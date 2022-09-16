ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amid request to retire, MSU President Stanley issues statement, future remains unclear

By Mark Johnson, Lansing State Journal
 3 days ago
EAST LANSING — A week after reports broke that members of the Michigan State University Board of Trustees asked President Samuel Stanley Jr. to retire, he remains in discussions with the board and his future with the university is still unclear.

Stanley released a statement to the MSU campus community Friday afternoon expressing hope for the future of the university.

“These past few days have been challenging for our community and for all who care about MSU. I know it has been frustrating and confusing to read about the situation in the media,” Stanley wrote. “Please know that I will share more information with you when I am able. In the meantime, let me reassure all of you of this: As president, my top priority has been and continues to be serving you, the people of MSU, and ensuring the health and safety of our community."

It’s been a week since Trustees Dianne Byrum and Dan Kelly reportedly met with and offered Stanley the option to take early retirement, but he indicated Friday that his future with the university remains unknown.

Some trustees have reportedly been pushing for Stanley’s ouster over concerns about the Title IX-related departure of former Broad College of Business Dean Sanjay Gupta and the university’s overall handling of Title IX reports.

“Advancing health and safety has been at the heart of my presidency since day one, and I know you share this commitment," Stanley said in his statement. "Together, we have been working hard to advance a culture of support, free of discrimination, harassment, sexual misconduct and relationship violence. Culture change is difficult, and progress is seldom linear. But there is a unified commitment among Spartans to achieve the highest standards of care and safety, and we will remain steadfast in advancing this essential work.

“As we navigate this difficult moment, I am confident our university will rise to our challenges and remain on an upward trajectory because I have great confidence in all of you — the students, staff, faculty and leaders of MSU. You are the source of our excellence, and together we will continue to strengthen our mission of advancing knowledge and transforming lives.

“I remain in discussions with the Board of Trustees about my contract and future with MSU. But please know that I am most grateful to be your president and appreciate everything you have done and will continue to do to create a safer, more welcoming and more respectful campus where everyone can do their best work and achieve their full potential.”

In a statement provided solely to the Detroit News, Trustee Pat O’Keefe this week said that the results of an audit in August showed numerous deficiencies in the Title IX compliance process. Stanley also faces allegations that he falsely certified to the state that board members had completed a required review of Title IX reports. Stanley has defended his handling of the reports.

According to the Detroit News, O’Keefe’s statement did not include any specific examples of his alleged Title IX compliance deficiencies.

O’Keefe has not responded to calls and emails requesting comment from the State Journal.

In the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal, state lawmakers in 2018 inserted language into the budget law that requires public universities to certify that their governing boards and presidents are receiving and reviewing reports with information on sexual misconduct cases at the school, known as Title IX reports.

Under the law, university presidents and at least one member of the governing board, the MSU Board of Trustees in this case, must review all Title IX reports. Once that’s completed, the president must sign by Oct. 1 each year a document certifying that all requirements, including a review of the reports by the president and a board member, have been completed.

Universities that fail to follow the provisions face a 10% cut in state funding.

The allegations of Title IX deficiencies come on the heels of Gupta’s departure.

Provost Teresa Woodruff, speaking during an MSU Faculty Senate meeting on Tuesday, said Gupta “failed in his mandatory reporting responsibility” and “failed to act in a timely and reasonable matter to protect students and uphold our values.”

Little has been revealed publicly about the alleged mandatory reporting failure. Following Gupta’s departure, Kelly announced that the board had hired outside counsel to look into the issue.

"A culture change is difficult, so I was not completely surprised that the provost's decision to hold the dean of the College of Business accountable for failures of leadership related to Title IX was controversial to some members of campus," Stanley told faculty Tuesday. "But I was very surprised when the board announced it was hiring outside legal counsel to review this decision. As I said publicly then and reiterate here, Dr. Gupta served in his role as dean at the will of the provost and she was well within her rights to make this leadership transition. I fully support this decision and the process utilized to come to this action."

Contact Mark Johnson at 517-377-1026 or majohnson2@lsj.com.

