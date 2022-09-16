ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Fightful

Wardlow Details Surreal Experience Watching Jeff Hardy’s AEW Debut

Wardlow calls Jeff Hardy's AEW debut a "mind-blowing moment" because he was a big fan of "The Charismatic Enigma" when he was growing up. Hardy debuted on the March 9 episode of AEW Dynamite, where he reunited with his brother, Matt. Wardlow's segment came after this emotional arrival, so he watched it unfold before he went out to perform.
Fightful

The Young Bucks Confirm They Are 'Suspended AF' in Their New Location On Twitter

According to The Young Bucks, they are indeed suspended "AF." Matt and Nick Jackson, alongside Kenny Omega, were reportedly involved in a physical confrontation wth CM Punk and Ace Steel after the post-show media scrum at AEW All Out. There, Punk, who won the AEW World Championship in the main event of the show, took several shots at the company's EVPs. The subsequent showdown has been described as a "melee", and everyone involved has reportedly been suspended.
Fightful

Fight Pit & War Games | WWE Raw 9/19/2022 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise

Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Raw for September 19. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all your vitamins, minerals and greens in one easy, healthy drink with Athletic Greens' AG1! AthleticGreens.com/Fightful.
Fightful

Heath Wants To See Bhupinder Gujjar Pull Off A Razor Ramon-Style Gimmick

Heath thinks Bhupinder Gujjar could be “The Bad Guy” of IMPACT Wrestling. Heath is now a veteran of the wrestling scene, more than a decade removed from his WWE SummerSlam headlining match as a member of the Nexus. Currently a member of the IMPACT Wrestling locker room, Heath has a front-row seat to some matches with the brightest names up and coming in pro wrestling, such as Bhupinder Gujjar.
Fightful

Bianca Belair: Rumors Of The Street Profits Breaking Up Don't Weigh On Montez Ford

Bianca Belair says Montez Ford isn't worried about any rumors concerning The Street Profits. For several months now there has been persistent reporting concerning the future of The Street Profits tag team. On WWE television, prior to Triple H taking over creative, there were frequent references to problems between Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins on all three WWE brands.
Fightful

Roman Reigns: I Didn't Know Who Logan Paul Was Because I'm Not A 15-Year-Old Girl

Roman Reigns talks about his lack of familiarity with Logan Paul. Roman Reigns is scheduled to face Logan Paul in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 5 at WWE Crown Jewel for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. This will be only the third WWE match for Logan Paul but Roman Reigns is going to treat him like every other title challenger to come his way over the last two years, smashed and stacked.
Fightful

Bayley Doesn't Mind Crowds Singing During Her Matches, But They Should Wait For Her To Approve It

Hey, Cardiff, Bayley doesn't mind the singing, but it's very distracting. Bayley had her first pay-per-view match in over a year at WWE Clash at the Castle and even though she's currently a heel, the crowd in Cardiff, Wales couldn't help but serenade the leader of Damage CTRL. Singing their own take on Bruce Channel's "Hey Baby," those in Wales excitedly let Bayley know they wanted her to be their girl.
Fightful

Jake Paul: I Might Have To Come To Saudi Arabia For Crown Jewel

Jake Paul might have to make it a family affair at WWE Crown Jewel. Roman Reigns will take on Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. At the press conference to announce the fight, Roman Reigns was flanked by his entire family (and Sami Zayn) while Logan Paul had no one on stage with him. That might change at the pay-per-view as Jake Paul, Logan’s brother has already tweeted his desire to go to Saudi Arabia on November 5 and back up his brother.
Fightful

Bianca Belair: What Triple H Expects Of Me Now Is What He Expected Of Me In NXT, To Be 'The EST'

Bianca Belair discusses what is expected of her now that Triple H is in charge of WWE creative. Bianca Belair is currently the WWE Raw Women’s Champion. She has taken the WWE by storm since she first arrived as part of the 2017 Mae Young Classic. In that span of time, she has developed a close relationship with Triple H, and now, Triple H is in charge of WWE creative following the retirement of Vince McMahon.
Fightful

Sean Waltman: If I Get Back In The Ring Again, It's Going To Be A Big Deal Like The Royal Rumble

Sean Waltman discusses his potential return to wrestling. After nearly three years away from the ring due to knee surgery, Waltman was back in action at GCW Welcome To Heartbreak in February where he teamed with Joey Janela against Matt Cardona & Brian Myers. Waltman would go on to wrestle Janela at Spring Break 6 on March 31. After the bout, Waltman revealed he suffered a torn bicep in the tag team match and would undergo surgery.
Fightful

Tony Khan: AEW Grand Slam Will Be Unlike Anything AEW Has Ever Done Before, It Will Be Very Special

AEW president Tony Khan says the company's two-night Grand Slam show will be extra special. On Wednesday, September 21, AEW will return to Arthur Ashe Stadium for the second Grand Slam event. While AEW has been hit hard by some controversy in recent weeks, like the reported "melee" that involved CM Punk and The Elite, many fans are looking forward to this buzzworthy show.
