Rock Island, IL

KWQC

Police respond to crash on Brady Street Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Davenport police responded around 8:42 p.m. Sunday to a crash in the 800 block of Brady Street. According to police, two vehicles were northbound on Brady Street when one of the vehicles allegedly made an improper lane change and sideswiped a second vehicle. Both vehicles were operational...
DAVENPORT, IA
Local
Illinois Government
City
Government
KWQC

Monday Morning Jumpstart on QCT at 11 9/19

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Kelly and Evan Harris, owners of Tapas Yoga and Reform by Tapas Yoga, join Morgan on QCT at 11 for this week’s Monday Morning Jumpstart. Reform by Tapas Yoga: 4872 Forest Grove Dr., Bettendorf.
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

‘Cruise-In for a Cause’ hopes to bring an end to impaired driving

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The eighth annual “Cruise-in for a Cause,” partnered with Mothers Against Drunk Driving Sunday afternoon at Brady Street Stadium. In 2014 Teangelo Garrard was killed by a drunk driver, leaving behind a five-month-old son. His friends Samantha and Jake Harry started the annual car...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Police: 1 injured in shooting at AKA Bar

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One man was injured after a shooting at the AKA Bar Sunday morning, police said. The Davenport Police Department responded at 1:22 a.m. to the parking lot of the AKA Bar, at 3811 Harrison Street for a reported shooting, according to a media release. Officer said...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Galesburg railway unions react to tentative agreements with BNSF

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With the help of federal intervention, railway unions and companies came to an agreement Thursday to avoid a historic work stoppage. On Monday, local unions in Galesburg were still learning new details about the proposed deal. The Class I railroads all negotiated simultatiously with a dozen...
GALESBURG, IL
Person
Dwayne Johnson
KWQC

That Artsy Fartsy Event

DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) -Sharon Larson, Homestead Art & Studio, highlights the upcoming free event (with a disarming and funny name) featuring art and wine set for Sept. 24th from 5-8 p.m. on the patio and the surrounding area of Homestead Art & Studio, 520 8th Street, DeWitt. For more information,...
DEWITT, IA
KWQC

Coroner identifies teen fatally shot in Rock Island Sunday

Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC) - A homicide investigation is underway in Rock Island after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday night. The Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson identified the 17-year-old as Angel Lopez Jr. According to police, they got a call about a person shot in the...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Rock Island police investigating Sunday night homicide

Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC) - A homicide investigation is underway in Rock Island after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday night. According to police, they got a call about a person shot in the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue around 7:58 p.m. Officers say they found the 17-year-old...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

PraireFest! at Wheatland church retreat set for Saturday

Wheatland, Iowa (KWQC) -Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat--just 40 minutes from Davenport--is hosting a brand new event that the whole family can enjoy from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2664 145th Avenue, Wheatland, IA. Joyce Bieber, CHM Development Director. and Rick Willows, Smokin’ Butt BBQ, talk about the...
WHEATLAND, IA
KWQC

City of Davenport Housing Choice Voucher Program accepting applications

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Davenport’s Housing Choice Voucher Office will be accepting applications for the Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8 rental assistance) waiting list on Monday, September 20, 2022, and Tuesday, September 21, 2022. This is the first time the waiting list has been open...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Muscatine police respond to elementary school parking lot Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - McKinley Elementary and Susan Clark Jr. High schools went on lockdown Monday while police responded to a situation in the McKinley parking lot, according to Muscatine Community School officials. According to a message sent to parents, the schools were put on lockdown until Muscatine police gave...
MUSCATINE, IA
KWQC

Cat rescued from structure fire in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A cat was rescued from a structure fire Saturday in Davenport, according to a press release. Fire officials say Davenport Fire crews responded to the 2600 block of Ripley Street at 2:10 p.m., with five fire trucks, one command vehicle, and 16 personnel. Firefighters on scene found a kitchen fire and extinguished it within ten minutes.
DAVENPORT, IA
News Break
Politics
starvedrock.media

Possible tornado in Bureau County Sunday; grain bin lands on blacktop

Did a tornado touch down Sunday night near Kentville...in Bureau County's lower leg?. That's something the National Weather Service will determine. Bureau County's Emergency Management Agency Director Adam Lind says a possible tornado brought down a grain bin around 10:30. The bin came to rest on the Walnut/Wyanet blacktop. In so doing, it struck a propane tank which eventually emptied. The site is five miles southwest of Tiskilwa in the lower leg of the county.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Davenport man charged in early Sunday shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Sunday after police say he shot multiple times at a woman, striking her in the back. Terry Markey Miller, 19, faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison; willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony; and possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Illinois Extension offers virtual and in-person gardening workshops

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -Emily Swihart, University of Illinois Extension Educator of Horticulture, invites viewers to consider attending the following upcoming virtual and in-person opportunities to access research-backed, un-biased information. Many of the programs are free but participants must register. Gardening in the Air, is a free (donations appreciated) virtual fall...
MILAN, IL
ourquadcities.com

Police respond to weekend shooting at Davenport bar

On Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at approximately 1:22 a.m., Davenport Police responded to the parking lot of the AKA Bar (3811 Harrison Street) in reference to a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located damage to a sign, a nearby business, and to an uninvolved vehicle, according to a...
DAVENPORT, IA

