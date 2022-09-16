Read full article on original website
Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of HollywoodFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
People who live in New York develop distinctive habits.Kath LeeNew York City, NY
New York City Mayor Adams Called Governor Abbott Inhumane and Anti-AmericanTom HandyNew York City, NY
Mother Murdered, Her Newborn Is The Suspected Victim Of Child Trafficking RingJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Council unlikely to vote on final $695M budget for several weeks
The Jersey City Council is unlikely to vote on this year’s $695,264,198.48 budget for several weeks, with the governing body set to vote on making an application to the Local Finance Board “to raise their cash deficit outside of the Appropriations CAP” this week. At today’s caucus,...
hudsoncountyview.com
Sheba Medical Center comes to Jersey City City Hall to explain role in $300M SciTech Scity
The Sheba Medical Center came to Jersey City City Hall to explain their role in the $300 million Scitech Scity project, of which Sheba will be a primary tenant. “Sheba’s approach to healthcare focuses on incorporating innovation. For decades, we have incubated medical technologies and launched tools and processes that saved lives locally and then have gone on to have global impact,” American Friends of Sheba Medical Center Brian Abrahams said in a statement.
thelakewoodscoop.com
DEP Urges Residents To Check Trees For Beech Leaf Disease, Which Is Confirmed In 12 New Jersey Counties
The Department of Environmental Protection is urging New Jersey residents to check trees on their property for signs of beech leaf disease and report their findings to the New Jersey Forest Service, Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette announced today. Beech leaf disease was first detected in Bergen and Essex counties in summer 2020 and is now confirmed in 10 additional counties.
Gov. Murphy announces purchase of rail line for Essex-Hudson Greenway
The dream of creating a miles long state park that stretches through Hudson and Essex County may come to fruition after the governor of New Jersey announced the acquisition of the rail line needed to make it reality. Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Sept. 15 the acquisition of nine miles...
Thrillist
Newark Will Lose Its NYC Airport Status & It Could Affect Your Next Flight
Newark Liberty International Airport will soon lose its designation as an NYC-area airport, and it could affect the price of your next flight. Effective October 3, Newark Airport will get its own International Air Transport Association (IATA) city code. The New Jersey airport previously shared the same code as the Big Apple's other two main airports, John F. Kennedy International and LaGuardia International, which is a common practice when it comes to multi-airport cities.
It’s ‘destroying the block’: Former NYC agency building is a North Shore eyesore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sidewalk scaffolding looms over most of Stuyvesant Place between Hamilton Avenue and Wall Street. It’s done so for the better part of a decade. The green structure, marked with a Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) label, sits in front of what used to be the city Department of Health’s district health center in St. George. Mayor Fiorello La Guardia laid the building’s cornerstone in 1936.
Person killed by N.J. train. Bergen line rail service suspended.
Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck and killed by a NJ Transit train in Rutherford on Saturday morning. The incident occurred on the tracks at Park and East Erie Avenues around 8:30 a.m. The victim was declared dead at the scene, according to a police scanner report.
Parking at Newark airport is now cheaper after summer surcharge goes away
In a year that has hit consumers with price increase after price increase, a strange thing happened at Newark Liberty International Airport on Friday: the drive-up rate to park your car went down. No, don’t pinch yourself. It’s not a dream. “The drive-up rates decreased,” said Cheryl Ann...
What are the side effects of the newest coronavirus booster shot?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Coronavirus (COVID-19) boosters that target two Omicron sub-variants, which have surged in the United States in 2022, are now available -- and some may be wondering about the potential side effects that come with the latest shot. Here’s what you need to know about this latest...
Jersey City cites homeowner who is advertising ‘ultimate’ bed and breakfast, spa and event space
A one-family home on a quiet Jersey City street tucked between Kennedy Boulevard and West Side Avenue has been cited as an illegal bed-and-breakfast, Airbnb, spa and commercial event venue space, city officials said. After receiving complaints from the community, an investigation by the city’s Division of Quality of Life...
hudsoncountyview.com
Route 440 in Jersey City open in both directions, all lanes to reopen tomorrow morning
Route 440 in Jersey City is open in both directions, with one southbound lane to remain closed for the rest of the day and all lanes scheduled to reopen tomorrow morning. One southbound lane will be closed in the area of Kellogg Street to facilitate a main tie in and the roadway will fully open up just past Society Hill, explained city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione.
NBC News
New York City may turn to cruise ships to house migrants
This weekend's seemingly endless string of buses is putting a staggering strain on America's largest city. According to New York’s Mayor, an estimated 12,000 migrants have been bused north to New York since May. A city of more than eight million is now considering turning cruise ships into housing. Recent transports to areas like Martha’s Vineyard were openly spearheaded this week by republican governors in Texas, Arizona, and Florida.Sept. 18, 2022.
End is in sight for latest project, but more construction coming to Turnpike extension
Drivers who use the aging Newark Bay extension of the New Jersey Turnpike to get to and from the Holland Tunnel seem to face a never-ending cycle of construction on the network’s 29 bridges and viaducts. Particularly vexing for drivers is an ongoing bridge deck replacement project between exits...
Houses of worship in NJ are ramping up security
With the holiday season right around the corner New Jersey churches, synagogues and mosques will soon be holding a variety of religious ceremonies and celebrations. As part of a proactive effort to keep everybody safe, the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness is starting to hold meetings with religious leaders across the Garden State.
One of N.J.’s greatest pizzerias shockingly closes forever
In a major blow to North Jersey’s dining scene, Bivio Pizza Napoletana, the tiny Montclair pizzeria known for its delectable Neapolitan pies and near-impossible reservations, announced Monday it has closed its doors for good.
N.J. pilot, 86, gearing up to fly around the world for a 4th time
Ed Galkin traces his fascination with aviation to watching planes taking off and landing in Newark as a young boy. “I always wanted to fly. Always,” said Galkin, 86, of Edison. Now, he’s getting ready for his fourth, and likely final, flight around the world starting Sunday, with a...
ocscanner.news
MONMOUTH COUNTY: SHERIFF ASSIGNS ADDITIONAL RESOURCES TO AUTO THEFT TASK FORCE
Monmouth County: As auto thefts continue to soar at alarming rates due to catch and release policies, Sheriff Shaun Golden is assigning six additional officers to the Monmouth/Ocean County Auto Theft Task Force. The sheriff recently announced this plan during a virtual task force meeting which included members of law enforcement from Monmouth and Ocean Counties.
N.J. special ed teacher passed over for promotions because of his race, lawsuit alleges
A high school teacher is suing the Hackensack public school district, alleging he was repeatedly passed over for promotions to supervisory and administrative positions because he is Black. Rodney Lane, a special education teacher, claims in court papers the district favored white candidates over him and sometimes failed to interview...
hobokengirl.com
This Jersey City Stylist is Opening Her Own Local Salon This Fall
Jersey City resident Michelle Arriaga is making her mark on the Hudson County beauty scene by opening her own salon. The upcoming opening of ten23 Style Lounge, located at 203 Brunswick Street in Jersey City, will mark the culmination of many years of work and training for Michelle. Her vision for the space is for clients to walk away feeling their best and for other creatives and artists to meet and share ideas. Read on to learn more about Michelle and what’s to come at ten23 Style Lounge.
These NJ Schools Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners
Nine New Jersey schools were named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of recipients of the award each year. The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored...
