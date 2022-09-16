Read full article on original website
Enid
3d ago
I wouldn't Mandate a Mask, but in crowded places, I'd encourage that a mask should be helpful.‼️. It's Your Life, s, Good Luck...🙄😮😲🙃😵💫
4
Ramon Santiago
3d ago
common sense finally reigns. it still amazes me when to this day I see people driving alone in cars with masks on. they don't work. Look at tge multiple cases recently. Has tge death toll skyrocketed? No. You get sick but unless tgere is a comorbity chances are you'll be just fine.
2
New MTA bus drivers cause increase in bus collisions
The MTA says inexperienced drivers are partly the cause of an increase in crashes involving MTA buses. A hiring freeze early in the pandemic, combined with a surge in retirements, has contributed to hundreds of new bus drivers on the road. [ more › ]
Free internet, cable TV for NYCHA residents as New York City launches program
New York City launched "Big Apple Connect" on Monday, bringing free high-speed internet to 300,000 NYCHA residents in what is the nation's largest free municipal broadband program.
matadornetwork.com
Newark Airport Is Officially No Longer an NYC Airport. Here’s How That Impacts Your Flights.
If you’re headed on a flight to New York, you’re typically looking at three airport options: John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), LaGuardia Airport (LAG), and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR). EWR has become a staple even though it’s in New Jersey because of its proximity to New York City — it’s closer to some parts of Manhattan than the JFK airport in Queens. And yet the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has decided that EWR will no longer be considered a New York City airport as of October 3. A tweet with a memo from Lufthansa Airlines confirmed by Travel+Leisure explained the IATA’s new standard for coding multi-city airports.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Plan for Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the release of the 2022 Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve Comprehensive Management Plan update. The plan focuses on current priorities facing the South Shore Estuary Reserve, such as climate change, resiliency, water quality, habitat restoration and public use of the estuary. The Final 2022 Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve Comprehensive Management Plan Update is available here. This announcement coincides with National Estuaries Week and Climate Week.
natureworldnews.com
$1000 in Exchange for Collecting Used Cans From the Streets of New York — Would You Do It?
People in New York are collecting used cans and bottles from the streets as a living. Some are earning $600, while some take home as much as $1000. A bag of used bottles and cans may be nothing more than waste to the majority of people, but to the Queens family members led by Jeanett Pilatacsi, they represent a source of income.
Thrillist
Newark Will Lose Its NYC Airport Status & It Could Affect Your Next Flight
Newark Liberty International Airport will soon lose its designation as an NYC-area airport, and it could affect the price of your next flight. Effective October 3, Newark Airport will get its own International Air Transport Association (IATA) city code. The New Jersey airport previously shared the same code as the Big Apple's other two main airports, John F. Kennedy International and LaGuardia International, which is a common practice when it comes to multi-airport cities.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Mayor Adams wants to reassess New York’s right to shelter. Can he?
For decades, New York has had a right to shelter, meaning that anyone who does not have a roof over their head can get one through the city-run homeless shelter system. That right has been tested in recent weeks by a new challenge: an influx of thousands of Central and South American asylum-seekers who have arrived in the city with no places to live, no jobs, and hardly any possessions.
NY1
Council members push to ban 24-hour shifts for home health aides
Home health aides and their advocates are pushing the City Council to pass legislation that would restrict their hours — a move that is facing pushback from the union that represents them. The bill, sponsored by Councilman Chris Marte, who represents Lower Manhattan, would limit a home care aide’s...
Success eludes New York's plan to convert hotels into affordable housing
After a year and $200 million committed, New York hasn’t created a single apartment, thanks in part to piecemeal policy and a powerful union.
longisland.com
Almost Half a Million New Yorkers Drinking PFAS-Polluted Water, Left Out of Current and Proposed NYS Protections
Today, advocates urged Governor Hochul and the NYS Department of Health (DOH) to bring New York’s drinking water standards on toxic PFAS in line with new EPA health advisories. They called for current standards on two PFAS chemicals, PFOA and PFOS, and proposed standards on 23 additional PFAS to be lowered to as close to zero as possible. This would ensure that New Yorkers would be directly notified about what’s in their water, and that dangerous contamination would be eliminated.
Asylum seeker dies by suicide; New York City looks at innovative ways to house migrants
Officials revealed that a migrant died by suicide in a New York City shelter Sunday, this as officials look for innovative ways to house asylum seekers -- including the possibility of using cruise ships.
