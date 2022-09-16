ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

hottytoddy.com

Oxford Man Charged with Embezzlement

An Oxford man faces a felony embezzlement charge for allegedly stealing money from his employer. On Sept. 9, officers with the Oxford Police Department responded to the 100 block of Thacker Rd. for a report of embezzlement. After a brief investigation, it was found that the amount embezzled by the...
OXFORD, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Woman sentenced after stealing over $2M from Mississippi State University sorority

OXFORD, MS — An Oxford woman was sentenced for wire fraud from the Kappa Delta sorority at Mississippi State University, according to a release. Betty Jane Cadle, 75, got three years and nine months in prison for wire fraud. She was a volunteer as the Sorority Treasurer and stole $2.9 million from the Kappa Delta Sorority from 2012 through 2019, court documents revealed.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Law Enforcement Check Out New Crime-Fighting Technology in Oxford Monday

Axon, a supplier of law enforcement equipment, was in Oxford Monday as part of its eight-month long Roadshow tour, to show local law enforcement agencies what it has to offer to make their jobs a little bit easier. The Axon Voyager trailer was parked in the Oxford Activity Center parking...
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Illegal marijuana operation leads to arrest in Saltillo

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – Saltillo police found an illegal marijuana-growing operation leading to the arrest of one person. Investigators are just now releasing details of this August 28th arrest. Police say they were called to a disturbance at a home, and that’s when they found several marijuana plants being...
SALTILLO, MS
WREG

Sheriff: DNA evidence may link suspect to Panola County death threat

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss.– The Panola County Sheriff says DNA evidence may be the key to arresting the person responsible for sending a death threat letter to a county supervisor in August. John Thomas has been Panola County District 3 Supervisor for 11 years with few complaints until he received the letter at the Panola County […]
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
WREG

Oxford woman who stole millions from MS State sorority sentenced

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $3 million in restitution for embezzling money from a Mississippi State University sorority. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Betty Jane Cadle, 75, of Oxford, pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud in […]
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Watch as Oxford police officer saves choking infant’s life

A powerful video shows the life saving efforts of an Oxford police officer who saved a choking infant. The Oxford Police Department received a 911 call on Thursday about an infant unable to breathe. “Officer Ortiz arrived quickly, took the child … she flipped the child over and began lifesaving...
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Fund set up to benefit family of store clerk killed in robbery

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Support is pouring in for the family of a store clerk killed in an armed robbery in Tupelo earlier this month. Parmvir Singh, 33, was shot and killed September 13th at the Chevron Station on Cliff Gookin Boulevard. The Tupelo Sikh Center has launched a...
TUPELO, MS
WREG

Mississippi man charged with murdering mother

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man has been charged with murdering his mother, according to the Tippah County Sheriff’s Department. According to the sheriff’s department, 49-year-old Tracy Lynn Robbins was reported missing on August 17, 2022. Robbins was last known to be with her son, Taylor Wilbanks. After a month-long investigation, Wilbanks was charged with […]
TIPPAH COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Teenager found shot to death in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford confirmed to WTVA that law enforcement in Pontotoc County are investigating a fatal Saturday night shooting. According to Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford 17 year old Matthew Westmoreland was found shot to death in the front yard of his home on Morris Lane.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Grenada man charged with murder

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - The Grenada Police Department charged a Grenada man with murder. Grenada Police Chief George Douglas said they arrested James Thompson, 55, on Tuesday. Police charged him for the murder of John Flanagan, 35, in the Futheyville Cove community. Thompson does not have a bond set yet....
GRENADA, MS
actionnews5.com

Men rob Collierville Mercedes-Benz employee at gunpoint, steal new car

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville police are looking for four suspects accused of stealing a new car from a Mercedes-Benz dealership on Thursday after two held an employee at gunpoint. On Thursday afternoon, four suspects pulled up to the dealership, police say. A store employee told police that two of...
COLLIERVILLE, TN
Oxford Eagle

2 Kentucky men sentenced in Oxford for illegal harvest of paddlefish

Two Kentucky men were sentenced recently by the U.S. District Court for felony charges arising out of the illegal harvest of paddlefish and paddlefish roe from closed waters in Mississippi. According to court documents, James Lawrence “Lance” Freeman, 27, of Eddyville, Kentucky, and Marcus Harrell, 34, of Murray, Kentucky, plead...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

OPD: Search Continues for Jay Lee’s Body

While a man remains behind bars on no bond, charged with the murder of Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee, Lee’s family has not yet had the chance to lay their loved one to rest. Lee, 20, was last seen at about 6 a.m. on July 8...
OXFORD, MS

