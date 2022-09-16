Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Daily
OU Board of Regents approves establishment of Romanoff Center for Russian Studies
The OU Board of Regents approved a $2 million gift to establish the Romanoff Center for Russian Studies on the Norman campus during its Thursday meeting. The center will be the only academic entity named after the Romanoff family in the United States and will focus on the interdisciplinary study of the Russian Federation, the Soviet Union and the Russian Empire, according to an OU News press release.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Wanya Morris' off-field issue a 'learning period', DaShaun White's targeting penalty an 'easy fix'
After an off-field issue forced Wanya Morris to miss Oklahoma’s first two games, he returned for the third drive of the Sooners’ contest against Nebraska last Saturday. Last season, the former five-star recruit who transferred from Tennessee played in just six games as a backup. Now, he says he has matured and is ready to contribute as OU’s starting right tackle.
Oklahoma Daily
OU soccer: Sooners top Murray State 2-0 on road for 4th consecutive win
Oklahoma (5-2-2) defeated Murray State (1-6-1) 2-0 on Sunday afternoon in Murray, Kentucky. OU was able to secure the victory with 17 shots, seven corners, and two saves. MSU had six shots and one corner. Murray State goalkeeper Jenna Villacres had an imposing defensive performance, leading the Racers with 12...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Brent Venables' Sooners establish an 'identity' while leaving 'thumbprints' on Nebraska in historic rout
LINCOLN, Neb. — Brent Venables made a bold declaration as he stood on Tom Osborne Field Saturday, less than one hour from Oklahoma’s matchup with scuffling Nebraska. “Make no mistake, when we leave today, we’re gonna have our thumbprint as a program all over this place, good or bad,” he said. “And the beauty of it all is that our guys get to make those decisions. It’s a choice on what they want to be about.”
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Twitter reacts to No. 6 Sooners' 49-14 win against Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — No. 6 Oklahoma (3-0) defeated Nebraska (1-3) 49-14 in Lincoln on Saturday afternoon. The Sooners saw themselves with a 7-0 deficit early in the first quarter, but scored 49 unanswered points until late in the fourth quarter behind three total touchdowns by redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Wanya Morris, Key Lawrence warming up ahead of No. 6 Sooners at Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — Senior offensive tackle Wanya Morris and junior safety Key Lawrence are warming up ahead of No. 6 Oklahoma's (2-0) game vs Nebraska (1-2) in Lincoln. Morris, listed as the starting right tackle on OU's depth chart, hasn't played yet this season due to an off-field issue and is slated to make his 2022 debut against the Cornhuskers.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: 3 takeaways from No. 6 Sooners' 49-14 drubbing of Nebraska in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — No. 6 Oklahoma (3-0) soundly defeated Nebraska (1-3) 49-14 on Saturday in Lincoln. On offense, redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 16-of-27 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for a 61-yard score in the first quarter. Senior running back Eric Gray led...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Jaren Kanak's 'want to be great' fuels Sooners defense in win over Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — Jaren Kanak was ready for his name to be called. When Oklahoma’s starting strongside linebacker DaShaun White was ejected in the second quarter for targeting, the time came for the freshman linebacker to make his mark in a road rivalry game. As White exited the field, he offered his replacement some advice: treat the game like it was practice.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: No. 6 Sooners defeat Nebraska 49-14 in return to Lincoln (Live scoring summary, highlights)
LINCOLN, Neb. — No. 6 Oklahoma (3-0) defeated historic rival Nebraska 49-14 at (1-3) in Lincoln on Saturday afternoon. The Sooners were led by redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who threw for 230 yards and had three total touchdowns. Senior running back Eric Gray added 113 rushing yards and two scores.
