ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 4

Related
POPSUGAR

Who Is the Mother of Nick Cannon’s Ninth Child? Meet Photographer and Model LaNisha Cole

When Nick Cannon previously announced that he was expecting his third baby with model Brittany Bell, then reported as his ninth child, the star had already teased that he had more offspring on the way in 2022. And on Sept. 15, Cannon confirmed the birth of a different child: a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. "Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine!" Cannon wrote on his Instagram alongside a photo with Cole and Onyx, now his ninth child, in the hospital. He went on to describe Cole as "one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I've ever witnessed."
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Julia Fox Wears Blood-Like Dress For New Cover Shoot

She's a cover girl. Fresh off appearances at New York Fashion Week, Julia Fox just dropped a new cover for ES magazine that's channeling some serious Halloween vibes. The daring look, while perhaps a bit more gore-themed than her everyday ensembles, isn't particularly out of line with the revealing, asymmetric, and sometimes even gravity-defying outfits that she wears on the regular.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Sheryl Lee Ralph's Best Acting Roles Are Proof That Her Emmy Was Long Overdue

Sheryl Lee Ralph's acceptance-speech song at this year's Emmys is still ringing in our ears. After taking home the outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series award for her role as Barbara Howard on Quinta Brunson's "Abbott Elementary," Ralph won the hearts of thousands of viewers with her empowering speech. With season two of the elementary-school series set to premiere on Sept. 21, we decided to take a look back at Ralph's best TV and movie roles, from "Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit" (1993) to her starring role as Dee on "Moesha" opposite Brandy.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
POPSUGAR

Austin Abrams Is Expected to Return For "Euphoria" Season 3 — Here's Who He'd Love to Do a Scene With

Ever since Barbie Ferreira announced she won't be reprising her role as Kat Hernandez in season three of "Euphoria," fans have been wondering what this means for Austin Abrams, who plays her ex-boyfriend Ethan Daley on the show. As of now, it looks like the 26-year-old is expecting to return for the third installment, though in what capacity remains unclear.
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

Sheryl Lee Ralph Receives Post-Emmys Flowers From Beyoncé

In an adorable new TikTok shared by Sheryl Lee Ralph's son, Etienne Maurice, the Emmy winner receives congratulatory flowers from none other than Beyoncé. "Saved the best for last," Maurice wrote in the caption alongside the Sept. 17 video. His caption references the many other bouquets Ralph has received...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Devon Walker
Person
Kate Mckinnon
POPSUGAR

"Love Is Blind"'s Shake Addresses His "After the Altar" Absence: "Want Nothing to Do With Them"

"Love Is Blind: After the Altar" returned on Sept. 16 to gather all our favorite season two castmates for an epic reunion. However, one face was noticeably absent from the three-part special: Shake Chatterjee. During part one of the reunion, Chatterjee's name is brought up while his costars Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson are planning the group's surprise getaway weekend — ironically to acknowledge that they didn't reach out to invite him yet. "If he's going, I'm not going," Thompson says during "After the Altar."
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

John Boyega Reveals His Dating Criteria, Says He Only Dates Black Women

John Boyega has reached Hollywood heartthrob status thanks to his many appearances as a former stormtrooper in Star Wars and his new role as King Ghezo in "The Woman King." But as he explained in an interview with GQ, he has specific criteria when it comes to dating, and now that he's 30, he's trying to be more honest and open with the people he sees. "I only date Black," he established right away. "Then it's about chemistry, personality, goals. Is there a synergy? Can I help you? Can you help me?"
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Millie Bobby Brown Helps Mariah Carey Re-Create the "Honey" Music Video's Opening Scene

The D.U.N.C.E. agents have gotten a whole lot younger since 1995. On Saturday, Mariah Carey re-created the classic opening scene of her "Honey" music video on TikTok — with a little help from a certain resident of Hawkins, IN. In the video, which the Grammy winner also posted on her Instagram, "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown joins in the fun as the D.U.N.C.E. agent who has no idea Carey's Agent M is making fun of their hair.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

