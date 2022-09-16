Read full article on original website
Who Is the Mother of Nick Cannon’s Ninth Child? Meet Photographer and Model LaNisha Cole
When Nick Cannon previously announced that he was expecting his third baby with model Brittany Bell, then reported as his ninth child, the star had already teased that he had more offspring on the way in 2022. And on Sept. 15, Cannon confirmed the birth of a different child: a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. "Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine!" Cannon wrote on his Instagram alongside a photo with Cole and Onyx, now his ninth child, in the hospital. He went on to describe Cole as "one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I've ever witnessed."
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Are Parents to 3 Girls! Meet the Sisters
On Sept. 15, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds revealed they're expecting baby number four! While the couple are a pretty private celebrity family, we have gotten a glimpse of their gorgeous girls; and every so often, Lively or Reynolds will speak about their parenting experiences. Back in December 2019, Reynolds...
Julia Fox Wears Blood-Like Dress For New Cover Shoot
She's a cover girl. Fresh off appearances at New York Fashion Week, Julia Fox just dropped a new cover for ES magazine that's channeling some serious Halloween vibes. The daring look, while perhaps a bit more gore-themed than her everyday ensembles, isn't particularly out of line with the revealing, asymmetric, and sometimes even gravity-defying outfits that she wears on the regular.
Sheryl Lee Ralph's Best Acting Roles Are Proof That Her Emmy Was Long Overdue
Sheryl Lee Ralph's acceptance-speech song at this year's Emmys is still ringing in our ears. After taking home the outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series award for her role as Barbara Howard on Quinta Brunson's "Abbott Elementary," Ralph won the hearts of thousands of viewers with her empowering speech. With season two of the elementary-school series set to premiere on Sept. 21, we decided to take a look back at Ralph's best TV and movie roles, from "Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit" (1993) to her starring role as Dee on "Moesha" opposite Brandy.
Milly Alcock and Emily Carey said it felt like they were 'about to kiss' after filming a scene in episode 4 of 'House of the Dragon'
Rumors have swirled about their characters having a romantic relationship on the hit HBO "Game of Thrones" spin-off.
Austin Abrams Is Expected to Return For "Euphoria" Season 3 — Here's Who He'd Love to Do a Scene With
Ever since Barbie Ferreira announced she won't be reprising her role as Kat Hernandez in season three of "Euphoria," fans have been wondering what this means for Austin Abrams, who plays her ex-boyfriend Ethan Daley on the show. As of now, it looks like the 26-year-old is expecting to return for the third installment, though in what capacity remains unclear.
‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8 New Costume Exclusive: Meet The Mermaid
The Masked Singer returns for season 8 on September 21, and we will be meeting all-new masked celebs over the course of the season. HollywoodLife can EXCLUSIVELY reveal the Mermaid costume. In our exclusive photo, the Mermaid sits on a rock and shows off her incredible look. From the multi-colored...
Sheryl Lee Ralph Receives Post-Emmys Flowers From Beyoncé
In an adorable new TikTok shared by Sheryl Lee Ralph's son, Etienne Maurice, the Emmy winner receives congratulatory flowers from none other than Beyoncé. "Saved the best for last," Maurice wrote in the caption alongside the Sept. 17 video. His caption references the many other bouquets Ralph has received...
"Love Is Blind"'s Shake Addresses His "After the Altar" Absence: "Want Nothing to Do With Them"
"Love Is Blind: After the Altar" returned on Sept. 16 to gather all our favorite season two castmates for an epic reunion. However, one face was noticeably absent from the three-part special: Shake Chatterjee. During part one of the reunion, Chatterjee's name is brought up while his costars Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson are planning the group's surprise getaway weekend — ironically to acknowledge that they didn't reach out to invite him yet. "If he's going, I'm not going," Thompson says during "After the Altar."
John Boyega Reveals His Dating Criteria, Says He Only Dates Black Women
John Boyega has reached Hollywood heartthrob status thanks to his many appearances as a former stormtrooper in Star Wars and his new role as King Ghezo in "The Woman King." But as he explained in an interview with GQ, he has specific criteria when it comes to dating, and now that he's 30, he's trying to be more honest and open with the people he sees. "I only date Black," he established right away. "Then it's about chemistry, personality, goals. Is there a synergy? Can I help you? Can you help me?"
Millie Bobby Brown Helps Mariah Carey Re-Create the "Honey" Music Video's Opening Scene
The D.U.N.C.E. agents have gotten a whole lot younger since 1995. On Saturday, Mariah Carey re-created the classic opening scene of her "Honey" music video on TikTok — with a little help from a certain resident of Hawkins, IN. In the video, which the Grammy winner also posted on her Instagram, "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown joins in the fun as the D.U.N.C.E. agent who has no idea Carey's Agent M is making fun of their hair.
