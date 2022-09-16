RENOVO, PA-The last family remaining in Renovo’s condemned 14th Street row houses on Monday was in the process of vacating their premises, according to eyewitness accounts. Monday at 9 a.m. had been the court-set date for residents to vacate the century-old structure. That date had been the outcome of a court proceeding before Clinton County Judge Michael Salisbury on Aug.25; one of those residents had recently relocated to a Clinton County Housing Authority facility in Renovo, leaving just the tenants at the south end of the brick structure .Witnesses said they were in the process of moving their belongings out of their residence.

RENOVO, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO