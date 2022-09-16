Read full article on original website
Cross Country Improves at Mountain West
The Butte High and Butte Central Cross Country teams ran at the prestigious Mountain West cross country meet in Missoula. It is the largest race in Montana and the northwest. The field was extremely fast and this pulled the bulldogs to fast times. Everyone on the team ran seasonal bests or personal bests.
Helena football player Cade Holland voted the SBLive's Montana High School Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to Helena RB Cade Holland for being voted SBLive’s Montana High School Athlete of the Week for Sept 5-10! The junior hockey standout rushed for 125 yards and three touchdowns, and added six catches for 65 yards in his team's 41-35 victory over Butte. Holland received nearly 83% ...
Montanans Are Rising Up
A "Rise Up Against Montana" walk has been set for this Saturday, the 24th, down at Spring Meadow Lake State Park in Helena. Saturday's "walk in the park" will be held & hosted by Shatterproof...they're a national organization dedicated to reversing our addiction CRISIS! Don't worry about a thing, you can register individually or as a team. You'll have the opportunity to walk in your own LOCAL community or even show your support by simply registering if you're unable to take part in person. To register, contact Laurine Wolf at 594 1203.
Tech Men and Women in Second at Carroll Invite
HELENA, Mont. – The Montana Tech Women’s and Men’s golf teams finished the first round of the Carroll College Invitational at Bill Roberts Golf Course today in second place. The tournament features five of the conferences golf members with Rocky Mountain College showing that they are the team to beat in the Conference.
Registration Open for “The Rock” – Youth Basketball League
“The Rock” 3 on 3 youth boys’ basketball league is now open for registration. The goal of this league is to teach players the basic concepts of basketball in a friendly and competitive environment. One league will be open to 3rd and 4th grade boys, and another to...
Orediggers Named Frontier Conference Runners of the Week
The Frontier Conference announced the Frontier Conference/Erck Hotels Runner of the Week awards today. Montana Tech’s Edwin Kipainoi and Hailey Nielson received the conference honors. The Oredigger cross country teams ran their first meet of the year at the MSU Cross Country Classic in Bozeman, Montana last Saturday. Both...
Parking garage becomes source of controversy in Uptown Butte
BUTTE, Mont. — The four story city-county owned facility was completed in 2018 and paid for with tax dollars from the Uptown Butte district. It was seen as a sign of economic growth at the time, but has since seen a myriad of issues. “Seeing a lot more evidence...
Bulldog Volleyball gets Home Win
The Butte High Volleyball team returned to Ross Richardson gymnasium Saturday after noon for a Western AA victory. The Bulldogs once again played an aggressive, attacking match and it paid off with a 3-1 win. Hellgate pushed the Bulldogs in game one but a strong finish gave Butte the win...
One Of Montana’s Most Popular Restaurants Has New Owner And Name
Change can be hard, especially when you've been one of the most popular restaurants in Montana for years. So when it was announced that Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan would be switching hands, you can imagine that raised an eyebrow or two. The Oasis has been a staple for decades...
Oldest Chinese Restaurant In America Is In Montana. Wait. What?!
In 1911 Hum Yow and Tam Kwong Yee founded the Pekin Noodle Parlor, and it's been serving Chinese food to hungry Montanans ever since. When you think about Montana "ethically diverse" isn't usually the first thing to come to mind. That's why when I found out that the oldest operating Chinese restaurant in America was located in Montana. Not only in the Big Sky state, but in the last city you would probably guess. The mining city of Butte (America).
Montana's newest wildfire quadruples in size, but so far is not threatening homes: officials
Montana's firefighters are battling a new blaze that’s expanded to about 400 acres since Sunday. The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said on Sunday that fire personnel were responding to a new fire located on Cliff Mountain east of Deer Lodge. On Sunday, the first was estimated to be...
