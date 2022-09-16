Read full article on original website
Related
KWQC
City leaders share views on progress, future goals in the Quad Cities
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -What’s going on in the Quad Cities? Where can we improve in quality of life, services and amenities, or economic opportunities in each of our communities?. Today’s show explores all of the above and more as we gain insight on the current agendas at most of...
KWQC
Police respond to crash on Brady Street Sunday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Davenport police responded around 8:42 p.m. Sunday to a crash in the 800 block of Brady Street. According to police, two vehicles were northbound on Brady Street when one of the vehicles allegedly made an improper lane change and sideswiped a second vehicle. Both vehicles were operational...
KWQC
Blood centers recognize anniversary of the nation’s first Emergency Blood Reserve
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - ImpactLife is joining Blood Centers across the United States in recognizing the first anniversary of the nation’s first Emergency Blood Reserve. To donate, make an appointment at https://www.bloodcenter.org/
ourquadcities.com
Davenport mayor: Now is the time to convert 3rd and 4th streets to two-way traffic
We’re back with Davenport Mayor Mike Matson. It seems like the city is on course to finalize the conversion of 3rd and 4th streets downtown from their current one-way directions to become two-way streets. We know the business interests with the Downtown Davenport Partnership is the driving force behind...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWQC
Monday Morning Jumpstart on QCT at 11 9/19
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Kelly and Evan Harris, owners of Tapas Yoga and Reform by Tapas Yoga, join Morgan on QCT at 11 for this week’s Monday Morning Jumpstart. Reform by Tapas Yoga: 4872 Forest Grove Dr., Bettendorf.
KWQC
‘Cruise-In for a Cause’ hopes to bring an end to impaired driving
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The eighth annual “Cruise-in for a Cause,” partnered with Mothers Against Drunk Driving Sunday afternoon at Brady Street Stadium. In 2014 Teangelo Garrard was killed by a drunk driver, leaving behind a five-month-old son. His friends Samantha and Jake Harry started the annual car...
KWQC
Police: 1 injured in shooting at AKA Bar
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One man was injured after a shooting at the AKA Bar Sunday morning, police said. The Davenport Police Department responded at 1:22 a.m. to the parking lot of the AKA Bar, at 3811 Harrison Street for a reported shooting, according to a media release. Officer said...
KWQC
Galesburg railway unions react to tentative agreements with BNSF
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With the help of federal intervention, railway unions and companies came to an agreement Thursday to avoid a historic work stoppage. On Monday, local unions in Galesburg were still learning new details about the proposed deal. The Class I railroads all negotiated simultatiously with a dozen...
RELATED PEOPLE
KWQC
That Artsy Fartsy Event
DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) -Sharon Larson, Homestead Art & Studio, highlights the upcoming free event (with a disarming and funny name) featuring art and wine set for Sept. 24th from 5-8 p.m. on the patio and the surrounding area of Homestead Art & Studio, 520 8th Street, DeWitt. For more information,...
KWQC
Coroner identifies teen fatally shot in Rock Island Sunday
Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC) - A homicide investigation is underway in Rock Island after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday night. The Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson identified the 17-year-old as Angel Lopez Jr. According to police, they got a call about a person shot in the...
KWQC
Rock Island police investigating Sunday night homicide
Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC) - A homicide investigation is underway in Rock Island after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday night. According to police, they got a call about a person shot in the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue around 7:58 p.m. Officers say they found the 17-year-old...
KWQC
PraireFest! at Wheatland church retreat set for Saturday
Wheatland, Iowa (KWQC) -Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat--just 40 minutes from Davenport--is hosting a brand new event that the whole family can enjoy from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2664 145th Avenue, Wheatland, IA. Joyce Bieber, CHM Development Director. and Rick Willows, Smokin’ Butt BBQ, talk about the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWQC
City of Davenport Housing Choice Voucher Program accepting applications
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Davenport’s Housing Choice Voucher Office will be accepting applications for the Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8 rental assistance) waiting list on Monday, September 20, 2022, and Tuesday, September 21, 2022. This is the first time the waiting list has been open...
KWQC
Palmer College of Chiropractic announces largest campaign
Strong to severe storms expected for much of the region this afternoon and evening, and again on Sunday. Strong to severe storms possible through the weekend. Stay "Sky Aware" over the next few days.
KWQC
Muscatine police respond to elementary school parking lot Monday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - McKinley Elementary and Susan Clark Jr. High schools went on lockdown Monday while police responded to a situation in the McKinley parking lot, according to Muscatine Community School officials. According to a message sent to parents, the schools were put on lockdown until Muscatine police gave...
KWQC
Cat rescued from structure fire in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A cat was rescued from a structure fire Saturday in Davenport, according to a press release. Fire officials say Davenport Fire crews responded to the 2600 block of Ripley Street at 2:10 p.m., with five fire trucks, one command vehicle, and 16 personnel. Firefighters on scene found a kitchen fire and extinguished it within ten minutes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
starvedrock.media
Possible tornado in Bureau County Sunday; grain bin lands on blacktop
Did a tornado touch down Sunday night near Kentville...in Bureau County's lower leg?. That's something the National Weather Service will determine. Bureau County's Emergency Management Agency Director Adam Lind says a possible tornado brought down a grain bin around 10:30. The bin came to rest on the Walnut/Wyanet blacktop. In so doing, it struck a propane tank which eventually emptied. The site is five miles southwest of Tiskilwa in the lower leg of the county.
KWQC
Davenport man charged in early Sunday shooting
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Sunday after police say he shot multiple times at a woman, striking her in the back. Terry Markey Miller, 19, faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison; willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony; and possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.
KWQC
Illinois Extension offers virtual and in-person gardening workshops
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -Emily Swihart, University of Illinois Extension Educator of Horticulture, invites viewers to consider attending the following upcoming virtual and in-person opportunities to access research-backed, un-biased information. Many of the programs are free but participants must register. Gardening in the Air, is a free (donations appreciated) virtual fall...
ourquadcities.com
Police respond to weekend shooting at Davenport bar
On Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at approximately 1:22 a.m., Davenport Police responded to the parking lot of the AKA Bar (3811 Harrison Street) in reference to a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located damage to a sign, a nearby business, and to an uninvolved vehicle, according to a...
Comments / 0