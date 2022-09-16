ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo

The Dallas Cowboys will look to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon. Dallas, which lost its season opener to the Buccaneers in brutal fashion, failing to score a touchdown and losing Dak Prescott to a hand injury, will host Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon. Can the Cowboys bounce...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman Unhappy News

Former UCLA Bruins quarterback Troy Aikman is not happy with his alma mater. Aikman, who went No. 1 overall to the Dallas Cowboys out of UCLA, ripped his school's fan base on social media, following their poor attendance showing. "This is an embarrassment but we couldn’t fill the Rose Bowl...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson’s immediate reaction to Ravens’ gut-wrenching loss to Dolphins

Lamar Jackson couldn’t hide his disappointment after witnessing the Baltimore Ravens collapse against the Miami Dolphins in their Week 2 showdown. The Ravens were up by 21 points at halftime and appeared to be on their way to an easy victory. However, an awful defensive display and coverage in the fourth quarter doomed them and allowed Tua Tagovailoa and his Dolphins to pull off one of the biggest comebacks of the season so far.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Robert Griffin III Wife News

The wife of a former NFL star quarterback called out "thirsty women" on social media. Grete Griffin, a former track star and the wife of former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, went viral on TikTok earlier this month. The wife of the former No. 2 overall pick posted a video...
NFL
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sunday Outfit

Erin Andrews turned heads during her Week 1 debut for Fox Sports last weekend. The veteran Fox Sports reporter is part of a new No. 1 announcing crew, calling games with Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen for Fox Sports. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman left Fox Sports for ESPN earlier...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Eli Manning Family News

With football in the rearview mirror, Eli Manning has been taking on the role of full-time dad in recent years. But even the best dads forget the occasional helmet. As evidenced by Eli's tweet on Sunday morning:. "First hockey practice of the year," Manning captioned a picture of his daughter....
NFL
Black Enterprise

Former Super Bowl Champion and College Hall of Famer Dead at 70

A former NFL player who was also inducted into the College Hall of Fame passed away at 70 last week. According to The Associated Press, former NFL defensive player Shelby Jordan, who played for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders, has died. He was 70 at the time of his death. He had an 11-year career in the National Football League before retiring after the 1986 season.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Sideline Blowup Is Going Viral

Tom Brady is not having a fun Sunday afternoon. The legendary Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has really struggled with the New Orleans Saints defense since arriving in the NFC South. This is especially true on Sunday afternoon. The Saints held the Bucs to zero points in the first half of...
TAMPA, FL
Golf Digest

Herm Edwards flying commercial out of Tempe after getting fired on the field is the saddest scene imaginable

How was your weekend? Did your car break down? Did your date cancel? Did you run out of toilet paper or catch COVID? Are you a fan of the Cleveland Browns? All qualifying factors for a “bad weekend,” no doubt. But no matter how bad it got [cough Cardinals under bettors cough], take some solace in the fact that it wasn’t as rough as Herm Edwards’.
TEMPE, AZ
The Spun

Look: NFL World Calling For Kicker To Be Cut Sunday

The Cleveland Browns collapsed late in the fourth quarter of a stunning 31-30 loss to the New York Jets. A lot went wrong during the game's closing two minutes, but some fans are fixating on one moment that started the meltdown. Cleveland appeared to ice the victory when Nick Chubb...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cryptic O.J. Simpson News

An O.J. Simpson story is reportedly coming soon. Kelly Stafford, the wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, is teasing an upcoming story about the former NFL running back. Simpson, who was accused of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, was back in Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Had 3-Word Message Today

The Cincinnati Bengals are getting dominated by the Cowboys in Dallas. Jerry Jones' team is leading the Bengals, 17-3, at halftime of Sunday afternoon's game. Joe Burrow, who ran for his life for much of last year's Super Bowl appearance run, is doing much of the same on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys have been putting pressure on Joey B all game long.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

