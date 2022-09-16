ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

WITN

ECU football game at South Florida will be at 7 PM

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU announced today its football game at South Florida on October 1st will be at 7 PM. The game is being streamed on ESPN+ and will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Pirates host Navy this week at 6 PM this Saturday. They were slated as 17 point favorites on Sunday.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

South Central wins golf meet in Ayden

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High school girls golf season is fast and furious. About two months of matches with state coming up the end of October. The Big Carolina schools meeting at Ayden Golf and Country Club. Some of the top girls golfers around were paired up in one group....
AYDEN, NC
FOX8 News

NC man wins $100,000 after buying $25 scratch-off

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Luke Ash, of Duck, bought a $25 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Ash bought his Extreme Cash ticket from My Stop on Hooker Road in Greenville. He collected his prize Friday at the lottery headquarters. After required state and federal tax […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina man wins $100,000 lottery prize

DUCK, N.C. (WITN) -A Dare County man bought a scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Luke Ash from Duck bought the $25 Extreme Cash ticket from My Stop on Hooker Road in Greenville. He got the money Friday at the lottery headquarters. After state and federal taxes were taken...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

An Eastern North Carolina County saves their fair

New Bern, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County Fair and local organizations save the last day of the annual Craven County fair. The five-day fair was almost cut a day short when the fair’s ride vendor backed out the night before the last day. “Unfortunately they had to leave us...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Dowdy-Ficklen student section renamed following multi-million dollar donation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The student section at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium has been renamed after a $2 million investment is made to East Carolina University. East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert and Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced today that the student section at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium will be named the Clark Family Boneyard.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Gas prices continue to fall in Eastern Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Average gas prices continue to fall across the country and North Carolina. Prices in North Carolina have fallen 5 cents in the last week, averaging $3.33 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy. Gas prices are 25 cents lower than a month ago but stand 37 cents higher than a year ago.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Cypress Landing hosts Military Appreciation Day

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) -Those who serve and protect us in the U.S. military had a chance to kick back and relax this weekend. Saturday was Military Appreciation Day at Cypress Landing Golf Course in Chocowinity in Beaufort County. Active duty military from all across North Carolina and Virginia participated. This...
CHOCOWINITY, NC
WITN

Long Branch Canal in Winterville cleared of storm debris

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pitt County waterway filled with fallen trees and other blockages from storms has been cleared. Pitt County says the work was due to a collaboration between Pitt County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Town of Winterville, determined to remove storm debris related to Long Branch Canal.
WINTERVILLE, NC
WITN

Make Me Proud: Washington Co. students wake up early to help others

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Going into the school year, teachers, staff, and students of one Eastern Carolina high school are setting their alarms early to participate in a food distribution program. It’s called Hunger Heroes, those heroes being volunteers from Washington County Early College High School. “Probably around...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC

