Simple assaults, drug violations featured at Goose Creek PD Crime Prevention meeting

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersMoncks Corner, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
Related
The Post and Courier
BCSO charges accused murderer in Moncks Corner
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office is cracking down on the Sept. 16 shooting in Moncks Corner by charging Leland Heyward Jackson for allegedly killing his victim by firing a bullet into the unidentified individual. Jackson, 56, is facing charges of murder and possession of a deadly weapon during a violent...
The Post and Courier
Man, 56, arrested in fatal Moncks Corner shooting
MONCKS CORNER — Berkeley County sheriff's deputies arrested a 56-year-old man accused of fatally shooting another man the afternoon of Sept. 16. Leland Heyward Jackson was charged the same day with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, jail records show. Deputies arrived around 5:30 p.m....
Deputies seize $500K in drugs in Colleton Co, 2 arrested
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies arrested two men Sunday on several drug traffic charges in Colleton County. In September, Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and SLED’s Narcotic Unit teamed up to conduct traffic stops on I-95 with the intent to stop the flow of illegal drugs. According to CCSO, detectives and SLED made a traffic […]
live5news.com
Berkeley County deputies charge 2 teens after guns found at high school
DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Two teenagers face charges after authorities discovered three handguns at Philip Simmons High School on Friday. The students are 16 and 17 years old, an incident report states. Their names were not released because of their age. A release from the sheriff’s office did not specify the charges the teens are currently facing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BCSO: Students charged after 3 guns found at Philip Simmons High School
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on Monday charged two Philip Simmons High School students after three handguns were found on campus Friday. According to BCSO, a school resource officer (SRO) was told that a student brought a gun to a football game a week earlier. The SRO told school […]
live5news.com
Police searching for man wanted for domestic violence, burglary
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is looking for a man wanted for domestic violence and burglary. Police say 39-year-old Deangelo Tucker is wanted for second-degree domestic violence and first-degree burglary for incidents that occurred in downtown Charleston. Tucker is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and...
live5news.com
Police release surveillance photos of possible hit-and-run witness
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police released photos Monday afternoon of a man they believe may be a witness to a hit-and-run crash that injured two people Friday. The man has what police call “a distinctive tattoo” on his left arm. Police believe the man was inside the...
live5news.com
Man pointed rifle at Colleton Co. deputy before officer-involved-shooting, report says
JACKSONBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - An investigative report from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division shows a Jacksonboro man pointed a rifle at the Colleton County Sheriff’s deputy before the deputy fatally shot him. The incident happened back on May 1, when Cpl. Jacob Scott and another deputy were sent...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
Georgetown County Sheriff to host community forum on opioid, Fentanyl crisis
GEORGETOWN — Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver will host a community forum on the opioid and Fentanyl crisis at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 11 and Oct. 13. The forum, “Sheriff’s Community Forum: The Opioid and Fentanyl Crisis in Georgetown County,” will feature a panel of experts from the medical community, law enforcement, the school district and addiction treatment who will share the real damage the opioid epidemic is inflicting on our community.
The Post and Courier
Police arrest suspect of hit-and-run that left 2 women badly hurt in downtown Charleston
Charleston police officers arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with a hit-and-run in downtown Charleston that seriously injured two women. Erik Gustav Kirby was taken into custody early Sept. 18 on two counts of hit-and-run with death or injury, jail records show. Officers responded just before 2 a.m. Sept. 16...
Moncks Corner Police See Uptick In Vehicle Thefts
The Moncks Corner Police Department is warning residents to be aware of a rise in theft and attempted thefts from vehicles over the last few weeks. The post Moncks Corner Police See Uptick In Vehicle Thefts appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
The Post and Courier
Conway man fatally shot following argument, suspect arrested
GEORGETOWN — A Conway man has been charged with murder following a shooting early Sept. 18 outside a Georgetown County nightclub, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office. Darius Rashawn Grant, 28, of Conway, was arrested in connection with charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
Summerville PD introduces 'Travis' robot
The Summerville Police Department formally introduced its newest weapon in the fight against crime during a Sept. 15 afternoon presser by issuing media members an up-close and personal look at Travis, a battery-operated military-grade robot and aerial drone. Police Chief Doug Wright was on hand at the stationhouse to provide...
The Post and Courier
New cruisers coming for Berkeley County deputies
So how many high powered Chevy Tahoe, pursuit vehicles can one buy with $1.6 million? About 42 of them according the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office. At the Sept. 12 Berkeley County Council meeting members approved the lowest bid from the seller which came in at $1,599,780.00. Once the bid is verified county deputies will soon get the new vehicles. In its pitch to council, the agency said it needed the units to maintain fleet mobility.
2 juveniles in custody after incident at Philip Simmons High School
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two juveniles are in custody Friday after an investigation into suspicious activity outside Philip Simmons High School. Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) were dispatched to the school around 2:46 p.m. regarding a possible weapon on the school campus. One of the students was detained while another fled […]
The Post and Courier
Federal agents investigate after fisherman rescued from ocean off Charleston's coast
The Coast Guard is investigating after an injured fisherman was rescued 70 miles off the coast of Charleston last week following a reported fight at sea. The man's plight appeared to be linked to a fishing vessel that later became the site of a Sept. 16 disturbance that caused Mount Pleasant police to close down areas around Wando Shrimp Co., on Shem Creek.
GCPD: Female body found at John McCants Veterans Park
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Goose Creek area on Sunday afternoon. Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department confirmed to News 2 on Sunday afternoon that they found a body at John McCants Veterans Park. Police say the victim was a woman and no foul play […]
Affidavit: Charleston County detention deputy let inmates assault victim
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Friday released new details regarding a Charleston County detention deputy arrested for her role in the assault of an inmate. Shannon Burden, 38, was fired by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office this week after an investigation revealed her involvement in the September 13th […]
‘Suspicious’ vehicle call leads to drug bust in Colleton County
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD)- A Colleton County man is facing multiple charges after deputies found narcotics and weapons in his vehicle on Wednesday. Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to King Street Community Park in Walterboro around 8:45 p.m. in reference to a call about a “suspicious vehicle” parked there. According to a police report, deputies […]
live5news.com
2 juveniles arrested, guns seized in Philip Simmons High School lockdown
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after firearms were found at a high school in the Wando area. Deputies were called out to Philip Simmons High School around 2:46 p.m. Once deputies made it to the campus, they arrested one student and another...
Comments / 0