Man shot while working at downtown Orlando nightclub says more police presence needed
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man hit by a bullet while working at a downtown Orlando nightclub is recalling the moment he was injured early Monday morning. Waleed Attia said he was working a double shift on Sunday to help make more money since his fiancé is four-months pregnant. He was working the front door and issuing wristbands at the time of the shooting.
Orlando police release sketch of man who threatened to rape female victim
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police are asking for help tracking down a man who threatened to rape a female victim who was walking her dog in the Lake Nona area. Investigators on Thursday released a sketch of the man they are looking for. The threat happened on Sunday, Sept....
13-year-old Liberty Middle School student hit, killed while crossing street in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. – A 13-year-old boy died after he was hit while crossing the street around 6:50 a.m. Thursday, according to Ocala police. The boy was with his mother on a motorcycle headed east down SW 20th St. where the woman stopped the motorcycle in the center turn lane, police said.
Man sent to hospital after Orange County shooting, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is in the the hospital after being shot Wednesday evening in Orange County, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said that they responded to the 5600 block of Pine Chase Drive around 9:40 p.m. in reference to shots fired and found a man believed to be in his 20s who had been shot.
Man carjacked at gunpoint in Pine Hills, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man in his 30s was threatened with a gun and had his car stolen in Pine Hills Tuesday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded at 6:14 p.m. to the 3000 block of N. Powers Drive, where they said the victim had been approached by two people who took his car at gunpoint.
Osceola deputies locate missing St. Cloud woman
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday said its deputies have located a St. Cloud woman reported missing. Emely Espinal was found in good health, according to the sheriff’s office. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Chances remain high for Invest 98L to develop | Do...
Man dies in crash with school bus in Ocala during possible medical episode, police say
OCALA, Fla. – A man driving an SUV died Wednesday morning after possibly experiencing a medical episode and crashing into the side of a school bus carrying high school students in Ocala, police said. The wreck occurred around 8:10 a.m. near the intersection of SE 36th Ave. and SE...
Man, 30, fatally shot in unincorporated Sanford, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year-old man was shot and killed in unincorporated Sanford on Sunday night, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to Roseberry Lane around 8:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. [TRENDING: Tropics watch: Chances...
Metal detectors, new safety measures coming to Volusia County schools
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – School leaders in Volusia County want to put more safety measures in place throughout the district, including metal detectors for high school events. It comes after a big scare at Mainland High School in Daytona Beach three weeks ago where police say a group of students played a prank by starting a rumor that someone had a gun.
2 dead, 1 seriously injured in Marion County crash, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Two women were killed and another was seriously injured in a crash along State Road 40 in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A sedan occupied by two Silver Springs women, 57 and 63, was traveling east on SR-40, west of Northeast 14th Street Road Thursday at approximately 1:30 p.m., troopers said.
1 injured in Titusville house fire, officials say
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – The state Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a structure fire in Titusville that sent one person to the hospital early Wednesday morning. According to a Facebook post from the Titusville Fire Department, the agency’s firefighters met with Brevard County Fire Rescue personnel at the scene on Echo Drive, responding just after 5 a.m. to heavy smoke and fire conditions reaching into the attic space. Firefighters said an extensive overhaul was necessary due to heavy fire load and clutter.
Homeowners Association president faces additional charges for hidden camera in Flagler condo, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Homeowners Association president of the Las Brisas Condo Association in the Matanzas Shores community accused of hiding a camera in the master bedroom of a condo faces additional charges of video voyeurism after a third victim was identified, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.
Orlando man arrested in voter fraud investigation enters ‘not guilty’ plea
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The people investigated by Gov. Ron DeSantis’s election police are moving through the court system following their arrests. The third person arrested from Central Florida, Jerry Lee Foster of Orlando, had an arraignment Wednesday. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Chances remain high for Invest 98L to...
30-week unborn baby dies, woman critically injured in Lake County crash, troopers say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman is critically injured and her unborn baby died in a crash in Lake County Tuesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on County Road 44 and Sparrow Lane around 10:35 p.m. [TRENDING: Here’s the latest on Invest...
Seminole County firefighter in critical condition after motorcycle crash, department says
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Seminole County Fire Department announced Tuesday one of its firefighters sustained serious, life-threatening injuries after an off-duty motorcycle crash in Altamonte Springs. The accident happened on Sept. 16 around 1:30 p.m. when firefighter Connor Fernandez had a collision with another vehicle on West Lake...
Motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup truck in Sumter County, troopers say
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a pickup truck in Sumter County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on County Road 466 and County Road 223 around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. [TRENDING: Here’s the latest on Invest 98L as the...
Former inmates, lifelong addicts stay sober for 1st time thanks to SMART program at Flagler jail
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The many faces of 59-year-old Billy Doran are posted on the Volusia County Jail’s website – the mugshots of his many arrests over the years, mostly for theft, mostly related to drugs. He’s been arrested as many as 60 times in Volusia County and sent to prison seven times.
Road reopens nearly 10 hours after 1 killed, 16 hurt in crash on SR-60 in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – One person was killed and 16 others were injured Wednesday morning in a multivehicle crash on State Road 60 in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The fatal wreck happened before 7 a.m. on State Road 60 near Peavine Road, about 5 miles...
Judge accepts plea deal in 2018 Lake County crash that killed 4 moms
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The families of four young mothers who were killed in crash said they are disappointed after learning the woman they blame for causing the wreck will only spend four years behind bars. Heather Finley was sentenced in Lake County Thursday, nearly four years to the...
‘We demand answers:’ Apopka residents frustrated with neighborhood flooding
APOPKA, Fla. – Residents at Clear Lakes Estates said flooding has been an ongoing issue in their neighborhood and they are pressing Apopka City Council to do something about it. Venus Griffith lives in the community and attended the council meeting Wednesday night. “We demand answers,” Griffith said.
