WashingtonExaminer

Social Security payment 2022: See the date second half of September $1,682 checks will arrive

Those who receive Supplemental Security Income are set to get their second of two September payments three weeks from Friday. People who are eligible will receive their payment of $841 on Sept. 30, leading to a total of $1,682 for the month after receiving an initial payment at the beginning of September, according to the Social Security Administration. The two payments help offset the months in which no money is sent out to make sure people have 12 payments each year, according to SSA's schedule.
CNET

Are I Bonds the Best Savings Strategy When Inflation is High? It Depends

This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. Inflation remains high at 8.3% over the past year, and it continues to make life more expensive for most of us. While the cost of gas dropped last month, housing and food prices continue to rise, according to the latest Consumer Price Index reading. If you're looking for a safe way to grow your savings, you might consider an I bond, which can help you hedge against inflation. But it may not be the right option for everyone.
money.com

Why Target-Date Funds Might Not Be the Best Retirement Planning Option for You

Target-date funds are incredibly popular, but in an era of pronounced market volatility, some employers are rethinking their commitment to these funds. Should you?. “Mindless.” “No-brainer.” Financial planners use terms like these to describe target-date funds. That’s not necessarily an insult — not exactly, anyway. Pros say target-date funds play a valuable role in helping people diversify their retirement portfolio, especially since they often are the default option in an employer’s retirement plan. A report from investing giant Vanguard found that a whopping 98% of plans with an automatic enrollment feature put those employees’ contributions into a target-date fund.
Louisiana State
Kiplinger

Bonus Tax Refunds Will Be Sent Soon – Will You Get a Check from the IRS?

The COVID-19 pandemic really messed up the 2020 and 2021 tax return filing seasons. You couldn't meet with your accountant face-to-face, IRS employees weren't answering the phones, new COVID-relief laws required tax form changes, and other odd twists and turns just made things more confusing and difficult at tax time. To give people a little more time to sort through the chaos, the IRS pushed back the tax return filing deadlines in 2020 and 2021. But that wasn't enough help for everyone. Some people and businesses still filed their tax return late and were hit with an IRS penalty for it. However, the good news is that some of those people and businesses are getting additional tax relief now. The IRS is sending over $1.2 billion in tax refunds to about 1.6 million taxpayers who paid penalties for late tax returns in 2020 and 2021 (in some cases a credit will be issued).
Fortune

Zillow: Home prices to fall in these 123 housing markets—while 780 markets will go higher in 2023

This summer, the U.S. housing market entered into a sharp slowdown. That only intensified last month. On a year-over-year basis, new-home sales and existing-home sales are now down 17.4% and 20.2%, respectively. While single-family housing starts and mortgage purchase applications in July were 18.5% and 18.4% below levels they hit a year ago. Simply put: One-fifth of housing activity just got shaved off.
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security payment 2022: Direct monthly SSDI checks worth up to $3,345 to go out in 4 days

Recipients who are eligible for the maximum payment of Social Security Disability Insurance are set to receive their $3,345 checks in just four days. Eligible recipients whose birthdays fall on the first through the 10th of the month are set to receive their SSDI payments on Wednesday, according to the Social Security Administration. The SSDI differs from other financial assistance that comes through Supplemental Security Income as it only supports people who are disabled and have a qualifying work history.
US News and World Report

Bank of America Is Fined $5 Million for Failing to Report 7.42 Million Options Positions

(Reuters) -A U.S. regulator on Monday fined Bank of America Corp $5 million for failing to report over-the-counter options positions approximately 7.42 million times, making it harder to monitor markets for possible manipulative behavior. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said BofA Securities' failures occurred from 2009 to October 2020, and...
