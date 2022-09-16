Read full article on original website
ECU has been preparing for Navy for weeks, they will look to keep Keaton running, and avoid the “Me Monster”
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football received a vote this week in the Coaches Top-25 poll. The Pirates announced their start time at South Florida on October 1st will be 7 p.m. It’s “Military Appreciation” day this week as they host Navy this Saturday at 6 p.m.
ECU football game at South Florida will be at 7 PM
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU announced today its football game at South Florida on October 1st will be at 7 PM. The game is being streamed on ESPN+ and will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Pirates host Navy this week at 6 PM this Saturday. They were slated as 17 point favorites on Sunday.
Holton Ahlers sets career yards marks in ECU football’s dominant win over Campbell
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football playing its third straight home game to start the year and the Pirates made it two straight wins at Dowdy-Ficklen stadium by topping Campbell 49-10 here’s how it went down. Over 43,000 on hand to watch. ECU did get in a hole early...
South Central wins golf meet in Ayden
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High school girls golf season is fast and furious. About two months of matches with state coming up the end of October. The Big Carolina schools meeting at Ayden Golf and Country Club. Some of the top girls golfers around were paired up in one group....
Jacksonville, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Jacksonville. The Richlands High School volleyball team will have a game with Southwest Onslow High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.
New Bern, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in New Bern. The Croatan High School volleyball team will have a game with New Bern High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00. The Croatan High School volleyball team will have a game with New Bern High School on September 19, 2022, 15:00:00.
NC man wins $100,000 after buying $25 scratch-off
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Luke Ash, of Duck, bought a $25 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Ash bought his Extreme Cash ticket from My Stop on Hooker Road in Greenville. He collected his prize Friday at the lottery headquarters. After required state and federal tax […]
Is it yours? Unclaimed winning Fast Play ticket sold in Greenville to expire soon
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Fast Play players should double-check any tickets they have to see if they are the winner of an unclaimed jackpot. The $478,964 jackpot won on April 6 with a 50X The Cash ticket was purchased at the Food Lion on Stantonsburg Road in Greenville. The ticket expires on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
NC BBQ bracket winner: 3 years after it nearly closed, this famed spot is on top
More than 300,000 votes were cast over six rounds of our Ultimate North Carolina Barbecue Bracket. Here’s the winner.
Eastern Carolina man wins $100,000 lottery prize
DUCK, N.C. (WITN) -A Dare County man bought a scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Luke Ash from Duck bought the $25 Extreme Cash ticket from My Stop on Hooker Road in Greenville. He got the money Friday at the lottery headquarters. After state and federal taxes were taken...
Winning $400,000 lottery ticket expires soon — but no one has claimed the NC prize
The lucky winner has just days to come forward.
An Eastern North Carolina County saves their fair
New Bern, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County Fair and local organizations save the last day of the annual Craven County fair. The five-day fair was almost cut a day short when the fair’s ride vendor backed out the night before the last day. “Unfortunately they had to leave us...
I grew up in the Bahamas and now live in North Carolina. Here are the 9 things that surprised me about my new home in the US.
I grew up around plenty of entertainment options and restaurants in Nassau. In Richlands, the closest movie theater and mall is 30 minutes away.
Dowdy-Ficklen student section renamed following multi-million dollar donation
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The student section at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium has been renamed after a $2 million investment is made to East Carolina University. East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert and Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced today that the student section at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium will be named the Clark Family Boneyard.
Gas prices continue to fall in Eastern Carolina
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Average gas prices continue to fall across the country and North Carolina. Prices in North Carolina have fallen 5 cents in the last week, averaging $3.33 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy. Gas prices are 25 cents lower than a month ago but stand 37 cents higher than a year ago.
Cypress Landing hosts Military Appreciation Day
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) -Those who serve and protect us in the U.S. military had a chance to kick back and relax this weekend. Saturday was Military Appreciation Day at Cypress Landing Golf Course in Chocowinity in Beaufort County. Active duty military from all across North Carolina and Virginia participated. This...
3 spectators hit by car at North Carolina drag strip, officials say
The incident took place at the Wayne County Dragstrip at 3451 Nahunta Road.
Long Branch Canal in Winterville cleared of storm debris
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pitt County waterway filled with fallen trees and other blockages from storms has been cleared. Pitt County says the work was due to a collaboration between Pitt County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Town of Winterville, determined to remove storm debris related to Long Branch Canal.
UNC and ECU police investigating alleged drink tampering and reported assaults
Both incidents at the schools reportedly happened at the start of the fall semester, according to the police on each campus.
Make Me Proud: Washington Co. students wake up early to help others
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Going into the school year, teachers, staff, and students of one Eastern Carolina high school are setting their alarms early to participate in a food distribution program. It’s called Hunger Heroes, those heroes being volunteers from Washington County Early College High School. “Probably around...
