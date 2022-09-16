Read full article on original website
WCAX
Who can call themselves Abenaki? Dispute between Vermont, Canadian tribes
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Who qualifies as Abenaki? That’s the question at the center of a disagreement between Vermont Abenaki and Canadian Abenaki. Vermont’s Abenaki tribes are speaking out against members of the Odanak First Nation, an Abenaki reserve in Quebec. At a University of Vermont conference, the...
wamc.org
Vermont State Forester discusses expectations for fall foliage season
Numerous factors influence the vibrance and length of the coming fall foliage season. Among them are the amount of rain and what types of stresses the trees have been exposed to over the course of the growing season. In Vermont a range of colors are anticipated each year from the deep reds and rusty oranges produced by maple and oak trees to the yellow leaves of Alder and beech trees.
Young Writers Project: The coming of autumn
Granted, Merriam-Webster just proudly announced the addition of “pumpkin spice” to their dictionary this September — but when you live in New England, autumn will always be about the foliage. Read the story on VTDigger here: Young Writers Project: The coming of autumn.
What Are The “Drunkest” Cities In Maine And New Hampshire?
Unless a town is either loaded with bars, like Las Vegas, or completely "dry", we can't really logically call one town or city "drunker" than any other. But, let's face it, there are towns and cities in every state whose residents are perceived as being more prone to getting their drink on.
In West Cornwall, one development offers insight into the barriers to expanding new housing in Vermont
More than four years in the making, the project has been scaled back and cut in half. Read the story on VTDigger here: In West Cornwall, one development offers insight into the barriers to expanding new housing in Vermont.
iheart.com
Watch: Lake Champlain Monster Spotted on Sonar?
A cryptozoologist in Vermont has captured some truly intriguing sonar footage which shows a sizeable anomaly that just might the legendary monster of Lake Champlain. The tantalizing footage was recorded on September 10th by dedicated researcher Katy Elizabeth, who has spent the last decade searching for the famed creature, affectionately known as Champy, by way of her boat 'Kelpie II,' which is outfitted with an array of equipment designed to possibly spot the iconic cryptid. It would seem that her persistence may have paid off in a big way just a few days ago, when the sonar aboard the vessel filmed something rather remarkable.
Vermont Makes a Big Investment in ‘Life-Changing’ Afterschool Programs
On a typical school day, classes end at 3 p.m., but what happens in the three hours afterward can have a big influence on a child’s education. Juvenile crime peaks between 3 and 6 p.m. Youth who are bored and off on their own then are more likely to engage in risky behaviors.
NECN
‘We're Lucky:' Hollywood Actor & Adoptive Dad Encourages LGBTQ+ Foster Parenting
Vermont’s largest celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride is this Sunday, September 18, and will include a parade through downtown Burlington. The co-grand marshal of the parade is actor Alec Mapa, whose resume includes roles in shows like “Ugly Betty” and “Desperate Housewives.” However, the performer is not in Vermont just to celebrate – he’s also coming to advocate.
mynbc5.com
Despite rain, Pride Center VT's Annual Pride Parade and Festival brings out it's largest crowd yet
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Pride Center of Vermont made its presence known in Sunday's largest pride parade and festival event since the celebratory tradition began in 1983. “It’s fantastic because we outgrew Battery Park, it was too small to accommodate the level of celebration,” said Mike Bensel, executive director of Pride Center of Vermont.
mynbc5.com
Over 20 businesses are representing Vermont at this year's The Big E fair
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Friday kicks off The Big E, a three-week long fair in West Springfield, Massachusetts. The six-state fair highlights each state in New England. This year, the Vermont building will have everything from clothing to metalworking, and of course, some of our state's great food. Over 20...
World Famous Celebrity Spotted In Albany! What Was He Doing In Walmart?
Which celebrity has been spotted around the Capital Region and Upstate New York this week? I would say this performer is world famous and a household name to anyone over 30 years-of-age. Any guesses?. This musician was seen getting his haircut, walking down the street in Albany and was even...
3 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you happen to live in Maine or you travel there often, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Maine that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to add these places to your list and visit them next time you are in the area. I promise you won't regret it. Here are the three famous steakhouses:
newyorkalmanack.com
Durham Valley Scenic Byway Designated
These 21 miles were designated scenic roads by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation in 1991 before the creation of the NYSSBP. The DVSB extends from the northernmost slope of the Catskill Mountains north to Albany and east to the Hudson River Valley. With this new designation in the NYSSBP, the byway will be leveraged as a local economic driver and expand access to federal grants to help develop the corridor.
WCAX
Vt. film at center of $28M Ponzi scheme finally makes local debut
New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan is making the debate over abortion a central issue in her re-election campaign. UVM researcher exploring benefits of ‘agrivoltaics’. Much of the debate over the growth of industrial solar power in Vermont has come over its use of prime agricultural land. Now, University of Vermont researchers and industry officials are exploring how farmers can reap the benefits of farming and solar.
iBerkshires.com
Vt Fish & Wildlife Warns About Rabbit Virus
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus, a highly contagious virus capable of affecting rabbits and snowshoe hare, is appearing in states close to Vermont and Massachusetts and may show up here according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. There have been no cases in either state but...
newyorkalmanack.com
The 25th Annual NYS History Month Presents Challenges, Opportunities
Next month, October, is New York State History Month. As usual, the State Museum is planning several activities and offers suggestions for commemorations. Other public history organizations are gearing up for events to “celebrate the history of New York State and recognize the contributions of state and local historians,” in the words of Section 52.02 of the Arts and Cultural Affairs Law, which established State History Month by statute.
3 Vermont municipalities asked for 2020 election ballots for inspection
The public records requests to inspect the ballots appear to be part of a national movement by election deniers. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3 Vermont municipalities asked for 2020 election ballots for inspection.
morethanjustparks.com
10 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Vermont (Guide + Photos)
Historic Sites In Vermont. More Than Just Parks has 10 incredible must-see sites for you. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
WATCH: Maine Woman Catches Great White Shark Shredding Apart Porpoise in Chilling Clip
A family visiting islands in Casco Bay in Maine last Friday saw something they’ve “never seen anything like” before. What they saw was a great white shark shredding a porpoise near Cliff Island. Kasey Lyn Watkins started videoing the scene when her 8-year-old daughter, Kali, saw the...
Deputy sheriffs vote for union representation by the Vermont State Employees’ Association
In a 16-1 vote, state-paid deputy sheriffs voted to begin working toward a first contract with VSEA. Read the story on VTDigger here: Deputy sheriffs vote for union representation by the Vermont State Employees’ Association.
