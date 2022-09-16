ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Missing cat returns home and rings video doorbell, NY family says. ‘We all gasped’

By Brendan Rascius
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

After going missing for a few days, a clever New York feline returned home and politely rang the video doorbell.

The 8-year-old cat named Lilly disappeared from owner Stefanie Whitley’s Long Island home four days earlier, producing panic throughout the household, according to Newsweek.

The family had recently moved to a new neighborhood, and wanted to keep Lilly indoors , allowing her time to adapt to the new environment, according to the Daily Voice.

“Lilly always comes home,” Whitley told the Voice. “She’s a very smart cat. She responds to her name. You call her, she comes. I’ve never felt like she would not come home. But this particular time felt different.”

However, she returned Aug. 14, according to the news outlet.

A surprising sound came late that night, the family received an alert around 10 p.m., according to Patch.

“We all looked at each other, like, ‘Who’s at our house at this time of night?’,” Whitley told the outlet.

The family’s Ring doorbell, connected to their TV screen, suddenly displayed Lilly’s gray face, and captured her meowing, seemingly requesting to be let in, according to the outlet.

Upon seeing the feline’s familiar face, they all “ gasped ,” according to PIX11. “We were laughing. We were emotional. We were crying. It was a great moment,” Whitley told the outlet.

“I don’t know how she found us, but she definitely knows what the Ring camera is,” Whitley told PIX11. “Every time the notification goes off, she’ll look toward the door. She knows what she’s doing.”

Ring rolled out its first video doorbell in 2014 and since then, multiple animals appear to have learned how to operate them, including a Pennsylvania golden retriever and a dog in North Carolina .

Even a bear in South Carolina seems to have understood the civilized way of requesting entry. Captured on a doorbell camera, it can be seen pawing at a home’s doorbell and, after receiving no response, the creature sauntered away, according to a video shared by CNN.

‘Yelp and then a splash.’ Gator eats dog, gets removed from Florida canal, residents say

Dad took toddler into San Diego Zoo elephant habitat, officials say. He got probation

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
New York State
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
Newsweek

Watch as Cat Missing for Several Days Returns Home, Rings Doorbell

One polite cat finally managed to find her way home after going missing for days, making sure to ring the doorbell when she returned. Owner Stefanie Whitley, of Long Island, New York, said the doorbell camera has long been a "staple" in her family, with them using it for all the conventional reasons. "Whenever a package arrives, when our children get off the bus, when anyone walks by, or even when your pet returns home," she explained.
PETS
iheart.com

#GoodNews: Missing Cat Surprises Family By Activating Ring Doorbell

A Long Island, New York, the family moved to a new home and their cat, Lilly, got outside and the family couldn’t find her. The eight-year-old short-haired grey cat had been missing for nearly a week when she showed up on the family’s porch and activated the doorbell camera to the family’s surprise.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Cat#Doorbell#Long Island#Pets#Newsweek#The Daily Voice#Patch
ohmymag.co.uk

Rescue’s disbelief as a gutless man dumped his flea-ridden cats and ran away

This cowardly pet owner abandoned hisneglected cat and her tiny kittens on the RSPCA centre’s driveway. This act of extreme animal cruelty comes as the charity struggles to cope with the dramatic increase in demand for rescue spaces. If not for the dedication of the staff, this cat family would be put down.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
Miami Herald

Here’s why a public health alert was issued for a food item sold only at Publix stores

A mixup between bacon-cheddar smothered chicken and chicken cordon bleu created a food allergy danger that put Publix in a USDA public health alert. According to the alert, a customer found the label for aprons Ready to Eat Meal for One Chicken Cordon Bleu on the back of the metal container that had aprons Ready to Eat Meal for One Bacon-Cheddar Smothered Chicken. That would be a minor problem, except the former doesn’t have egg and the latter does.
FLORIDA STATE
WIBX 950

Is It Legal to Eat a Dog or Cat in New York?

***WARNING: This Article is For Entertainment Purposes Only and Is Not for the Squeamish***. Dogs are considered Man's Best Friend, but can they be Man's Best TASTING Friend? And what about cats? Can you cook up Whiskers with some watercress and white rice next time he shoots you the stink eye?
ANIMALS
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
29K+
Followers
1K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy