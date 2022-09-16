ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, PA

therecord-online.com

Feasibility study proposed for future use of Lockport lock house

LOCK HAVEN, PA – There is a local effort underway to determine if the now vacant Lockport lock house might be acquired and converted to some kind of tourism use. Bob Rolley, publisher Lock Haven Express/Williamsport Sun-Gazette, discussed the proposal at the Monday Clinton County Commissioners’ work session. He shared word of an agreement, a memorandum of understanding with the commissioners, to authorize a feasibility study to determine who might own the frame structure and what it could be used for. The MOU is expected to be voting on at the commissioners’ meeting this Thursday.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WTAJ

License plate replacement event coming to Mifflin County

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A free license plate replacement event will soon be available to residents and community members in and around Reedsville. State Representative Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) announced the replacement event will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Reedsville Fire Hall Parking Lot along Route […]
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

DEP, Fish & Boat Commission investigate pollution on Loyalsock Creek

Reprinted from PA Environment Digest The Department of Environmental Protection Oil & Gas Program and Fish and Boat Commission are investigating the failure of erosion controls to protect water quality at the Pennsylvania General Energy (PGE) Loyalsock/Shawnee natural gas pipeline and a surface water withdrawal construction site on the Loyalsock Creek in Lycoming County, according to Friends of the ‘Sock. The construction site is on both sides of Route 87...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania town vying to save rare dog breed from going extinct

…save a 500-year-old rare dog breed from going extinct. SIMILAR STORIES: What are Pennsylvanian’s favorite dog breeds? Here are the top 5. NorthCentralPa.com reports how residents in Lewisburg have come together to form the Barbado da Terceira (BDT) Club, USA as a means to preserve the Portugese Barbado de Terceira, “one of the world’s rarest dog breeds.”
LEWISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Way Fruit Farm announces fall weekend events

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Way Fruit Farm is filling its weekend with some fall, festive and historical events. Starting on Friday, Sept. 16 through Saturday, Sept. 17 there will be several fun-filled events and the farm is hoping to see you there. You can pick your own apples on Friday from 3 – […]
PORT MATILDA, PA
therecord-online.com

Monday is moving day for final 14th Street residents in Renovo

RENOVO, PA-The last family remaining in Renovo’s condemned 14th Street row houses on Monday was in the process of vacating their premises, according to eyewitness accounts. Monday at 9 a.m. had been the court-set date for residents to vacate the century-old structure. That date had been the outcome of a court proceeding before Clinton County Judge Michael Salisbury on Aug.25; one of those residents had recently relocated to a Clinton County Housing Authority facility in Renovo, leaving just the tenants at the south end of the brick structure .Witnesses said they were in the process of moving their belongings out of their residence.
RENOVO, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Teens charged for dumping trash

Middlebury Township, Pa. — Three teens have been charged after they were caught dumping garbage on a woman's property, police say. State Police at Mansfield say they have charged a 17-year-old female, a 17-year-old male, as well as an 18-year-old female from Wellsboro after they scattered garbage on a 67-year-old woman's property on Sweet Hollow Road in Tioga County last month. All three were charged with simple trespass.
WELLSBORO, PA
therecord-online.com

Free shoes for kids on Sept. 24

LOCK HAVEN, PA — The Lock Haven Shoe Bank will be open Saturday, Sept. 24 and ready to give free new sneakers or shoes to kids and teens up to age 18. Families with children or teens who have Compass may come in for free new shoes, socks, and books. Families must live in Clinton County or the Liberty-Curtin Elementary School area.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Williamsport authority to bill property owners an additional fee

Williamsport, Pa. — Sewer customers of Williamsport will see a rate increase starting in October. The City of Williamsport has transferred ownership of the Stormwater System to the Williamsport Sanitary Authority (WSA). According to WSA, this transfer of ownership required a rate increase for necessary upgrades. Residential properties will be billed a flat rate of $10/month. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
therecord-online.com

LHU: Field Hockey scores in final seconds, tops Rider and moves to 7-0

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Alyssa Endrick (Warrington, Pa./Central Bucks South) scored with eight seconds left in the game and lifted the Lock Haven field hockey team (7-0) to a thrilling 3-2 victory over visiting Rider (3-3). The Bald Eagles are now a perfect 7-0 on the season, the team’s first 7-0 start since 2004.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Crash on Route 45 in Union County claims life of woman

Mifflinburg, Pa. — A Mifflinburg woman was killed early Sunday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Union County on Route 45 near Hackenburg Road in Hartley Township. State police at Milton say Melissa A. Dziadzio, 31, was traveling east shortly before 2 a.m. on Route 45 when she lost control of her car on a right curve. Dziadzio's 2009 Ford Focus went off the road, hit a utility pole, and traveled into a field before coming to rest in a row of pine trees.
UNION COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Coroner: One dead in fiery multi-vehicle Route 219 crash

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Route 219 has been reopened after multiple crews worked on a multi-vehicle crash that saw at least one vehicle catch fire Sunday night. The crash happened on Route 219 between Ridgway and Johnsonburg at around 7:30 p.m. when 56-year-old Clement McAlee of Johnsonburg was traveling north and collided head-on with […]
JOHNSONBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Theft of firearms, ammunition reported at Loyalsock Townshp home

Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Someone took two firearms and four boxes of ammunition from a home in Loyalsock Township. State police at Montoursville say the suspect entered a home on Alta Vista Drive between 2 p.m. Sept. 2 and 5 p.m. Sept. 6 and took a silver Smith & Wesson .357 magnum and a black Taurus 1911 .45 ACP. The suspect also took ammunition for the firearms. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman accused of banging on doors, breaking into Snyder County home

Middleburg, Pa. — A woman banged on the doors of a Snyder County home and then pried a door open to yell inside before taking off in her car. Middleburg Police say on Sept. 12, Taylor Keister, 27, of Mount Pleasant Mills, stormed into the home uninvited in Middlecreek Township. A resident at the home told police that Keister, who is known to them, started sending them threatening phone calls...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Central Mountain PIAA place-winner Walizer commits to LH wrestling

BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – Griffin Walizer, currently a junior at Central Mountain High School, has announced he will do his collegiate wrestling at Commonwealth University-Lock Haven. Griffin, the son of Central Mountain head coach Biff Walizer and wife Marci, posted his announcement on social media:. Committed to The...
MILL HALL, PA
WBRE

One woman dead after collision in Union County

HARTLEY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU) — A Mifflinburg woman died as a result of a collision with a tree in the early hours of Saturday morning, in Union County. According to PSP-Milton, just before 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 18, Melissa Dziadzio, 31, of Mifflinburg, was driving a 2009 Ford Focus when she was fatally […]
UNION COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania woman sentenced for repeatedly raping young boy

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. (WHTM) – Tonya Krout has been convicted in Clinton County, Pennsylvania has been sentenced for the repeated rape of a young child. According to the Clinton County District Attorney’s office, Krout was sentenced earlier this week to a maximum of 60 years in state prison for three counts of Rape of a Child that occurred between 2010 and 2015.
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Scammed Out of Over $9,000

BRISBIN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a reported scam of over $9,000 to an area man. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the incident occurred around 10:58 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7. Police say an unknown individual opened a Verizon Wireless account with a Brisbin, Clearfield County man’s...
BRISBIN, PA

