug to Kill Brain Cancer Cells
A type of tumor called glioblastoma is the most common brain cancer in adults. It’s also one of the most lethal tumor types overall. Only about 5% of people with glioblastoma will be alive five years after diagnosis. When DNA gets damaged, cells use specialized molecular pathways to fix...
SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Levels Linked to Patient Outcomes
The amount of SARS-CoV-2 antigen measured in the blood of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 is associated with illness severity and other clinical outcomes, according to a new study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Following the ACTIV-3 trial of COVID-19 therapeutics in people hospitalized with COVID-19, researchers from the...
How to Make Cancer Clinical Trials Easier to Join
For clinical trials to determine whether drugs and medical procedures are safe and effective for all potential users, regardless of age, race and ethnicity, the trials must include a diverse cross-section of participants. But joining a clinical trial often requires traveling and taking time off for in-person appointments, which poses a challenge for many folks. Luckily, remote technologies, such as virtual meetings, may increase enrollment. A recent survey of nearly 1,200 cancer patients and survivors found that 80% were willing to use remote technologies to enroll in clinical trials. In fact, those who said they wouldn’t attend in-person appointments claimed they’d be more likely to participate if they could do so remotely. “Expanding who is able to enroll in trials through these tools could have a significant positive impact on the number and diversity of patients enrolled in trials,” said Devon Adams, a senior analyst and emerging science expert at the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, which conducted the survey. What’s more, he added, “the [COVID-19] pandemic necessitated mass adoption of remote technologies, and patients’ positive experiences with those tools is increasingly reflected in their willingness to use technology in trials.”
Studying Psychedelics to Treat Psychiatric Distress in Late-Stage Cancer
The effects of cancer are not just physical, especially in advanced stages of the disease. People living with a cancer diagnosis may experience depression, anxiety, and fear, or feel demoralized by the weight of new and unanticipated burdens. While the majority of cancer interventions focus on treating or preventing the...
Rethinking Why Cancer Doesn’t Happen – Part 1
There’s no doubt that many tumors can be traced back to damaged DNA. And a lot of cancer research, including the field of precision oncology, has primarily focused on the genetic hardware inside our cells. But is DNA fate?. “The idea that you get a mutation and you’ll get...
Rural Americans Have Difficulty Accessing a Promising Cancer Treatment
Suzanne BeHanna initially turned down an experimental but potentially lifesaving cancer treatment. Three years ago, the newlywed, then 62, was sick with stage 4 lymphoma, sick from two failed rounds of chemotherapy, and sick of living in a trailer park near the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. It was fall 2019, and treatment had forced her to migrate 750 miles east from rural New Mexico, where she’d settled only months before her diagnosis.
A Horse Farmer’s Cancer Diagnosis Spur Community Action
Shortly after her honeymoon last fall, farmer Kami Rivera learned she had Stage III breast cancer. The 38-year-old owns Sunny Hill Stable with her husband, Luis Ruzzo Rivera, in Frankfort, Maine, and her diagnosis necessitated a double mastectomy, breast reconstructive surgery, aggressive chemotherapy and many radiation treatments. During this time, as the Bangor Daily News reported in an inspiring profile, Rivera received both emotional support from her husband, family and friends but also the support she needed to keep Sunny Hill Stables operating while she underwent treatment from members of her community.
Abortion Ban May Increase Risk of Death for Pregnant Women with Cancer
The repercussions of overturning Roe v. Wade — and the failure of the Supreme Court to provide any guidance on exceptions related to the life and health of the mother — are potentially catastrophic for a subset of women who face a life-threatening diagnosis of pregnancy associated cancers (PAC).
Nearly Half of Cancer Deaths Are Due to Modifiable Risk Factors
Nearly half of worldwide cancer deaths are linked to modifiable risk factors, such as smoking, alcohol consumption and obesity, according to new study findings published in The Lancet. The good news is that quitting smoking and reducing alcohol consumption can lower cancer risk. While some risk factors can’t be controlled—such...
How Many Cancer Survivors Are There in the U.S.?
That’s the number of cancer survivors in the United States as of January 1, 2022, according to a new report on cancer prevalence from the American Cancer Society and the National Cancer Institute. Produced every three years, the report found that 67% of survivors are 65 or older, that the growing population of survivors is increasingly diverse and that more resources are needed to reduce disparities for communities of color. The most common cancers among men are prostate (3,523,230), melanoma of the skin (760,640) and colorectal (726,450). Among women, they are breast (4,055,770), uterine (891,560) and thyroid (823,800).
