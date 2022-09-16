ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apopka, FL

click orlando

Man shot while working at downtown Orlando nightclub says more police presence needed

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man hit by a bullet while working at a downtown Orlando nightclub is recalling the moment he was injured early Monday morning. Waleed Attia said he was working a double shift on Sunday to help make more money since his fiancé is four-months pregnant. He was working the front door and issuing wristbands at the time of the shooting.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Man sent to hospital after Orange County shooting, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is in the the hospital after being shot Wednesday evening in Orange County, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said that they responded to the 5600 block of Pine Chase Drive around 9:40 p.m. in reference to shots fired and found a man believed to be in his 20s who had been shot.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man carjacked at gunpoint in Pine Hills, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man in his 30s was threatened with a gun and had his car stolen in Pine Hills Tuesday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded at 6:14 p.m. to the 3000 block of N. Powers Drive, where they said the victim had been approached by two people who took his car at gunpoint.
PINE HILLS, FL
click orlando

Osceola deputies locate missing St. Cloud woman

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday said its deputies have located a St. Cloud woman reported missing. Emely Espinal was found in good health, according to the sheriff’s office. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Chances remain high for Invest 98L to develop | Do...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man, 30, fatally shot in unincorporated Sanford, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year-old man was shot and killed in unincorporated Sanford on Sunday night, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to Roseberry Lane around 8:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. [TRENDING: Tropics watch: Chances...
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Metal detectors, new safety measures coming to Volusia County schools

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – School leaders in Volusia County want to put more safety measures in place throughout the district, including metal detectors for high school events. It comes after a big scare at Mainland High School in Daytona Beach three weeks ago where police say a group of students played a prank by starting a rumor that someone had a gun.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

2 dead, 1 seriously injured in Marion County crash, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Two women were killed and another was seriously injured in a crash along State Road 40 in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A sedan occupied by two Silver Springs women, 57 and 63, was traveling east on SR-40, west of Northeast 14th Street Road Thursday at approximately 1:30 p.m., troopers said.
MARION COUNTY, FL
click orlando

1 injured in Titusville house fire, officials say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – The state Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a structure fire in Titusville that sent one person to the hospital early Wednesday morning. According to a Facebook post from the Titusville Fire Department, the agency’s firefighters met with Brevard County Fire Rescue personnel at the scene on Echo Drive, responding just after 5 a.m. to heavy smoke and fire conditions reaching into the attic space. Firefighters said an extensive overhaul was necessary due to heavy fire load and clutter.
TITUSVILLE, FL
click orlando

Orlando man arrested in voter fraud investigation enters 'not guilty' plea

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The people investigated by Gov. Ron DeSantis’s election police are moving through the court system following their arrests. The third person arrested from Central Florida, Jerry Lee Foster of Orlando, had an arraignment Wednesday. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Chances remain high for Invest 98L to...
ORLANDO, FL