David Beckham Waits 12 Hours in Line to "Celebrate the Amazing Life" of Queen Elizabeth II

On Friday, soccer legend David Beckham queued with thousands of mourners outside Westminster Hall for more than 12 hours as he waited to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II. The queen is lying in state inside Westminster Hall until her funeral on Monday. For now, people around the world — including famous faces like Beckham — are taking this time to honor the only monarch most of them have ever known.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Snl#Nbc#Racism#Nonbinary Cast
POPSUGAR

Jeremy Allen White and Zac Efron Team Up to Play Wrestlers in New A24 Movie

Jeremy Allen White is teaming up with Zac Efron and Harris Dickinson to play a trio of wrestling brothers. The actors are set to star in A24's "The Iron Claw," in which they'll play the real-life wrestling siblings the Von Erichs. Deadline first broke the news of White's casting, and A24 confirmed the news on Twitter. The movie is written and directed by Sean Durkin.
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

"Love Is Blind": Sal Responds to "Unkind" Comments About Girlfriend Jessi

Salvador Perez is responding to the backlash that he and girlfriend Jessica "Jessi" Palkovic have received since "Love Is Blind: After the Altar" hit Netflix. In the recently released three-part special, Perez introduced Palkovic to his fellow season two cast members at Natalie Lee's '80s-themed 30th birthday party, making quite the grand entrance with his new partner in matching outfits. During the gathering, both Perez and Palkovic attempted to clear the air by having one-on-one conversations with Mallory Zapata, to whom Perez was engaged on the show, but the awkwardness was palpable.
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

Nick Lachey on the "Love Is Blind" Moment That Shocked Him the Most

Nick Lachey is just as surprised as the viewers at home by "Love Is Blind"'s most dramatic moments. From called-off engagements to complicated love triangles, the Netflix series has seen it all. Lachey, who's cohosted three seasons of the Netflix franchise alongside wife Vanessa, recently spoke to POPSUGAR about the show's most shocking scene and his favorite couple ahead of a 98 Degrees reunion concert at Beaches Turks & Caicos.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

Maya Hawke Is Manifesting a "Stranger Things" Spinoff For Robin and Steve

Maya Hawke has heard the fan pleas, and she's fully on board for a "Stranger Things" spinoff series about Robin and Steve. Following the cinematic spectacle of season four, which premiered on May 27 and ended on July 1, Hawke took a moment to reflect on her character's future in Hawkins, a town where being a teenager with D&D-obsessed friends is basically a supernatural curse.
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

Julia Roberts Has a Low-Key Family, and She Likes It That Way

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are two extremely private people, despite their level of fame. The couple has three kids — including twins — but Roberts rarely shares photos of them on Instagram. Instead, her Instagram is reserved for work and the causes she cares about. Danny, on the other hand, mostly uses his for work as well, but you'll see a couple pictures of the kids sprinkled throughout. This family mostly keeps to themselves, and Roberts does her best to shield her kids from the public eye, something she's spoken about a few times. In fact, her kids barely knew she was famous until just a few years ago! Ahead, get to know Roberts and Danny's three kids a little bit better.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
POPSUGAR

Alicent's Green Dress Foreshadows "House of the Dragon"'s Coming Civil War

Watch out! This post contains spoilers. In episode five of "House of the Dragon," Queen Alicent (Emily Carey) makes a bold declaration when she bursts into the welcome feast for Princess Rhaenyra's wedding in a sumptuous green dress. Earlier in the episode, she learned that Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) had misled her, letting Alicent defend her to her father, Viserys (Paddy Considine), and losing Alicent's own father, Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), his place as Hand of the King. Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) asks his brother Harwin (Ryan Corr), "The beacon on the Hightower, do you know what color it glows when Oldtown calls its banners to war?" Harwin answers, "Green." It's a powerful moment that signals a huge rift in the Red Keep.
TV & VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
69K+
Followers
22K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy