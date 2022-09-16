Read full article on original website
Reward Increased to $40K for Information Leading to Arrest of Third Suspect in Kevin Nishita Shooting
A reward that would lead to the arrest of a third suspect still at large for the shooting death of a security guard and former police officer has been increased to $40,000. Days before a preliminary hearing is set to begin for the alleged killers of security guard Kevin Nishita -- a security guard who was shot and killed in downtown Oakland during an attempted armed robbery of a television news crew last year -- the reward for information leading to the arrest of the third suspect still at large has been increased.
Family Rallies for Coach Shot While Breaking Up Fight in Front of Vallejo High School
The family of an East Bay football coach is rallying together to support him after he was shot while trying to break up a fight in front of Vallejo High School. Joseph Pastrana is the father of a toddler with a daughter on the way and his wife and his young son watched the shooting in real time.
Police Investigate 2 Fatal Shootings in Oakland
Police are investigating two fatal shootings in Oakland Monday night. Two people died and one was injured in a shooting on the 3100 block of Telegraph Avenue around 7:45 p.m., police said. When officers arrived at the scene, they saw two people suffering from gunshot wounds and despite life-saving efforts...
East Bay Family Mourns Man Killed During Apparent Road Rage Incident
An East Bay mother says her newlywed son was on his way to the grocery store when he was shot and killed during an apparent road rage incident in San Lorenzo Sunday afternoon. Rienhart Asuncion, 30, was fatally shot just before 5 p.m. Sunday in the area of Hesperian and Lewelling boulevards in San Lorenzo. As of Monday evening, the shooter was still at large.
Hayward Police Seize Over 700 Fentanyl Pills, Warn They Look Like Candy
Hayward police said they’ve recovered over 700 multicolored pills they believe are fentanyl. They may look like candy, shaped as skeletons, grenades and even Hello Kitty, but experts said just one of those pills can kill someone. “Some of the pills had Hello Kitty or skeleton-type designs to it,”...
3 Kids Still Hospitalized Following Antioch Collision
Three children are still in the hospital after a collision in a neighborhood in Antioch on Friday. Those children included two boys and a girl. They are siblings and are each twelve-years-old. They were walking home from school at around 3:00 p.m. Friday afternoon and standing on the sidewalk at the corner of Sycamore Drive and Mansanita Way when a car spun out after a crash, hitting the kids and leaving them all badly hurt.
3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report
Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
Motorcyclist Killed in Collision Involving BART Train Was 35-Year-Old Man
The motorcyclist killed Friday in Oakland in a collision involving a BART train was a 35-year-old resident of Oakland, police said. The man's name was not immediately available. On Friday just before 4 p.m., the Oakland Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle collision at 24th Street and...
San Francisco Court Eliminates $50 Million in Late Fees for Traffic Fines
Tens of thousands of San Francisco residents are having debt from late fees for traffic fines wiped from the books. The San Francisco Superior Court eliminated $50 million in outstanding fees last week, according to a statement from the city treasurer's office. The move cancelled 180,000 civil assessments. The change,...
Crews Control 2-Alarm House Fire in Oakland
Firefighters successfully stopped a residential fire near Mills College, Oakland Fire Department announced Saturday morning on social media. Crews responded to a 2-alarm blaze Saturday morning at 2 a.m. in the 6100 block of Oakdale Avenue in Oakland. The fire affected multiple floors of the residential building, according to Oakland...
Video Shows Woman Taking Latin American Flags Down at Oakland School
School leaders in the East Bay are speaking out after seeing a video of an unknown woman pulling down several Latin American flags raised in front of a school campus. The flags, which are now up again at the Havenscourt School campus in East Oakland, are part of the school's way to celebrate Hispanic heritage. Educators are turning the unfortunate incident into a teachable moment for students.
Man Dies After Being Struck by 2 Trucks in Santa Rosa
A man who was apparently either crouched or crawling on a roadway in Santa Rosa was struck by two vehicles and died on Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol has announced. Officers responded to the area of Todd Road near Moorland Avenue at around 5:45 a.m., at which time they...
San Jose Group Sending Relief to Puerto Rico in Wake of Hurricane Fiona
As people in Puerto Rico face massive flooding and power outages due to Hurricane Fiona, one Bay Area group is scrambling to send them relief supplies. Maria Acevedo, the president of the Puerto Rican Civic Club of San Jose is worried about her relatives in Puerto Rico, more than 3,000 miles away. She said that roads have washed out where they live and there is flooding in homes.
$724K Powerball Ticket Matching 5 Numbers Sold in Martinez
A lucky Powerball player in the East Bay won $724,000 on a ticket matching the first five numbers in Saturday night's $225 million draw, according to the California Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at Valley Convenience Mart, 835 Alhambra Ave. in Martinez in Contra Costa County, the lottery said.
12 Pianos Spread Throughout Golden Gate Park in San Francisco
A colorful musical event has returned to San Francisco. A dozen pianos have been placed throughout Golden Gate Park for the public to enjoy. The event runs through Tuesday and is expected to go on despite the rain in the forecast. NBC Bay Area photojournalist Robbie Beasom has more in...
Forecast: Thunderstorms Possible in Parts of the Bay Area
A weekend storm is expected to linger on Monday with shower chances in parts of the Bay Area. There is also a slight chance for thunderstorms developing, especially over the inland hills from midday into the early evening. About 1 to 2 inches of rain fell across the North Bay...
Dreamforce Returns to SF This Week, With 40,000 Expected to Attend
San Francisco is expecting a busy week ahead for the 20th year of Dreamforce, the annual event put on by Salesforce. An estimated 40,000 people are expected to show as the event returns to in-person attendance for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The theme this year:...
Oakland Shares Tips With Community Before Forecasted Rainfall
Likely rain is forecasted in Oakland for Sunday. While the rains are not anticipated to arrive at storm levels, the first rain after a dry period frequently flushes out debris, according to Oakland Public Works. Residents and businesses in Oakland are encouraged to clear storm drains in their neighborhood and...
Rain Returns in the Bay Area
Rain showers hit much of the Bay Area Sunday as it was on and off, with some gusty conditions along the coast. Along Highway 101, the rain showers soaked roadways and further north in Santa Rosa, a huge tree toppled over, damaging a parked car. The Point Reyes National Seashore's Twitter page posted a picture of a tree down, calling attention to the wind advisory and the conditions.