New York State Thruway Toll Evaders to Have Registration Suspended
The Thruway Authority is no longer going easy on toll evaders. The New York State Thruway is the fifth busiest toll road in the United States, and it's a major route for Hudson Valley travelers, and long-distance travelers, linking the cities of Toronto and Buffalo with Boston and New York City. Operated by the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA), the 496-mile mainline toll road extends from the New York City line at Yonkers to the Pennsylvania state line at Ripley, NY by way of I-87 and I-90through Albany, Syracuse, and Buffalo.
What are the side effects of the newest coronavirus booster shot?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Coronavirus (COVID-19) boosters that target two Omicron sub-variants, which have surged in the United States in 2022, are now available -- and some may be wondering about the potential side effects that come with the latest shot. Here’s what you need to know about this latest...
The Point: Mayor Adams on migrants, layoffs and terror threats
NEW YORK -- Eric Adams is the 110th Mayor of New York City and says he's determined to "get stuff done."Adams made news during his exclusive interview with CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer when he suggested cruise ships could house the thousands of migrants sent to New York City from Texas.Their conversation covered the arrival of migrants, the city's budget, potential for layoffs, congestion pricing and more. Watch it in the video player above. "The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Exclamation PointIn a conversation only on CBS News New York, Marcia Kramer asked the mayor if he's concerned about terrorist groups targeting New York City and what he's doing about it. Point of ViewMarcia Kramer leads a panel discussion with Basil Smikle, director of the Public Policy Program at Hunter College, and Harry Siegel, a senior editor at The City, co-host of its FAQ NYC podcast and columnist at "The Daily News." Your PointWe want to hear your point of view! This week, we asked New Yorkers how they think the mayor is doing:
Thrillist
Renting a Two-Bedroom NYC Apartment Is Almost 50% More Expensive Now, Study Finds
Renting an apartment in the Big Apple has been everything but easy this year, with prices witnessing the biggest increase in a decade. According to a new report, one-bedrooms and studio apartments aren't the only ones that took a hard hit. While there is strength in numbers and renting with...
Gotham Gazette
City to Announce Free Internet and Cable for Thousands of NYCHA Residents
Mayor Eric Adams is expected to announce a new program on Monday to provide free high-speed internet and basic cable TV to thousands of public housing residents. The program, called Big Apple Connect, is a partnership between the New York City Office of Technology and Innovation and internet service providers that serve the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), which is home to more than 400,000 New Yorkers. Though the plan has yet to be made public by the mayor’s office, one of the providers, Optimum, has already publicly posted details of its collaboration with the city.
fox40jackson.com
New York City receives 2 more busloads of migrant ‘asylum seekers’
Two more migrant buses arrived in New York City Sunday morning. The passengers, most of whom appeared to be adult males with some women and children in the mix, disembarked at Port Authority at approximately 7:00 a.m. EST on Sunday. Fox News is told more buses of migrants are expected to arrive later in the day.
nypressnews.com
Mayor Adams says New York City could use cruise ships to house influx of migrants
NEW YORK — Another convoy of buses filled with asylum seekers arrived Friday at the Port Authority Bus Terminal and, in an exclusive interview, Mayor Eric Adams said cruise ships could be a potential solution to the housing crisis. Adams revealed the plan during an interview on CBS2’s new...
uticaphoenix.net
State News: Gov. Hochul Announces NYS Accepting Applications for More than $3B Available in Grants to Fight Climate Change
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that state agencies, counties, cities, towns, villages and tribal governments throughout New York State can now apply for new funding to support initiatives designed to boost resiliency and mitigate the effects of climate change, including the threats of flash flooding, wildfires and hurricanes. This year, FEMA will make up to $2.295 billion available to states through the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant program and up to $800 million through the Flood Mitigation Assistance grant program. As September marks National Preparedness Month, Governor Hochul also encouraged New Yorkers to assess their own personal preparedness so they can remain safe before, during and after a disaster.
The ‘getting stuff done’ mayor’s progress report: Assessing Eric Adams’ performance so far
I didn’t appreciate Mayor Adams releasing his 496-page Mayor’s Management Report for FY22 on a Friday afternoon, the traditional time for pols to dump information that they’d rather have people overlook, but I get it. There’s not much upside for any mayor in the annual reports, which have been required by the City Charter since the financial crisis of the late 1970s and are thorough enough ...
