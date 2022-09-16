The impact of climate change on the Earth is heading into “uncharted territory of destruction,” UN chief António Guterres warned following the release of a multi-agency report coordinated by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).The report, titled United in Science, warns that greenhouse gas concentrations across the globe continue to rise to record highs, and that fossil fuel use-driven emissions are above pre-pandemic levels after a temporary drop due to lockdowns.“This year’s United in Science report shows climate impacts heading into uncharted territory of destruction. Yet each year we double-down on this fossil fuel addiction, even as the symptoms get...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO