Buffalo man arraigned in court for allegedly shooting teenager last summer
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was arraigned in Erie County Court Monday in connection with a shooting in Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood last year. Javair D. Walker, 20, was charged with one count of murder in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.
Arrest made in connection with weekend homicide in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department announced an arrest was made on Sunday in connection with a homicide that happened Saturday night. Bailey-Langfield district police officers responded to a fight call at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 400 block of Berkshire Avenue. When officers arrived, 29-year-old Nicholas...
Lackawanna man pleads guilty to running over man with vehicle, leading to man's death
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Lackawanna man has pleaded guilty to charges for running over a man while driving an SUV, which lead to the man's death. Emmanuel Muniz-Figueroa, 29 pleaded guilty one count of Leaving the Scene of an Incident Without Reporting Personal Injury Resulting in Death (Class “D” felony).
Buffalo Police investigating Sunday evening fatal shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — One man is dead following a shooting Sunday evening in Buffalo. The Buffalo Police Department is investigating. Police report that the shooting occured around 7 p.m. in the first block of Elsie Place. A 66-year-old man has shot multiple times, according to detectives. He was declared...
Teen arrested in connection with double homicide in Town of Tonawanda
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Town of Tonawanda Police have arrested a Buffalo teen in connection with a double homicide that happened in August. Jameer Woods, 18, is charged with two counts of murder in the second degree, one count of attempted murder in the second degree, criminal use of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon.
3 people arraigned on charges connected to Lakeview homicide
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Hamburg man, accused in a stabbing death, was arraigned in Erie County Court Friday on a murder charge. Jared M. Adamski, 26, is charged with one count of murder in the second degree and one count of tampering with physical evidence. Investigators say Adamski allegedly...
Buffalo Police investigate a fatal accident
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened Sunday afternoon. According to police accident investigators, a vehicle was traveling southbound on Grider Street and making a left onto Northland Avenue. That's when it was hit by a motorcycle. The 31-year-old man driving the motorcycle was...
Dad of Orchard Park grad killed in Tampa said "we're heartbroken"
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Carson Senfield, according to his family was celebrating his 19th birthday on the day he was tragically shot to death. Tampa police say early Saturday morning, the University of Tampa sophomore was shot to death by the driver of a vehicle. The driver, according to police, said he feared for his life.
Friday night shooting being investigated with a victim in critical condition
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said they're investigating a shooting that happened on Friday night in the vicinity of Arkansas Street and Grant Street. The victim in the shooting was reported to have arrived at Buffalo General Hospital just before 8:50 p.m. by a civilian vehicle. The...
Niagara County Sheriff's Office arrests man for alleged arson near medical offices
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a man who was allegedly seen lighting a fire in a dumpster behind medical offices in off Porter Road in the Town of Niagara. Around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday deputies responded to a call of a...
Former Buffalo Police Dept. employee sentenced for fraudulently collecting OT
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Former Buffalo Police Department employee was sentenced to fraudulently collecting overtime pay on Wednesday morning. Monica Lalley, 54, of Buffalo, who pled guilty in June to Official Misconduct, was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge. She was also ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and ordered to make restitution to the City of Buffalo, which she did at sentencing.
Man arrested in connection to carjacking, kidnapping incidents in Cheektowaga
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police Department said an 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with two separate carjacking and kidnapping incidents. Police said the alleged suspect Josue Lubala, was arrested and is facing charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree attempted robbery, second-degree kidnapping, two counts of second-degree menacing, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.
Women's-only firefighter training session held by Erie County
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Some local firefighters had the chance to join in on some training exercises during a women's-only event at the Erie County Training and Emergency Operations Center. The intensive experience on Sunday included smoke, blackouts, and live fire conditions. The aim is the build confidence and character...
Cheektowaga Police make arrest in burglary cases
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Cheektowaga Police say they have arrested a man wanted in several burglaries in the town. David Wyatt, 30, is charged with Attempted Burglary, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of Burglar Tools, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance. Police say they received reports in September...
Buffalo News selling longtime downtown home, relocating some operations
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo News is leaving its longtime home at One News Plaza and headed to the city's Larkinville District. The News announced that it is selling the five-story, 167,543-square-foot Washington Street building to Uniland Development Co., which will renovate the 48-year-old building into a mixed-use project. The News' press facilities — which were updated in a $40 million, 2004 project — will remain in the neighboring Scott Street building.
Hochul spent her Sunday morning in a Williamsville church
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul spent Sunday morning in church here in Western New York. She attended Zion Dominion Global Ministries in Williamsville, along with her husband and a handful of politicians. While she was there for the service, she was invited to speak, and she didn't hold back on bringing politics into the pulpit.
Person found dead lying along train tracks in the Village of Angola
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Town of Evans police report that a person was found dead lying near railroad tracks in the Village of Angola on Thursday night. Police were alerted of a person lying near the CSX Railroad tracks near the North Main and South Main Street crossing around 11 p.m. Thursday.
Niagara County residents now able to text 911 from cell phones
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — If you live in Niagara County, you can now text 911 in case of an emergency. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said it's a way to get folks help when it's not safe to talk. “The Sheriff’s Office has been working diligently to implement text...
Battalion chief with the Buffalo Fire Department dies
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The battalion chief with the Buffalo Fire Department has died unexpectedly. Battalion Chief Mark Hillery died Wednesday, a City of Buffalo spokesperson confirmed. A cause of death was not given. Fire Commissioner William Renaldo issued a statement, mourning Hillary's death. "It is an extremely emotional time...
Springville's Fiesta Bamba expanding to new site in Hamburg
HAMBURG, N.Y. — A Mexican restaurant in Springville is expanding into Hamburg with its second site. Fiesta Bamba will open at Town Hall Plaza, a Benderson Development property at 6000 South Park Ave., at a former bar. Paulino and Maria Fuertes opened the first site at 60 S. Cascade...
