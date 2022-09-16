Simple assaults, drug violations featured at Goose Creek PD Crime Prevention meeting

So how many high powered Chevy Tahoe, pursuit vehicles can one buy with $1.6 million? About 42 of them according the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office. At the Sept. 12 Berkeley County Council meeting members approved the lowest bid from the seller which came in at $1,599,780.00. Once the bid is verified county deputies will soon get the new vehicles. In its pitch to council, the agency said it needed the units to maintain fleet mobility.

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC ・ 20 HOURS AGO