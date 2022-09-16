Read full article on original website
thecentersquare.com
Tennessee adjusts online sportsbook accounting requirements, leading to increase in taxes collected on earnings
(The Center Square) — After Executive Director Mary Beth Thomas and the Tennessee Sports Wagering Council took over the management of online sports betting in the state to start 2022, Thomas vowed to review how sportsbooks were reporting their earnings and therefore paying taxes. That accounting review led to...
thecentersquare.com
Tennessee starts new fiscal year $130M above expectations in tax and fee collections
(The Center Square) — The total taxes collected by Tennessee in the first month of the new fiscal year continued last year’s increasing trend. Tennessee collected $1.5 billion in August, which was $130.5 million more than what was budgeted and $100.6 million more than what the state collected in August 2021, despite a moratorium on personal care and autocycle registrations.
Washington Examiner
Lori Lightfoot is a symptom of Chicago's Democratic decay
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s sanctuary city doesn’t have the resources to care for a few hundred illegal immigrants. Lightfoot also can’t get crime under control. So what, exactly, would Lori Lightfoot say she is doing here?. McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempczinski is the latest prominent Chicagoan...
thecentersquare.com
Early budget draft gives $135M in federal money to Virginia
(The Center Square) – The most recent draft of the federal budget bill would give Virginia nearly $135 million in federal funding, according to the proposal released by the Senate Appropriations Committee. “I’m proud to have worked to secure these investments for communities all throughout Virginia,” Sen. Mark Warner...
thecentersquare.com
Analysis: Ohio middle of the pack, with rest of country in religious liberty
(The Center Square) – Religious liberty as preserved by a state is close to on par in Ohio as compared with the rest of country, a new study says. Religious Liberty In The States, a statistical index and data catalog reflecting free-exercise protections, provides ranking for every state using six primary metrics inclusive of 29 yes/no questions. It originates from the Center for Religion, Culture & Democracy's First Liberty Institute.
thecentersquare.com
Georgia ranks poorly for religious liberty protection according to new report
(The Center Square) — Georgia ranked 39th in the country for religious freedom despite the state's location in the heart of the Bible Belt. The Peach State scored a 31% on the inaugural Religious Liberty in the States rankings. Nationally, Mississippi topped the list, as the Magnolia State edged out Illinois and New Mexico for the top spot.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: White House eyes lawsuit over migrant transfers; grain tours start Tuesday
Report: White House eyes lawsuit over migrant transfers. There is a report White House officials and cabinet heads are discussing litigation options regarding GOP governors who are sending migrants around the country, including to Chicago. According to Axios, a mention of potential litigation was included in recent planning documents. The governors of Texas, Arizona and Florida have been sending migrants to Democrat-run cities like Chicago, New York City, Washington, DC.
thecentersquare.com
Pritzker and Bailey tout endorsements
(The Center Square) – The major party candidates for Illinois governor are touting endorsements heading into the final weeks of the election season. Incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker has scored endorsements from various labor groups. Monday, he was joined by Laborers' International Union of North America in Chicago for an endorsement. Earlier this month, he shared in a digital ad the endorsement of Operating Engineers Local 150.
Will You Need a Polio Vaccine Booster as Concerns Rise in U.S.? Here's What Chicago's Top Doc Said
Local officials are monitoring the spread of polio amid growing national concerns, leaving some wondering what measures will be used to curb the spread of the virus, including the possibility of polio vaccine boosters. New York declared a state of emergency Sept. 9 to boost vaccination efforts after polio was...
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: What a comic strip teaches about changing the Illinois Constitution
In a popular Peanuts comic strip, Charlie Brown muses about how much their teacher, Miss Othmar, is paid. Linus, indignant, shouts, “PAID?” and pronounces the idea she accepts money for teaching as outrageous. His favorite teacher approaches teaching as a “pure art form.”. Purist. Innocent. Romantic, as...
thecentersquare.com
Midwest mayors explain the daunting task of replacing lead service lines
(The Center Square) – Illinois has more lead water-service lines than any other state, but a formula used to allocate federal removal money didn’t take that into account. Last year, Illinois received just $106 million of the $15 billion earmarked for lead removal in President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill.
