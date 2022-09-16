Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Exits with hand injury
Albies exited Saturday's game against the Phillies after injuring his hand after sliding into second base, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Toscano reports that the broadcast showed Albies looking at his hand and grabbing a couple fingers after the slide. Vaughn Grissom, who replaced Albies, would be the backup at second base if Albies misses more time.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Mariners' Eugenio Suarez: X-rays inconclusive
Suarez underwent an X-ray on his right index finger that was inconclusive following Friday's game against the Angels, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Suarez sustained his injury while fielding a ground ball in the fourth inning and initially remained in the game, but he was ultimately removed in the fifth. The 31-year-old will likely undergo additional testing Saturday before the Mariners determine his status.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Nick Solak: Done for season
Solak is done for the season due to a right foot fracture, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports. A roster move will come Tuesday. Solak, 27, has been at least 10 percent worse than a league-average hitter in each of the last three seasons, which is a problem given that he is supposed to be a bat-first player. He will look to stick with the Rangers organization as a bench piece, but it would not be surprising if he were traded or cast off the 40-man roster this offseason.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Marwin Gonzalez: Errant throw hits head
Gonzalez exited Saturday's game against the Brewers after a throw from the catcher to the pitcher during his at-bat hit him in the head, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. It's been a rough couple days for the veteran utility man, who also exited Friday's game early due to dizziness. This time around, Brewers catcher Victor Caratini inadvertently struck him in the side of the head while attempting to throw the ball back to Brandon Woodruff. It's unclear if Gonzalez is dealing with a concussion, but the Yankees were evidently concerned enough to remove him from the game.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Heads to injured list
O'Neill was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain Saturday. O'Neill sustained his hamstring injury while stealing a base Friday against the Reds and is optimistic that he's dealing with a Grade 1 strain, but he'll be examined further in the coming days, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Dylan Carlson should serve as the Cardinals' primary center fielder after he was reinstated from the injured list Saturday.
CBS Sports
Giants' Tommy La Stella: Hasn't resumed baseball activities
La Stella (neck) said Saturday that he hasn't yet resumed baseball activities, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. La Stella landed on the injured list with neck spasms Monday but hopes to return to action prior to the end of the regular season. However, a better idea for his return timetable is unlikely to be revealed until he's cleared for baseball activities.
CBS Sports
Rays' Taylor Walls: Back on bench after three starts
Walls is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Walls closed out the Rays' weekend series with the Rangers by making three consecutive starts out of the middle infield while going 2-for-9 with a home run, a walk, two RBI and two additional runs. Though he'll be on the bench Monday, Walls should see his opportunities pick up following the recent placement of Brandon Lowe (back) on the injured list. Walls will be vying for playing time at the keystone with Jonathan Aranda and Isaac Paredes.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Throwing from 60 feet
Sanchez (shoulder) is throwing from 60 feet, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Sanchez has spent the last two seasons recovering from a shoulder injury that ultimately required surgery in July of 2021. He was slated to face hitters in early August but had his rehab process paused due to shoulder soreness and received a cortisone shot in late August. While he won't return to game action during the 2022 campaign, it's encouraging to see Sanchez throwing once again.
CBS Sports
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Heads to bench
Yastrzemski will hit the bench Saturday against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Yastrzemski has had more than a platoon role for most of the season, but his off day here against Julio Urias means he's now sat against six of the last eight lefties the Giants have faced. Lewis Brinson will get the start in center field.
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
CBS Sports
Reds' Luke Farrell: Outrighted to Triple-A
Farrell cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville on Saturday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. Farrell was designated for assignment by Cincinnati on Thursday and will choose to accept an outright assignment rather than testing free agency. He made 17 appearances (11 starts) at Triple-A Iowa earlier this year and posted a 5.03 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in 59 innings.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Posts steal in win
Blackmon went 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Cubs. Blackmon has found a little more consistency at the plate, going 4-for-16 across his last four games. He's also struck out five times in that span. The steal Sunday was his fourth of the season, his most since he stole 12 bases in 2018. The 36-year-old has maintained a .259/.310/.415 slash line with 16 home runs, 75 RBI, 59 runs scored, 20 doubles and five triples in 127 contests, though he's also seen roughly one day off per week lately.
