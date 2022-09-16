ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas electric co-ops: Fees, insurance required by federal law

By Alex Kienlen
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aKwAh_0hySFdnI00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Six Arkansas electric cooperatives have defended the requirement for homeowners on their networks to pay connection fees and carry additional insurance if they want to use an alternative energy source.

The insurance and fees, the cooperatives stated in a Thursday release, were due to the federal government loans that provide for electrical grid equipment. The cooperatives stated that the equipment must be insured against possible damage to meet the loan requirements.

Federal low-cost loans are typical to provide equipment for rural utility services.

Homes with solar panels or wind generators use a net metering electric meter to connect to the electrical network. The meter essentially takes any excess power generated and returns it to the electric grid, crediting the home or business owner.

In the Thursday release, the cooperatives stated the insurance amount was due to possible “back feed,” which could damage a system.

“Like it or not, an array of solar panels or a wind turbine are electricity generating systems that have the potential to be very dangerous. If something goes wrong and they improperly back feed over the grid, they can cause serious damage to Uncle Sam’s [loan] collateral (things like transformers and substations), they can start fires, and worst of all they can cause death or serious injury to cooperative linemen and contractors.”

Arkansas electrical cooperatives Sept. 15 press release

A recent Working 4 You investigation spoke with a Shirley man who wanted to use solar panels on his home to lower his energy bill. His service provider, Petit Jean Electrical Cooperative, required him to pay a $500 fee and carry $1 million in insurance, plus purchase additional equipment, making the addition of solar panels cost prohibitive.

The Arkansas Public Service Commission has begun investigating the insurance and fee requirement for alternate energy of state electric cooperatives, which may run counter to state statutes.

The commission had no comment about the Friday electric cooperatives letter and its defense of the practice, citing federal law. Arkansas PSC chairman Ted Thomas recently submitted his resignation while indicating frustration with resistance to alternative energy by some state power utilities.

“The state’s solar policy is under attack,” Thomas said about his resignation.

Comments / 0

Related
talkbusiness.net

Arkansas receives $280 million from American Rescue Plan

Arkansas will receive $280 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan to tackle water problems statewide. About $270 million will be used on water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure projects, and $10 million will be doled to assist areas in eastern Arkansas with the transition from groundwater to surface water and help preserve the Sparta and Alluvial aquifers.
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas to receive $280 million for water projects

Arkansas will receive $280 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan to tackle water problems statewide. About $270 million will be used on water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure projects, and $10 million will be doled to assist areas in eastern Arkansas with the transition from groundwater to surface water and help preserve the Sparta and Alluvial aquifers.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Business
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Industry
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: Skeletons on Tower

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Deidra Adair with Acro of Monroe and Melissa Saye with the Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum are in the studio for Louisiana Living. Deidra and Melissa share information about the upcoming fundraiser for the children’s museum that will take place during the month of October. For more details, watch the clip […]
LOUISIANA STATE
KTLO

Gov. Hutchinson announces resignation of Secretary of Arkansas Department of Human Services

LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson Thursday announced Cindy Gillespie will resign as Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Human Services. Cindy Gillespie has given the state of Arkansas her experience, management capabilities, and the right ideas that have led us in a great direction, Governor Hutchinson said. She is a great friend, and she is truly passionate about making a difference in the lives of Arkansans every day.
ARKANSAS STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Retired Louisiana Juvenile judge to chair division of American Bar Association

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Earnestine Gray, retired Louisiana juvenile court judge was recently named chair of the American Bar Association (ABA) Judicial Division. The Division’s members include judges, lawyers, tribal members, court administrators, academics, and students interested in the courts and the justice system. Gray has announced that her theme for the upcoming year […]
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance#Electric Grid#Federal Law#Co Ops#Business Industry#Linus Business#Electricity Supply#Water Energy Supply#Construction Maintenance#Cooperatives
Kait 8

Arkansas gas prices buck national trend, rise 5 cents

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After three months of declines, Arkansas gas prices did a U-turn in the past week and headed back up. According to GasBuddy.com’s weekly report, the average price of regular unleaded in Arkansas rose 5.6 cents a gallon to $3.17. Gas prices in the Natural State...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Poll: Issue 1 sees support; Issues 2 and 3 a mixed bag

Three legislative-referred amendment proposals could all pass this November, although one measure has more support than the other two. A new Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College Poll of 835 likely Arkansas voters found a plurality of support for Issue 1, which would allow the Arkansas legislature to call itself into special session. Under the current state constitution, only the governor can call for an extraordinary session of the Arkansas General Assembly.
ARKANSAS STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: Strauss Theatre

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Victoria Steffins and Michael Matherne with the Strauss Theatre are here to discuss their current production, “Annie Get Your Gun.” For more details on this play, watch the clip above.  For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
salineriverchronicle.com

New program assists low-income households with water and wastewater bills

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas – Arkansans at risk of losing their water and wastewater service may now get some bill-payment assistance through the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). LIHWAP can help with past-due bills, threats to disconnect water or wastewater, and disconnection or reconnection fees. The maximum benefit amount...
ARKANSAS STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana unemployment rate sets record for third time

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana’s unemployment rate breaks records again in August, according to the state’s department of labor. The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) reports a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.5% for the month of August. This is the third month in a row the state has reported a record […]
LOUISIANA STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri Court of Appeals revives ‘old school’ self-defense law in resisting arrest case

Two Newton County sheriff deputies were dispatched to a trailer park north of Neosho to evict a man and his wife on Nov. 13, 2017. According to the deputies, the man refused to leave, fought off the deputies and stole a patrol car that he would later crash in town. The local prosecutor would go […] The post Missouri Court of Appeals revives ‘old school’ self-defense law in resisting arrest case appeared first on Missouri Independent.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
southerntrippers.com

12 Best Cities And Small Towns In Arkansas You Must Visit

Looking to discover some of the best small towns in Arkansas along with cities you may know about?. Are you looking for a state to visit that is not the main tourist destination, but has all the benefits of a travel hotspot? If so, Arkansas is a great place to plan to visit (or move)! Bordering on the South and the Midwest, Arkansas combines the charm of both locales. Although the state is on the smaller side, the best towns in Arkansas are ones you will want to visit again and again!
ARKANSAS STATE
justia.com

Q: What kind of attorney do I need to talk to about violation of ADA rights for a disabled person.

A: An Arkansas attorney could advise best, but your question remains open for two weeks. You need to search for attorneys who handle Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) matters. You could try searching under ADA and civil rights law firms. You could check with the Arkansas Bar Association. Most state bar associations have resources for the public with attorney referrals. The Department of Justice has a website, ADA.gov devoted to ADA matters. There's a tab above, Find-a-Lawyer. Although there isn't a section dedicated specifically to ADA violations under practice headings, you could try reaching out to attorneys in related areas - civil rights or disability. Additionally, some of the larger general civil litigation/injury firms handle some ADA matters. Good luck.
ARKANSAS STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Texas sheriff investigating flights to Martha’s Vineyard

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas sheriff on Monday opened an investigation into two flights of migrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, but did not say what laws may have been broken in putting 48 Venezuelans on private planes last week from San Antonio. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, an elected […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

59K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy