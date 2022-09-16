Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
The 10 Best Family Movies on Netflix
Netflix has been around for so long, and has so many films, that it can be hard to know where to start, especially if you're trying to watch something that caters to both adults and children. Netflix has one of the largest collections of original movies, which is great, but...
CNET
The Best Horror Movies on Prime Video Right Now
Looking for horror? Your best bet is Prime Video. A world class mix classics and fantastic new horror flicks await. Dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the horror begin -- if you're brave enough. Check out some of Amazon Prime Video's best horror offerings below. The Best Horror...
Whoopi Goldberg’s Relationship History: Who Are Her Ex-Husbands?
Hollywood royalty! Whoopi Goldberg has quite the reputation, both on and off the screen. As an actress and film producer, she is most well-known for her roles in Sister Act, The Color Purple and Ghost, as well as her longstanding cohosting duties on The View. She is the first African American woman to earn the […]
Most Disastrous ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partners Ever!
Problems in the ballroom — and backstage! From Kim Kardashian and Mark Ballas, to Hope Solo and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, browse through some of the worst 'Dancing With the Stars' partners ever!
RELATED PEOPLE
Top 10 most-watched movies on Netflix from last week
"You've gotta check out..." (Photo by Rafael Henrique / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images) Lazy weekend ahead? Need to unwind and watch an after work flick? Just watch toss on Netflix--easy enough, right? That's only half the battle. Now what do you pick? Check out which have been the most picked movies on Netflix over the past week ending September 11:10. "Labor Day " Netflix Hours watched: 6,510,000 9. "Triple 9" Netflix Hours watched: 6,530,000 8. "Hanna" Netflix Hours watched: 7,120,000 7. "Despicable Me 2" Netflix Hours watched: 7,590,0006. "White Chicks" Netflix Hours watched: 9,210,000 5. "Morbius" Netflix Hours watched: 12,200,000 4. "Me Time" Netflix Hours watched: 20,660,000 3. "I Came By" Netflix Hours watched: 26,800,000 2. "Love in the Villa" Netflix Hours watched: 29,530,000 1. "End of the Road" Netflix Hours watched: 30,210,00011
How to Watch Dancing With the Stars Season 31, Only on Disney+ Streaming
Dancing With the Stars is showing off some very fancy footwork in its 31st season, foxtrotting away from its longtime ABC home to exclusively stream on Disney+. Here’s how you can avoid missing a single step. Dancing With the Stars makes its Disney+ debut on Monday, Sept. 19 at 8/7c. As first confirmed by TVLine, Season 31 of the reality competition will feature no commercials for the entirety of its run. Tyra Banks is returning for her third season as host and executive producer, this time around sharing emcee duties with AFV‘s Alfonso Ribeiro. The judging panel will again be comprised of Len...
'Please Don't Eat the Daisies' Star Mark Miller Dead at 97
Actor Mark Miller has died. He was 97. Daughter Penelope Ann Miller confirmed the news on Twitter: "My Papa's beautiful soul left this earth 9/9/2022. He loved deeply & was loved by all who knew him. He touched many lives." "He was funny, fun, & always creating," continued The Artist...
CNET
Why You Should Turn Subtitles On For Absolutely Everything
"Once you overcome the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films." That's Academy Award winner Bong Joon-ho, quoted from a Golden Globes acceptance speech all the way back in January 2020. He was talking about subtitles, which, despite being completely necessary and helpful and beyond useful, are apparently hated by some people.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Love Is Blind's Iyanna McNeely Is Ready to Move On, Says Her 'Final Chapter' of the Show is Over
Three episodes of Love is Blind: After the Altar were released on Friday and showed how life after the show was treating some couples from season 2 Iyanna McNeely is giving thanks to the people in her life — and those following her journey online. The Love is Blind star recently announced her separation from husband Jarrette Jones, who she met and married on the show. "While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that's okay," the joint statement read. "Coming to...
