Queens, NY

FanSided

3 Mets who won’t be on the roster by October 1 and why

The Mets will have a few players that won’t be on their roster on October 1 for a few different reasons. The New York Mets are a relatively healthy team entering the final three weeks of the season and with Max Scherzer likely coming off of the injured on Monday, they will be in a better place.
Fox News

Jacob deGrom breaks 108-year-old MLB record in Mets win

Jacob deGrom may very well be the best pitcher of this generation. On Sunday, the New York Mets ace had his 40th straight start of allowing three or less earned runs, setting a new MLB record. Excluding openers, deGrom now has the most consecutive starts allowing no more than four...
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets reinstate Max Scherzer, Tylor Megill from IL

The Mets announced a series of roster moves prior to Monday’s game, reinstating right-hander Max Scherzer from the 15-day injured list and fellow righty Tylor Megill from the 60-day IL. The club already had a vacancy on their 40-man roster for Megill but needed to open two spots on the active roster, doing so by optioning right-hander Stephen Nogosek and left-hander Alex Claudio.
numberfire.com

Luis Guillorme grabbing seat Monday for Mets

New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers. Guillorme is out of the order for the second time in three games. Jeff McNeil will move to second base while Tyler Naquin replaces Guillorme in the lineup to play right field and bat seventh.
Yardbarker

Mets to celebrate playoff berth even if they don't win NL East

The New York Mets (93-55) endured quite the roller-coaster week that featured being swept by the 62-84 Chicago Cubs before the Amazins defeated the last-place Pittsburgh Pirates (55-92) in four consecutive contests. New York began Monday holding just a one-game lead over the second-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East standings and are on the cusp of securing a playoff berth, and ace Max Scherzer made it clear he intends to recognize earning postseason baseball regardless of where the Mets are in the standings when that day arrives.
Yardbarker

Nathan Eovaldi Doesn't Mince Words On Red Sox's Front-Office Decisions

Could Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and his peers be losing the clubhouse?. Nathan Eovaldi used the club's decision to designate catcher Kevin Plawecki for assignment as a catalyst to air out his frustrations with the front office, seemingly dating back to last offseason. "I felt like...
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees History: The Ultimate Bench Guy

While rule additions in recent years have curbed it somewhat, September is often a time of bench guys. From back of back of the bullpen arms to designated pinch runners, September can be a month that really messes with you when trying to remembers players from a given year. One of the most famous Yankees of that type in recent years was Rico Noel. In 2015, Noel was the designated pinch runner as the Yankees battled for the division and a playoff spot. He appeared in 15 games that season, but ended up making just two plate appearances.
Yardbarker

Recently Released Red Sox Catcher To Sign On With Rebuilding Texas Rangers

It did not take long for the Red Sox's recently released backup catcher to find a new home. Kevin Plawecki is expected to sign with the Texas Rangers just minutes after being released by Boston according to FanSided's Robert Murray. DraftKings' Jared Carrabis and MassLive's Chris Cotillo also were involved in reports that he would catch on with a new team right away.
Yardbarker

Colts Tried Out Six Players

Herndon, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Jets out of Miami back in 2018. He was in entering the final year of his four-year, $3,171,368 contract that included a $711,368 signing bonus when the Jets traded him to the Vikings last year. Herndon had been testing the open...
FOX Sports

Scherzer perfect for 6 in return, wins 200th as Mets clinch

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Max Scherzer was pulled from his 200th win with a perfect game intact, and the New York Mets clinched their first playoff berth in six years by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 7-2 on Monday night. Reinstated from the injured list before the game, Scherzer (10-4) struck...
Yardbarker

White Sox Set Ideal Rotation for Crucial Series vs. Guardians

As the 2022 MLB season winds down, the push for the postseason is in full force. On Tuesday, the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians begin a three-game series that will have a huge impact on the AL Central standings. It feels like a must-sweep series for the Sox, who...
Yardbarker

Braves’ Spencer Strider breaks strikeout record held by Hall of Famer Randy Johnson

The Atlanta Braves appear to have a future ace on their hands in Spencer Strider, and he showed as much on Sunday in his start against the Philadelphia Phillies. Strider struck out his 200th batter of the season on Sunday in just 130 innings. That is the fewest innings required by any pitcher to achieve the mark, breaking the previous record set by Randy Johnson in 2001.
