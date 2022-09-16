Read full article on original website
Related
3 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you happen to live in Maine or you travel there often, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Maine that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to add these places to your list and visit them next time you are in the area. I promise you won't regret it. Here are the three famous steakhouses:
GoFundMe Created to Support Family of Maine Toddler That Passed Away Over The Weekend
Following a tragic accident that happened over the weekend, a Maine family is reeling from the death of their 2-year-old son. Saturday, at their home in Naples, Maine, a young boy was tragically killed after being struck by the truck and camper his father was moving in the driveway. Since...
Hannaford to replace Shaw's in Scarborough
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Hannaford announced Monday it will be opening a new store at the Shaw's location in Scarborough that is set to close soon. Shaw's announced in early September its plans to close its Scarborough location at 417 Payne Road. A Shaw's spokesperson said the store's operations would cease around Oct. 8, and its pharmacy would close by Sept. 21.
Bangor to See the Arrival of 20 Refugees by Mid-October
Catholic Charities of Maine is planning to welcome 20 refugees to the city of Bangor by the middle of October. Federal approval was granted last December to resettle up to 50 refugees in Bangor. The refugees will be coming from Central America, the Middle East, and Africa, from countries like Somalia, Iraq, Syria, and Ukraine. Catholic Charities will help them find housing, jobs, food, clothing, and more. In the past, refugees to Maine have been resettled in the cities of Portland and Lewiston.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wabi.tv
Maine leaders urge retailers to continue buying Maine lobster
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s Congressional Delegation and Gov. Janet Mills are urging retailers to continue buying Maine lobster after a seafood watchdog group “red-listed” it. Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch alleges Maine lobster fishing practices pose a risk for endangered species like the Atlantic right whale,...
An Iconic Spot in Brunswick, Maine is Closing Next Week
Fat Boy Drive-In For almost seven decades, Fat Boy Drive-In has been giving Brunswick residents, other Maine residents, and even those from away their burger and frappe fix. And the deliciousness doesn't just stop at burgers, either -- because they'll hit you with their lobster roll, fried clams, and any and everything in between to give you the sexiest, most satisfying food baby ever.
WMTW
50 years later: See the gemstone discovery that put Maine mining on the map
BETHEL, Maine — Even half a century later, no find of Maine Tourmaline has ever come close to matching the two tons worth found in Newry in October of 1972. Karen Webber is among the preeminent experts on the big find, with a handful of its specimens on display inside the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum.
WMTW
Paul LePage unveils Maine education plan with a parents bills of rights
Maine’s Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage, seeking a return to the office he held for eight years, has unveiled his plan to improve public school education, and it begins with what he calls a Parents Bill of Rights. At a news conference in Augusta on Monday, LePage said school...
IN THIS ARTICLE
penbaypilot.com
Thomaston police expect to ‘set the standard’ for future small-town Maine law enforcement
THOMASTON — Thomaston Police Chief Tim Hoppe is proposing a solution to his department’s staff shortage that’s a first of its kind in the realm of Maine law enforcement. “I really think that we are going to have the most applications we’ve ever seen in this department,” said Hoppe.
3 Great Taco Places in Maine
If you are curious person and you love to experiment when it comes to food, then you have come to the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you happen to live in Maine or travel there soon, here's a list of three amazing taco spots where you can truly enjoy delicious food. When it comes to tacos, this is a good as it can get.
Is It Illegal to Burn Leaves in Maine?
It's getting to be that time of year when the trees start shedding and litter our lawns with leaves of all sizes and colors, leaving us to slave in the front and back yard every damn weekend trying to keep it somewhat manageable. And every year (just like the fall weather filling the air), it feels like it happens out of nowhere.
wabi.tv
St. Michael Parish names temporary administrator
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A priest familiar to the Bangor region has been named temporary administrator of St. Michael Parish. Father Frank Murray is taking over after the the unexpected death of Father John Skehan in August. The Parish includes churches and schools in Augusta, Gardiner, Hallowell, Whitefield, and Winthrop.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Are The “Drunkest” Cities In Maine And New Hampshire?
Unless a town is either loaded with bars, like Las Vegas, or completely "dry", we can't really logically call one town or city "drunker" than any other. But, let's face it, there are towns and cities in every state whose residents are perceived as being more prone to getting their drink on.
WMTW
Maine Water Assistance program will help keep the water flowing
AUGUSTA, Maine — MaineHousing is launching a new program to help Mainers keep their water service on. The Maine Water Assistance Program will help low and moderate-income homeowners or renters who are facing a disconnection notice or sewer lien, who have had their water turned off or are struggling to pay their water bill.
hwy.co
Creepy Abandoned Places in Maine You Have to Visit
Maine isn’t just about lobsters and lighthouses; it can be a ghosthunter’s paradise. With all the rural areas in the state, you can find plenty of creepy abandoned places to explore. Many have interesting stories behind them as well. So, where are these abandoned places in Maine? And...
2022 Maine Fall Turkey Hunting Season Begins
Youth hunters got a jump start over the weekend, now the fall turkey season is underway for all. Maine's fall turkey hunt is underway. The season opened to all Monday, September 19. During the fall season hunters can take turkeys of either sex, or age. In some WMDs up to five turkeys can be harvested during the season. A hunter may harvest only one turkey in WMDs 6-8,10-14, 18, 19, 27, and 29.
These Are the 10 Most Common Last Names in Maine
According to the US Census there are over 1.33 million Mainers. So out of all of us, who has the most popular surname? According to forebears.com it's a pretty simple one....Smith. In fact, there are 11,717 people named Smith in the Pine Tree State. See how your surname stacked up....
WMTW
Maine school district to discuss possible book ban
BUXTON, Maine — The MSAD 6 school board is expected to discuss and vote on a proposal to ban a book. Just two weeks after the board voted to keep 'It's Perfectly Normal', the board is now considering a challenge to 'Gender Queer'. According to the American Library Association,...
The Highest Level of ‘Stress Inflation’ is in Aroostook County, Maine
We are all feeling higher levels of stress in our daily lives. The pandemic has been extremely hard and inflation is making everything so much more expensive. We’re paying more at the gas station to fill up, food costs have skyrocketed and electricity is off the charts. We’ll really feel the impact when heating costs factor in this winter.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Maine child advocate warns that too many children are being exposed to drugs
Vulnerable children being exposed to legal and illegal drugs and a lack of mental health services for older youth are the top concerns of the state’s child welfare ombudsman. “Unfortunately, the strain on all of the systems affecting child welfare remains considerable,” Christine Alberi told the Legislature’s Health and...
Comments / 0