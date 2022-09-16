ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Newport City Council commits to discussing reinvesting regionalization savings

By Savana Dunning, Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
 3 days ago
NEWPORT — The City Council by a 4-3 vote Wednesday passed a resolution communicating a commitment to reinvesting some of the savings from regionalization back into the schools.

The resolution, sponsored by Councilor Lynn Underwood Ceglie, dedicates the city to having conversations with the town of Middletown about creating an endowment funded by the money the two municipalities might save if the voters chose to combine school districts this fall.

The resolution also commits the city to requesting collaboration with Middletown in appointing one of the transition teams, the Academic Advisory Committee, before November.

Councilors Jamie Bova, Katherine Leonard and Angela McCalla voted against the resolution, all three concerned about the inability for the city to fulfill this commitment as it would rely on an obligation from Middletown and the new members of the Newport City Council to be elected in November.

Leonard told her fellow councilors she would be uncomfortable voting for something they can’t guarantee, despite recognizing the intent behind the resolution. Bova echoed Leonard’s sentiments and reiterated the concerns about the resolution she listed in her weekly newsletter, which said the resolution lacked specificity in how the Academic Advisory Committee would run.

“I think it's always interesting and surprising to folks when Councilor Leonard and I agree, but it does happen,” Bova said at the meeting Wednesday night.

McCalla also shared Bova’s concerns on the timing of the resolution. She questioned whether the Academic Advisory Committee would have the time to convene, study the issue and give recommendations before the vote in November.

However, when she asked to table the issue, Ceglie argued the council could still approve this resolution and return with more specifics, as this resolution was just to signal the council’s intention to work with Middletown on these two causes.

“I’m trying to speak through this resolution and say that the education of our students is very important and how we go about funding this is also important,” Ceglie said. “You cannot speak in specificity at this time, you can’t, and I said that in my remarks. I think that there should be, when a new council is seated, a similar resolution should come forward and should be approved by the new council and we should work together on this.”

