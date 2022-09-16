Read full article on original website
BBC
Adam Yates signs for UAE-Team Emirates after Ineos Grenadiers departure
Britain's Adam Yates has signed for UAE-Team Emirates for 2023, ending his two-year spell with Ineos Grenadiers. The 30-year-old has signed a three-year contract with the team who have two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar on their roster. Yates has won several races during his career, including the 2020...
BBC
Lyon 0-1 Paris Saint Germain: Lionel Messi scores winner from Neymar assist
Lionel Messi scored the winner as Paris St-Germain beat Lyon to maintain their unbeaten start to Ligue 1 and move two points clear at the top of the table. Messi found the net inside five minutes with a smart first-time finish after combining with Neymar, who made his seventh assist in the league this term.
