Purvis, MS

Homes of Hope for Children director arrested on prostitution, drug charges

By Lici Beveridge, Hattiesburg American
 3 days ago

Michael Garrett, a man known for his work with foster children, was arrested Thursday night and charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor.

Garrett, 46, of Purvis, is founder and director of Homes of Hope for Children in Purvis. The organization operates a number of homes on a remote compound where house parents care for up to eight foster children in each home.

Homes of Hope also has a transitional home for children who age out of the foster care system. It reported more than $1.5 million in gross receipts and nearly $5 million in assets, according to GuideStar.org .

Garrett was charged with procuring prostitution, a misdemeanor, and two counts of possession of Schedule I and II drugs, both felonies, which could be any narcotic from marijuana to cocaine and methamphetamine.

Garrett was arrested by Columbia police and booked into the Marion County Correctional Facility, where he remained Friday afternoon in lieu of $12,000 bond.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

