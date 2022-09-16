JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A new coalition is pushing for peace and gearing up to hit the streets to combat crime in the city. “This is kind of like a lifeline we’re throwing to our community, but it is up to our community to grab the lifeline,” Shamal Carter, a community activist and chair of the new Stop the Violence Coalition, said.

