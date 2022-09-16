Read full article on original website
Sen. Maj. Leader Chuck Schumer Declares How He Feels Democrats Will Fare During November Mid Terms | OpinionWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom Handy
Governor Abbott Sent Migrants to the home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Best Places to Eat in Washington D.C.Terry MansfieldWashington, DC
This Massive Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MarylandTravel MavenElkridge, MD
Lori Vallow trial: Writer says Idaho judge has ordered 'an unusual number of documents sealed' in case
A writer who has been covering the Lori Vallow murder trial sent a letter to an Idaho Supreme Court justice earlier this month, saying the judge in Vallow's case has ordered "an unusual number of documents sealed." The so-called "cult mom" is accused of killing her children — 7-year-old Joshua...
Durbin says GOP governors of Florida, Texas and Arizona are ‘using migrants as pawns’
Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin accused the Republican governors of Florida, Texas and Arizona of using undocumented migrants as political pawns before he again called the action of transporting migrants to Chicago and other major cities "inhumane." Durbin, a Democrat, acknowledged to reporters that the U.S. has a "serious national problem"...
NBC national security analyst cautions against calling DeSantis migrant stunt 'human trafficking'
NBC News national security analyst Frank Figliuzzi slammed Governor Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., during a Saturday episode of the "Dean Obeidallah Show," but warned liberals against accusing him on human trafficking. Liberal commentator and SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah spoke to Figliuzzi about how Republican governors are sending illegal immigrants to heavily-Democrat...
Widow of slain Philadelphia officer takes aim at Fetterman for appointing 'buddy' of cop killer to state board
The widow of a Philadelphia police officer who was shot and killed in the 1980s is taking aim at Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman over his appointment of an individual who has expressed affection for the individual convicted of killing her husband to serve on the state's Board of Pardons.
Zeldin vows to fire liberal Manhattan DA on 'day one,' rips Hochul's cashless bail support: 'Save this state'
Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor in New York, vowed on Sunday to fire liberal Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on his first day in office and reiterated criticism of his opponent, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, for standing by the state’s controversial bail reform law. "Democrats –...
Kaitlin Armstrong lawyer says murder suspect will be acquitted if case goes to trial
An attorney representing Kaitlin Armstrong, an Austin woman accused of killing a young cyclist in May before fleeing to Costa Rica, says the murder suspect will be acquitted if her case goes to trial. "I expect this: the government's own evidence will acquit Kaitlin Armstrong. They just haven't looked at...
Mayor Bowser slammed for complaining that DC can’t handle migrant relocation to VP Harris’ house
Conservatives tore into D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser after she complained Thursday that her city doesn’t have the infrastructure to handle providing for the illegal immigrants dropped off at Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence on Wednesday. Bowser claimed that D.C. is "not a border town" and not equipped to...
Marc Short: DeSantis decision to send migrants to Martha's Vineyard highlights 'fake outrage' from Dems, media
Former chief of staff to Mike Pence Marc Short said Sunday during ABC's "This Week" that Gov. Ron DeSantis', R, Fla., decision to send migrants to Martha's Vineyard is highlighting the "hypocrisy" and the "fake outrage" coming from Democrats and the media. "Do you feel comfortable with this idea of,...
Survivors of Iran 'death commission' decry Raisi at United Nations, fill park with 2,000 photos of victims
UNITED NATIONS, New York – Survivors of the Iranian regime’s 1988 ‘death commission’ told Fox News Digital of their disappointment to see Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attend and speak to the U.N. despite his alleged involvement in the commission, which killed thousands of dissidents. "I saw...
Members of Congress demand answers from Austin over 'blanket denial' of religious vaccine accommodations
FIRST ON FOX: A group of GOP House members sent a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday demanding answers about a leaked memo describing what they called "blanket denial of religious accommodation" to the military's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Fifteen Republican members of Congress, led by Reps. Jim Banks...
Fired NYC teacher rips Mayor Adams for keeping vaccine mandate: 'Why are you holding onto this?'
A former New York City teacher slammed Mayor Eric Adams after she was fired over her vaccination status, calling the move "personal" as the city fires school employees in droves over the COVID-19 mandate. Rachelle Garcia, who taught in Brooklyn for 15 years, joined "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday amid...
Maher claims CRT and LGBTQ curricula in schools will drive voters to choose Trump despite him being a ‘creep’
Bill Maher claimed that parents are so scared of their kids being indoctrinated by critical race theory and transgender ideology in America’s schools that they will vote for former President Trump despite thinking he’s a "creep." The comedian and host of "Real Time with Bill Maher," made the...
Hero soldier turned congressional candidate: Voters 'sick' of economic woes, rising crime
A former U.S. soldier, who helped thwart a terrorist attack on a Paris-bound train in 2015 and is now running for Congress in Oregon, says voters are "sick" of the economic woes and rising crime plaguing the state and country. In an interview with Fox News Digital, Alek Skarlatos, the...
West Virginia governor torches Democrats' energy agenda: How can anybody defend what’s going on in DC?
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice slammed Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and his support of the Inflation Reduction Act, Monday, arguing on "The Brian Kilmeade Show" that too many Americans are "really hurting" from high energy prices. GOV. JIM JUSTICE: For people to really believe that today, 2022, we can do...
Gavin Newsom 'bound to lose' if he runs for president in 2024 amid crime, education crises: Terrell
Fox News contributor Leo Terrell argued California Gov. Gavin Newsom is "bound to lose" if he decides to run for president in 2024, citing various issues plaguing the Golden State. Terrell joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to discuss the 2024 presidential election and the nationwide crime surge. BIDEN ON IF...
Mad about migrant flights? Open-border liberals should look in mirror to see who's really breaking the law
Govs. Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott have done the American people a huge favor. With their chartered flights and buses carrying illegal aliens to elite coastal enclaves like Martha’s Vineyard and liberal sanctuary cities like New York City and Chicago, they have single-handedly exposed the left’s hypocrisy on border security and illegal immigration.
Constituents demand more from female legislators: study
Female legislators remain underrepresented in U.S. politics, despite making strides in recent years. For those who are elected to office, new research suggests female representatives receive more demands from constituents compared with male lawmakers. Data indicate the trend of women completing more unpaid work extends into the political world. Despite...
Inner-city Memphis residents sound off on safety after livestreamed shooting, Eliza Fletcher killing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – People in Memphis, Tennessee, sounded off on the city's crime after a teacher was abducted and killed and after a gunman went on a livestreamed shooting spree. "Right now the kids ain't going to no community centers or nothing, learning anything," Larry said. "Bunch of gangs...
Fetterman campaign walks back apparent call to 'free' every convicted second-degree murderer
The campaign of Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman is walking back comments he made last year that appeared to call for the release of all second-degree murderers from Pennsylvania’s prisons. Fetterman, the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor who chairs the state's Board of Pardons (BOP), commissioned two reports last year released...
Texas sheriff opens criminal probe into DeSantis operation to fly migrants to Martha's Vineyard
Authorities in Texas are investigating Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over an operation to fly 50 migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts last week, a move that has infuriated many Democrats and angered locals on the island. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, a Democrat, said he was opening up...
