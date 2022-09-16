ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bank, NJ

Charlie Puth homecoming show set for Count Basie in Red Bank

By Chris Jordan, Asbury Park Press
 3 days ago

Welcome home, Charlie Puth.

The Rumson music star will launch his “One Night Only” tour with a Sunday, Oct. 23, show at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, followed by a Tuesday, Oct. 25, concert at the Beacon Theatre in New York City.

Tickets, the price of which have not been released, go on sale to the general public on Friday, Sept. 23, through www.livenation.com. Presales begin at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19.

The tour — eight concerts across the United States and Canada this fall — promises a “run of intimate underplay shows.”

Puth has just released a new single, “I Don’t Think I Like Her,” with Travis Barker. The track will be included on his new album, “Charlie,” due Friday, Oct. 7.

Puth has been on top of the charts since 2015 with hits like “See You Again,” “How Long,” “We Don't Talk Anymore,” “Marvin Gaye,” “The Way I Am,” “One Call Away,” “Light Switch,” and “Left and Right” with Jung Kook of BTS.

He studied music at the Count Basie Center Academy’s jazz program before he became a star, and he returned to the Basie last year to film a segment for Vogue magazine’s “24 Hours With…” series.

He called the Basie a “cool school.”

Visit thebasie.org for more information.

Chris Jordan, a Jersey Shore native, covers music and entertainment for the USA Today Network New Jersey. Contact him at @chrisfhjordan; cjordan@app.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Charlie Puth homecoming show set for Count Basie in Red Bank