CNET
Here's When Milly Alcock's Last 'House of the Dragon' Episode Is
It's all happening for Rhaenyra Targaryen right now. After avoiding matrimony for as long as possible, the princess wed Ser Laenor Velaryon at the end of episode 5. Milly Alcock, who has until now played Rhaenyra, won't be around for married life. She'll be replaced by Emma D'arcy next week when episode 6 of House of the Dragon drops.
YouTube Star Everleigh Rose's Dad Tommy Smith Dead at 29: 'He Loved Everleigh Immensely'
YouTube star Everleigh Rose's father, Tommy Smith, has died. He was 29. Nine-year-old Everleigh's mother Savannah LaBrant, 29, shared the news on Instagram Thursday. Posting a sweet photo of Everleigh with her father, Savannah — also a YouTube star — wrote, "Our hearts are incredibly heavy as we process the loss of Everleigh's dad, Tommy. He loved Everleigh immensely. As we navigate through this difficult time we kindly ask for privacy so that our family may continue to love on Ev, pray and grieve with her. Your prayers for Everleigh are so very appreciated.🤍."
Milly Alcock and Emily Carey said it felt like they were 'about to kiss' after filming a scene in episode 4 of 'House of the Dragon'
Rumors have swirled about their characters having a romantic relationship on the hit HBO "Game of Thrones" spin-off.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gemma Chan Wears Feathered Louis Vuitton Gown at ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Photo Call
Gemma Chan went with a custom fashion look for her latest appearance during the “Don’t Worry Darling” press tour. The actress attended the New York City photo call event Monday night wearing a custom Louis Vuitton gown. Chan’s look was a light blue, laser-cut feather embroidered gown accented with a black belt. Her look was styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray, who also works with Lily James, Florence Pugh, Karen Gillan and others.
‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8 New Costume Exclusive: Meet The Mermaid
The Masked Singer returns for season 8 on September 21, and we will be meeting all-new masked celebs over the course of the season. HollywoodLife can EXCLUSIVELY reveal the Mermaid costume. In our exclusive photo, the Mermaid sits on a rock and shows off her incredible look. From the multi-colored...
Kelly Clarkson Reunites With Original American Idol Judges — See Photo
Some very important people wait a lifetime for a moment like this. Inaugural American Idol champ Kelly Clarkson was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, and among the guests at the ceremony were original judges Randy Jackson, Simon Cowell and Paula Abdul. Cowell, who spoke at the event, said the singer-turned-talk show host was responsible for Idol‘s longevity, not to mention his career. “I remember that moment when your name was called… I was honestly thinking to myself, ‘Thanks to you, we may have another season,'” he recalled. “I can honestly say, ‘Thanks to you, I’m here today.'” Earlier this...
Expect an Encore for $3 Movie Ticket Day
Earlier this year, Cineworld CEO Moshe “Mooky” Greidinger had an idea: Slash ticket prices to 3 pounds at his U.K. theaters to celebrate the reemergence of the box office. The larger-than-life exhibitor tried to enlist his rivals on the British Isles, but they said no. Yet he was on to something. A record 650,000 tickets were purchased on Feb. 26, a Saturday.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office: 'Woman King' Wows With $19M Opening, A+ CinemaScoreAs Regal Owner Cineworld Goes Chapter 11, Studios Gauge Hollywood FalloutArcLight Hollywood and Cinerama Dome Won't Reopen This Year It was such a success that the newly launched...
CNET
'Rick and Morty' Season 6, Episode 3: The Wine Cabinet Ending Explained
Rick and Morty is all for pushing the envelope and the latest episode of season 6 -- Bethic Twinstinct -- safely met the brief. Space Beth and Beth spend some quality time together, going all-in on the idea of self exploration. The rest of the family? They're preoccupied with the idea of avoidance.
CNET
'The Mandalorian' Season 3: Trailer, Release Date and What We Know About Baby Yoda's Future
Andor will give us a fresh helping of Star Wars when the first three episodes land on Disney Plus on Wednesday, but you might be wondering when Mando and Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) will return for more adventures. The Mandalorian season 3 will kick off in 2023, and the first trailer hints at where the shiny dad/green son duo's story will go after their show-stealing appearance in The Book of Boba Fett earlier this year.
Comments / 0