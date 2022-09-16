GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU announced today its football game at South Florida on October 1st will be at 7 PM. The game is being streamed on ESPN+ and will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Pirates host Navy this week at 6 PM this Saturday. They were slated as 17 point favorites on Sunday.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO