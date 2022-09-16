ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Man recovered from Ohio River was seen swimming earlier today

By Cameron Knight, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago

A body was recovered from the Ohio River just before 1 p.m. Friday near the Purple People Bridge, Cincinnati police confirmed.

Matthew Rotert, a district chief for the Cincinnati Fire Department's District 1, said the man was middle-aged and was captured on video entering the river and swimming prior to the incident.

Rotert said the man went in and out of the water several times, but it is unclear what caused his death. The district chief said the death appears, at this time, to be accidental.

The fire department was alerted to a body floating in the river by a passerby on the Purple People Bridge just before 1 p.m., Rotert said.

The Cincinnati homicide unit is continuing an investigation into what happened.

The man has not been identified.

The Enquirer will update this story when more information is available.

Ronnie James
3d ago

He may have thought he could handle the current. To many makes that mistake and they pay with their lives. It's to early to know for sure what happened but the outcome is still very sad for his family. RIP

Debra Davis
2d ago

I understand what you are saying about the current but my thing is that you have 20 to 50 participants swimming across not once but twice for the flying pig I think??? I'm so sorry for that family's lost I will pray for them. it's just really sad.

