hottytoddy.com
Oxford Man Charged with Embezzlement
An Oxford man faces a felony embezzlement charge for allegedly stealing money from his employer. On Sept. 9, officers with the Oxford Police Department responded to the 100 block of Thacker Rd. for a report of embezzlement. After a brief investigation, it was found that the amount embezzled by the...
OXFORD, MS — An Oxford woman was sentenced for wire fraud from the Kappa Delta sorority at Mississippi State University, according to a release. Betty Jane Cadle, 75, got three years and nine months in prison for wire fraud. She was a volunteer as the Sorority Treasurer and stole $2.9 million from the Kappa Delta Sorority from 2012 through 2019, court documents revealed.
hottytoddy.com
Law Enforcement Check Out New Crime-Fighting Technology in Oxford Monday
Axon, a supplier of law enforcement equipment, was in Oxford Monday as part of its eight-month long Roadshow tour, to show local law enforcement agencies what it has to offer to make their jobs a little bit easier. The Axon Voyager trailer was parked in the Oxford Activity Center parking...
wcbi.com
Illegal marijuana operation leads to arrest in Saltillo
SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – Saltillo police found an illegal marijuana-growing operation leading to the arrest of one person. Investigators are just now releasing details of this August 28th arrest. Police say they were called to a disturbance at a home, and that’s when they found several marijuana plants being...
Sheriff: DNA evidence may link suspect to Panola County death threat
PANOLA COUNTY, Miss.– The Panola County Sheriff says DNA evidence may be the key to arresting the person responsible for sending a death threat letter to a county supervisor in August. John Thomas has been Panola County District 3 Supervisor for 11 years with few complaints until he received the letter at the Panola County […]
Oxford Eagle
wbrz.com
Man facing federal charges after stealing then crashing plane into Mississippi field
A man is facing federal charges after allegedly stealing a plane and threatening to crash it into a Walmart as he flew over Mississippi earlier this month. According to ABC News, 29-year-old Cory Patterson was arrested by local authorities on Sept. 3 after the small plane crash-landed in a field after circling over Tupelo for several hours.
Woman who stole $2.9 million from Mississippi State sorority sentenced, ordered to repay money
A woman who reportedly stole $2.9 million dollars from a Mississippi State University sorority will spend nearly four years in federal prison. Betty Jane Cadle, 75, of Oxford, was sentenced to 45 months in prison and ordered to pay $2,940,853.80 restitution to the Mississippi State University Kappa Delta chapter. She...
Body camera footage shows Mississippi police officer’s quick actions to save infant’s life
Body camera footage documents a Mississippi police officer’s quick actions that saved the life of an infant last week. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the Oxford Police Department reports that they received a 911 call about an infant not being able to breathe. An Oxford police officer arrived on the...
wcbi.com
Fund set up to benefit family of store clerk killed in robbery
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Support is pouring in for the family of a store clerk killed in an armed robbery in Tupelo earlier this month. Parmvir Singh, 33, was shot and killed September 13th at the Chevron Station on Cliff Gookin Boulevard. The Tupelo Sikh Center has launched a...
Mississippi man charged with murdering mother
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man has been charged with murdering his mother, according to the Tippah County Sheriff’s Department. According to the sheriff’s department, 49-year-old Tracy Lynn Robbins was reported missing on August 17, 2022. Robbins was last known to be with her son, Taylor Wilbanks. After a month-long investigation, Wilbanks was charged with […]
wtva.com
Teenager found shot to death in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford confirmed to WTVA that law enforcement in Pontotoc County are investigating a fatal Saturday night shooting. According to Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford 17 year old Matthew Westmoreland was found shot to death in the front yard of his home on Morris Lane.
wtva.com
Grenada man charged with murder
GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - The Grenada Police Department charged a Grenada man with murder. Grenada Police Chief George Douglas said they arrested James Thompson, 55, on Tuesday. Police charged him for the murder of John Flanagan, 35, in the Futheyville Cove community. Thompson does not have a bond set yet....
actionnews5.com
Men rob Collierville Mercedes-Benz employee at gunpoint, steal new car
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville police are looking for four suspects accused of stealing a new car from a Mercedes-Benz dealership on Thursday after two held an employee at gunpoint. On Thursday afternoon, four suspects pulled up to the dealership, police say. A store employee told police that two of...
Oxford Eagle
2 Kentucky men sentenced in Oxford for illegal harvest of paddlefish
Two Kentucky men were sentenced recently by the U.S. District Court for felony charges arising out of the illegal harvest of paddlefish and paddlefish roe from closed waters in Mississippi. According to court documents, James Lawrence “Lance” Freeman, 27, of Eddyville, Kentucky, and Marcus Harrell, 34, of Murray, Kentucky, plead...
hottytoddy.com
OPD: Search Continues for Jay Lee’s Body
While a man remains behind bars on no bond, charged with the murder of Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee, Lee’s family has not yet had the chance to lay their loved one to rest. Lee, 20, was last seen at about 6 a.m. on July 8...
Oxford Eagle
Who’s the winner? Lottery ticket worth $10K purchased in Oxford, but the prize remains unclaimed
Wanted: A winning lottery ticket. If you’re the lucky person who purchased a winning Powerball ticket earlier this month at an Oxford gas station, then you have a $10,000 prize waiting to be claimed. The ticket for the Sept. 6 drawing was sold at Murphy Oil #7566 on Jackson...
actionnews5.com
Homeowners Left Homeless: Thousands may not have known their homes would be auctioned off by Shelby County government
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Investigators are digging deeper into hundreds of Shelby County properties that were sold at auction during the pandemic because the owners were behind on their tax bills. An investigation with our partners at the University of Memphis Institute for Public Service Reporting reveals many of...