David Beckham Waits 12 Hours in Line to "Celebrate the Amazing Life" of Queen Elizabeth II
On Friday, soccer legend David Beckham queued with thousands of mourners outside Westminster Hall for more than 12 hours as he waited to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II. The queen is lying in state inside Westminster Hall until her funeral on Monday. For now, people around the world — including famous faces like Beckham — are taking this time to honor the only monarch most of them have ever known.
Jeremy Allen White and Zac Efron Team Up to Play Wrestlers in New A24 Movie
Jeremy Allen White is teaming up with Zac Efron and Harris Dickinson to play a trio of wrestling brothers. The actors are set to star in A24's "The Iron Claw," in which they'll play the real-life wrestling siblings the Von Erichs. Deadline first broke the news of White's casting, and A24 confirmed the news on Twitter. The movie is written and directed by Sean Durkin.
Oprah Winfrey Tricked Her Friends Into a Grueling Hike — and Their Reactions Are Hilarious
Turns out, Oprah Winfrey is serious about hiking — and O Magazine writer and director of social media Joseph Zambrano found that out firsthand. In a recent TikTok, Zambrano shared a video of himself during a hike with Winfrey and her long-time friend Gayle King. "What is the term...
"Love Is Blind": Sal Responds to "Unkind" Comments About Girlfriend Jessi
Salvador Perez is responding to the backlash that he and girlfriend Jessica "Jessi" Palkovic have received since "Love Is Blind: After the Altar" hit Netflix. In the recently released three-part special, Perez introduced Palkovic to his fellow season two cast members at Natalie Lee's '80s-themed 30th birthday party, making quite the grand entrance with his new partner in matching outfits. During the gathering, both Perez and Palkovic attempted to clear the air by having one-on-one conversations with Mallory Zapata, to whom Perez was engaged on the show, but the awkwardness was palpable.
Nick Lachey on the "Love Is Blind" Moment That Shocked Him the Most
Nick Lachey is just as surprised as the viewers at home by "Love Is Blind"'s most dramatic moments. From called-off engagements to complicated love triangles, the Netflix series has seen it all. Lachey, who's cohosted three seasons of the Netflix franchise alongside wife Vanessa, recently spoke to POPSUGAR about the show's most shocking scene and his favorite couple ahead of a 98 Degrees reunion concert at Beaches Turks & Caicos.
Maya Hawke Is Manifesting a "Stranger Things" Spinoff For Robin and Steve
Maya Hawke has heard the fan pleas, and she's fully on board for a "Stranger Things" spinoff series about Robin and Steve. Following the cinematic spectacle of season four, which premiered on May 27 and ended on July 1, Hawke took a moment to reflect on her character's future in Hawkins, a town where being a teenager with D&D-obsessed friends is basically a supernatural curse.
Julia Roberts Has a Low-Key Family, and She Likes It That Way
Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are two extremely private people, despite their level of fame. The couple has three kids — including twins — but Roberts rarely shares photos of them on Instagram. Instead, her Instagram is reserved for work and the causes she cares about. Danny, on the other hand, mostly uses his for work as well, but you'll see a couple pictures of the kids sprinkled throughout. This family mostly keeps to themselves, and Roberts does her best to shield her kids from the public eye, something she's spoken about a few times. In fact, her kids barely knew she was famous until just a few years ago! Ahead, get to know Roberts and Danny's three kids a little bit better.
"Love Is Blind"'s Shaina Says She Was "Grossed Out" by Natalie's "Fake Rumors" About Her and Shayne
Apparently, the "Love Is Blind" drama never ended after season two wrapped with its reunion in early March. If you're caught up on the show's three-part reunion special, "After the Altar," that premiered on Sept. 16, then you know much more has transpired between castmates Shaina Hurley, Natalie Lee, and Shayne Jansen.
Alicent's Green Dress Foreshadows "House of the Dragon"'s Coming Civil War
Watch out! This post contains spoilers. In episode five of "House of the Dragon," Queen Alicent (Emily Carey) makes a bold declaration when she bursts into the welcome feast for Princess Rhaenyra's wedding in a sumptuous green dress. Earlier in the episode, she learned that Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) had misled her, letting Alicent defend her to her father, Viserys (Paddy Considine), and losing Alicent's own father, Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), his place as Hand of the King. Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) asks his brother Harwin (Ryan Corr), "The beacon on the Hightower, do you know what color it glows when Oldtown calls its banners to war?" Harwin answers, "Green." It's a powerful moment that signals a huge rift in the Red Keep.
