Customized Drug to Kill Brain Cancer Cells
A type of tumor called glioblastoma is the most common brain cancer in adults. It’s also one of the most lethal tumor types overall. Only about 5% of people with glioblastoma will be alive five years after diagnosis. When DNA gets damaged, cells use specialized molecular pathways to fix...
Researchers Find a Cancer Kill Switch That Could Replace Chemotherapy
Northwestern University scientists have found a cancer kill code in the body that could eliminate the need for chemotherapy. Every cell in the body comes equipped with this kill switch to destroy cancerous cells. When the “kill switch” begins to detect cancer in any of the body’s cells, it uses...
Study of cancer immunotherapy patients reveals markers of treatment response
The treatment of blood cancers has dramatically improved in the last five years, thanks to a new class of cancer immunotherapies called CAR-T cell therapy. This therapy—which involves engineering a patient's own T cells in the lab to kill cancer cells and then infusing them back into the patient—cures about 40% of people with otherwise incurable lymphoma. But others relapse or don't respond to the treatment at all.
Protein transformation drives cancer development
A change in function in a mitochondrial antioxidant protein increases stem cell gene expression that promotes the development of more aggressive cancerous cells, according to a recent Northwestern Medicine study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. While the protein superoxide dismutase-2 (SOD2) has been known to scientists...
Researchers discover new tool for improving pancreatic cancer care
The statistics for pancreatic cancer are sobering. With a five-year survival rate of only 9%, incidence of the most common type, pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), is growing and projected to be the second cause of cancer deaths by 2030. Surgery remains the most effective treatment, yet for 70-80% of patients, surgery is not a viable option. Understanding pancreatic cancer at the cellular and subcellular level is essential for developing therapies that can buy patients more time.
The 4 Stages Of Uterine Cancer Explained
Uterine cancer is typically divided into four stages to determine the severity of the disease.
Blood test spots multiple cancers without clear symptoms, study finds
Doctors have told health services to prepare for a new era of cancer screening after a study found a simple blood test could spot multiple cancer types in patients before they develop clear symptoms. The Pathfinder study offered the blood test to more than 6,600 adults aged 50 and over,...
In a 1st, scientists use designer immune cells to send an autoimmune disease into remission
Five patients with hard-to-treat lupus entered remission after scientists tweaked their immune cells using a technique normally used to treat cancer. After the one-time therapy, all five patients with the autoimmune disease stopped their standard treatments and haven't had a relapse. This treatment, known as chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell...
Scientists Develop a New, Powerful Cancer-Fighting Weapon
A new Peking University cancer breakthrough. Cancer is one of the major global public health problems and is caused by abnormal cell proliferation. A plant immune protein has recently been found to enable widespread anti-tumor responses by alleviating micro-RNA deficiency, which provides a powerful weapon against cancer, according to research conducted recently by a team of scientists led by Researcher Du Peng of Peking University School of Life Sciences.
Epidemiological studies on gastroesophageal reflux disease and esophageal cancer
Esophageal cancer is the seventh most common cancer world-wide and a lethal malignancy causing a considerably high number of deaths. There is currently no promising method for prevention, early detection, or screening of esophageal cancer so most patients are diagnosed at an advanced stage, which is associated with a poor prognosis.
Scientists hail autoimmune disease therapy breakthrough
Five people with severe autoimmune disease have become the first in the world to receive a groundbreaking therapy that uses genetically altered cells to drive the illness into remission. The four women and one man, aged 18 to 24, received transfusions of modified immune cells to treat severe lupus, an...
Innovative blood test may detect cancers that are otherwise hard to diagnose
Researchers have designed a blood test for cancer that looks at the methylation of cell-free DNA. A large-scale trial is ongoing to determine how the Gallieri test, as it is known, influences the time to cancer diagnosis. Some results from the trial were recently presented at a conference. They show...
