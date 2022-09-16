Read full article on original website
Customer concerned after water bill skyrockets
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Walnut Ridge Water and Sewer customer is upset after a large utility bill hit their mailbox for August. The City of Walnut Ridge claims there is no error on the city’s side of the water bill, but the Johnson family is saying it’s not their fault either.
$280 million in federal funds pouring in to solve state’s water woes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas will receive $280 million from the American Rescue Plan to fix its water problems. According to Talk Business & Politics, about $270 million will be used on water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure projects. Eastern Arkansas will receive another $10 million to assist...
New library expansion opens in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Jonesboro public library unveiled its new addition in hopes of better serving children around the area. The new 2000-square-foot space is part of their kids’ section that has a wide selection of books, a playhouse, and a new story time area. Stephanie...
ADH issues boil order for Randolph County town
MAYNARD, Ark. (KAIT) -A boil order has been implemented for the city of Maynard. The Arkansas Department of Health issued a “boil water” notice Monday, Sept. 19. The boil order will be in effect until at least 1 set of 3 bacteriological samples show that the water is free of bacterial contamination and an adequate disinfectant level is established throughout the water system.
Missing Paragould woman found safe
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A silver alert has been inactivated for a missing Paragould woman. According to Paragould dispatch, 73-year-old Diana Gaskill was found safe around 3:00 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20. According to a news release, the Paragould Police Department requested the alert for Diana Gaskill on Monday, Sept. 19.
Running to better the community’s future
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Greene County Future Fund kicked off the 5K and 10K Saturday morning in downtown Paragould. The races were used as fundraising events for the Greene County Future Fund. The future fund helps keep the community green by giving out recycling bins, and some of the money raised will go towards additions to trails across Greene County.
Helping the youth rebuild connection with law enforcement
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - GROW NEA is teaching young adults how to interact with first responders, and while doing this, they get to meet officers in their community, building that rapport with the officers that work to keep them safe. GROW NEA sets out to protect not only the youth...
Foster care organization hoping to help more families in new location
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas organization is looking to expand its services to help more families. Together We Foster helps foster parents and assists agencies like the Arkansas Division of Children and Family Services, offering anything they would need regarding a foster child or protective service case. “So...
Panel giving students the chance to make their voice be heard
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Resources are available for some struggling students at Arkansas State University. A-State held a Sexual Assault Awareness Panel to let people talk about a topic that may be uncomfortable for some. The panel consisted of members from the A-State Counseling Center and The Office of Title...
Sept. 20: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. The hottest weather is still ahead of us as high temperatures go into the upper 90s today and tomorrow. We will be close to breaking records on Tuesday and Wednesday. We may come up...
Police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman died Saturday after police said she was hit by an SUV that drove away. The incident happened at 9:15 a.m. Sept. 17 on Mulberry Avenue, according to a Monday news release from the Wynne Police Department. The woman, who was not identified, was flown...
Utility company trying to lick envelope shortage
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than two years ago, Americans have dealt with shortages of all kinds. Virtually everything from hand sanitizer to paper towels has been out of stock. But there’s one item you might not have considered: envelopes. Some Paragould Light Water...
Craighead County crash causes injuries
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash in Craighead County Monday afternoon. Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said injuries were reported in a crash on County Road 766 (KAIT Road) near County Road 755 involving a White Nissan and a truck. Chris Carter...
Farm uses unique design for annual corn maze
BLACK ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas farm chose a unique cutout for its annual corn maze. Jackson Farm near Black Rock designed its cornfield to incorporate dinosaurs and is branding it as “Jurrasic Farm.”. The maze features many ways to reach the exit, weaving in and out...
Kickoff time for Arkansas State’s homecoming matchup with ULM announced
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State football team’s Sun Belt Conference home game against ULM on Saturday, Oct. 1, will appear on ESPN+ with a 6:00 p.m. kickoff, the league office and ESPN announced Monday. The contest will mark the 45th all-time meeting between Arkansas State and ULM...
‘I can still save my youth’: Community activists create new group to combat violent crime
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A new coalition is pushing for peace and gearing up to hit the streets to combat crime in the city. “This is kind of like a lifeline we’re throwing to our community, but it is up to our community to grab the lifeline,” Shamal Carter, a community activist and chair of the new Stop the Violence Coalition, said.
Community gathers to remember those in hospice care
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House at St. Bernard’s hosted its butterfly release in person for the first time in two years on Sunday. The event had seen some changes since the COVID-19 pandemic started, with it going virtual in 2021. However, on Sept....
2022 AAA Golf Conference Tournament central
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - NEA conference championships were decided in golf starting Monday. Below is a list of tournaments we’re following. 2A-3 (Monday, Sept. 19 at RidgePointe CC in Jonesboro) Boys: Cedar Ridge (Bay runner-up) Medalist: Brooks Vanglider (Marmaduke) Girls: BIC (McCrory runner-up) Medalist: Hadlie Goodson (BIC) 3A-3 (Tuesday,...
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/16/22)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week. Here are the NEA nominees from games played on September 16th, 2022. Jonesboro (Terrance Brown TD pass to Phillip Tilman) Nominee #1 is Jonesboro. Terrance Brown drops a dime to Phillip Tilman for the...
A-State cross country sweeps team titles at Rhodes Invitational
Two more team titles were won by the Arkansas State cross country teams, who stole the show on Saturday at the Rhodes Invitational at Shelby Farms Park. A-State’s men had all five scorers inside the top five en route to scoring the minimum of 15 points, while the women had all five scorers finish inside the top nine for a total of 29 points. Six total runners earned collegiate-best marks, while one also registered a season-best time.
