Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce names new board members, leadership

By Molly Davis, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago

An engineering and design firm executive has been named chair of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce 's 2022-2023 board , the chamber announced this week.

Bob Higgins has worked with the engineering and architecture firm Barge Design Solutions since 1996 and has served as its president and CEO for 13 years. He also sits on the board of the Nashville Downtown Partnership and Ascension Saint Thomas and is vice chair for the Vanderbilt School of Engineering Board of Visitors.

Higgins, a U.S. Air Force veteran, and licensed professional engineer led the creation of the Barge Leadership Institute, a training, and development program within the design firm. He has extended his work in leadership development to other Tennessee-based organizations.

$2.9B budget: Council passes Nashville's $2.9B budget, dips into reserves to fill school shortfall

Nashville Chamber: Metro officials rebuke Nashville Chamber effort to give mayors control of struggling school districts

“The Nashville Area Chamber has had a tremendous impact on the community over the past decades through record job creation, helping build an educated and skilled workforce and supporting improved quality of life in the region,” Higgins said. “I’m honored to serve as Chamber chair and look forward to our continued work to deepen economic prosperity in the region through intentional growth that reduces barriers and provides opportunities and access to all Middle Tennesseans.”

The 41-person board was led last year by Wanda Lyle, retired managing director, and general manager of UBS Business Solutions Nashville. She will continue to serve on the board as the immediate outgoing chair. Joining Higgins on the board are seven new officers and seven new members.

“The Nashville region has long benefitted from strong business leadership attentive to the needs of the community,” Chamber President and CEO Ralph Schulz said. “We are fortunate that these leaders have agreed to serve the Nashville region during this pivotal time as we continue to create economic prosperity by facilitating community leadership.”

2022-23 Nashville Area Chamber board officers :

  • Immediate Past Chair: Wanda Lyle, retired managing director, general manager, UBS Business Solutions
  • Vice Chair: Al Pramuk, P.E., chairman, Gresham Smith
  • Secretary: Carol Yochem, president, Middle Tennessee region, First Horizon
  • Board Governance Committee Chair: Jeff Drummonds, managing partner, and CEO, LBMC
  • Finance and Audit Committee Chair: Terry Hardesty, national partner, and director relations, Deloitte
  • General Counsel: Kolin Holladay, shareholder, Polsinelli PC
  • Chair of Partnership 2030: Lee Blank, Middle Tennessee market executive, Regions Bank

New members of the Nashville Area Chamber board of directors :

  • Missy Acosta, director of corporate communications and public relations, Delta Dental
  • Teresa Broyles-Aplin, president and CEO, Nashville Electric Service
  • Sam Davidson, CEO, and co-founder, Batch
  • Clay Hart, executive vice president, and senior lending officer, Pinnacle Financial Partners
  • Kolin Holladay, shareholder, Polsinelli PC
  • Hal Lawton, president, and CEO, Tractor Supply Company
  • Burke Nihill, president and CEO, Tennessee Titans

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce names new board members, leadership