Muscle models mimic diabetes, inform personalized medicine
Abnormally high blood sugar (glucose) levels can result in type 2 diabetes when things go awry with the body's skeletal muscle, which plays a key role in regulating glucose. Scientists are using in vitro (in a dish) skeletal muscle engineering to gain a better understanding of the complex genetic and environmental factors underlying diabetes. This involves putting lab-grown, healthy skeletal muscle tissues in a state resembling diabetes—high glucose and high insulin—or growing skeletal muscle from diabetic patients' muscle stem cells.
Strategies for modelling endometrial diseases
Each month during a woman's reproductive years, the endometrium undergoes vast changes to prepare for a potential pregnancy. Diseases of the endometrium arise for numerous reasons, many of which remain unknown. These endometrial diseases, including endometriosis, adenomyosis, endometrial cancer and Asherman syndrome, affect many women, with an overall lack of efficient or permanent treatment solutions. The challenge lies in understanding the complexity of the endometrium and the extensive changes, orchestrated by ovarian hormones, that occur in multiple cell types over the period of the menstrual cycle. Appropriate model systems that closely mimic the architecture and function of the endometrium and its diseases are needed. The emergence of organoid technology using human cells is enabling a revolution in modelling the endometrium in vitro. The goal of this Review is to provide a focused reference for new models to study the diseases of the endometrium. We provide perspectives on the power of new and emerging models, from organoids to microfluidics, which have opened up a new frontier for studying endometrial diseases.
Blood Type Linked to Risk of Stroke Before Age 60
According to a new meta-analysis, gene variants associated with a person’s blood type may be linked to their risk of stroke before age 60. The study included all available data from genetic studies that included young adult ischemic stroke, which is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain. The meta-analysis was published recently in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
Myeloid Cells Hold Promise as Cancer Immunotherapy Targets, Review Says
The review highlights current strategies for myeloid cell targeting and novel agents targeting myeloid cells for cancer treatment. Immunotherapy has changed the cancer treatment landscape significantly in recent years, with a small but significant portion of patients experiencing deep responses to treatment. A review published in Journal of Hematology & Oncology highlights tumor-resident myeloid cells as targets that may increase the efficacy of immunotherapy in nonresponders.
TWIST1 induces proteasomal degradation of Î²-catenin during the differentiation of ovarian cancer stem-like cells
Ovarian cancer (OC) is one of the leading gynecologic cancers worldwide. Cancer stem-like cells are correlated with relapse and resistance to chemotherapy. Twist1, which is involved in ovarian cancer stem-like cell differentiation, is positively correlated with CTNNB1 in different differentiation stages of ovarian cancer cells: primary epithelial ovarian cancer cells (primary EOC cells), mesenchymal spheroid-forming cells (MSFCs) and secondary epithelial ovarian cancer cells (sEOC cells). However, the expression of Î²-catenin is inversed compared to CTNNB1 in these 3 cell states. We further demonstrated that Î²-catenin is regulated by the protein degradation system in MSFCs and secondary EOCÂ but not in primary EOC cells. The differentiation process from primary EOC cells to MSFCs and sEOC cells might be due to the downregulation of Î²-catenin protein levels. Finally, we found that TWIST1 can enhance Î²-catenin degradation by upregulating Axin2.
Researchers identify a gene therapy target for polycystic kidney disease
Blocking the inhibition of PKD1 and PKD2 gene expression by deleting a binding site for microRNAs hindered the formation and growth of kidney cysts in autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) models, UT Southwestern researchers reported. The findings, published in Nature Communications, suggest a strategy for gene therapy with the potential to arrest or cure ADPKD.
Nerve healing: Neighboring cells become a police force and could make tumors benign
Schwann cells are known to protect and repair nerve cells. Until now, however, it was not known that they themselves take over functions of certain immune cells during nerve healing. For example, they produce signaling molecules that can activate other immune cells. In particular, however, they are able to stop inflammatory reactions in order to prevent excessive tissue damage and allow the nerve to regenerate.
Scientists eavesdrop on communication between fat and brain
What did the fat say to the brain? For years, it was assumed that hormones passively floating through the blood were the way that a person’s fat—called adipose tissue—could send information related to stress and metabolism to the brain. Now, Scripps Research scientists report in Nature that newly identified sensory neurons carry a stream of messages from adipose tissue to the brain.
