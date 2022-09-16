Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are two extremely private people, despite their level of fame. The couple has three kids — including twins — but Roberts rarely shares photos of them on Instagram. Instead, her Instagram is reserved for work and the causes she cares about. Danny, on the other hand, mostly uses his for work as well, but you'll see a couple pictures of the kids sprinkled throughout. This family mostly keeps to themselves, and Roberts does her best to shield her kids from the public eye, something she's spoken about a few times. In fact, her kids barely knew she was famous until just a few years ago! Ahead, get to know Roberts and Danny's three kids a little bit better.

