Hoboken, NJ

Sheba Medical Center comes to Jersey City City Hall to explain role in $300M SciTech Scity

The Sheba Medical Center came to Jersey City City Hall to explain their role in the $300 million Scitech Scity project, of which Sheba will be a primary tenant. “Sheba’s approach to healthcare focuses on incorporating innovation. For decades, we have incubated medical technologies and launched tools and processes that saved lives locally and then have gone on to have global impact,” American Friends of Sheba Medical Center Brian Abrahams said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
DEP Urges Residents To Check Trees For Beech Leaf Disease, Which Is Confirmed In 12 New Jersey Counties

The Department of Environmental Protection is urging New Jersey residents to check trees on their property for signs of beech leaf disease and report their findings to the New Jersey Forest Service, Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette announced today. Beech leaf disease was first detected in Bergen and Essex counties in summer 2020 and is now confirmed in 10 additional counties.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Newark Will Lose Its NYC Airport Status & It Could Affect Your Next Flight

Newark Liberty International Airport will soon lose its designation as an NYC-area airport, and it could affect the price of your next flight. Effective October 3, Newark Airport will get its own International Air Transport Association (IATA) city code. The New Jersey airport previously shared the same code as the Big Apple's other two main airports, John F. Kennedy International and LaGuardia International, which is a common practice when it comes to multi-airport cities.
NEWARK, NJ
It’s ‘destroying the block’: Former NYC agency building is a North Shore eyesore

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sidewalk scaffolding looms over most of Stuyvesant Place between Hamilton Avenue and Wall Street. It’s done so for the better part of a decade. The green structure, marked with a Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) label, sits in front of what used to be the city Department of Health’s district health center in St. George. Mayor Fiorello La Guardia laid the building’s cornerstone in 1936.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
#Zero Waste#Waste Management#Solid Waste#Waste Sorting#Climate Action#City Of Hoboken#Harrison St Sorting
Route 440 in Jersey City open in both directions, all lanes to reopen tomorrow morning

Route 440 in Jersey City is open in both directions, with one southbound lane to remain closed for the rest of the day and all lanes scheduled to reopen tomorrow morning. One southbound lane will be closed in the area of Kellogg Street to facilitate a main tie in and the roadway will fully open up just past Society Hill, explained city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New York City may turn to cruise ships to house migrants

This weekend's seemingly endless string of buses is putting a staggering strain on America's largest city. According to New York’s Mayor, an estimated 12,000 migrants have been bused north to New York since May. A city of more than eight million is now considering turning cruise ships into housing. Recent transports to areas like Martha’s Vineyard were openly spearheaded this week by republican governors in Texas, Arizona, and Florida.Sept. 18, 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Houses of worship in NJ are ramping up security

With the holiday season right around the corner New Jersey churches, synagogues and mosques will soon be holding a variety of religious ceremonies and celebrations. As part of a proactive effort to keep everybody safe, the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness is starting to hold meetings with religious leaders across the Garden State.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
MONMOUTH COUNTY: SHERIFF ASSIGNS ADDITIONAL RESOURCES TO AUTO THEFT TASK FORCE

Monmouth County: As auto thefts continue to soar at alarming rates due to catch and release policies, Sheriff Shaun Golden is assigning six additional officers to the Monmouth/Ocean County Auto Theft Task Force. The sheriff recently announced this plan during a virtual task force meeting which included members of law enforcement from Monmouth and Ocean Counties.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
This Jersey City Stylist is Opening Her Own Local Salon This Fall

Jersey City resident Michelle Arriaga is making her mark on the Hudson County beauty scene by opening her own salon. The upcoming opening of ten23 Style Lounge, located at 203 Brunswick Street in Jersey City, will mark the culmination of many years of work and training for Michelle. Her vision for the space is for clients to walk away feeling their best and for other creatives and artists to meet and share ideas. Read on to learn more about Michelle and what’s to come at ten23 Style Lounge.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
These NJ Schools Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners

Nine New Jersey schools were named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of recipients of the award each year. The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored...
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ

