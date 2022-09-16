ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs, IA

Free Comedy Night at River’s Edge Pavilion in Council Bluffs on Friday

By KMTV Staff
 3 days ago
Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation said in a news release that it is hosting the fourth annual Comedy Night, "a free laugh-out-loud event with a lineup of hilarious local comedians."

When: Friday, September 16 from 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: River’s Edge Pavilion Patio | 4250 River’s Edge Parkway

Who:
Comedian: Cameron Logsdon
Comedian: Ross Doehling
Comedian: Rachel Ware
Comedian and headliner: Nick Allen

Comedian bios and event details are available on Facebook: https://fb.me/e/3tcYgYlun

Limited seating will be provided on the River’s Edge Pavilion patio, lawn chairs and blankets are welcome. Due to the nature of stand-up comedy, this event is intended for adults 18 and older. This event is free and there will be free water and soda on site.

