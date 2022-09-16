Read full article on original website
GOP’s election-year standing with independents at risk
COLUMBUS, Wis. (AP) — Sarah Motiff has voted for Sen. Ron Johnson every time his name appeared on the ballot, starting in 2010 when the Wisconsin Republican was first elected as part of the tea party wave. Fond of his tough views on spending, she began the year planning to support his reelection again.
Nesiba talks state law, complaint filed against Noem
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In 2006, South Dakotans voted on Initiated Measure 5, a ballot measure to place restrictions on use of state aircraft. The measure was added to the ballot following backlash over then Gov. Mike Rounds’ use of state planes to travel for personal family matters. At the time, Rounds opposed the bill, stating, “When an opportunity arises to combine state business and a personal or family event, the governor should be allowed to do so.“
The week ahead in SD state government
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday, September 19, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.
First public hearing for new social studies standards Monday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Board of Educational Standards is set to hold its first of four public hearings concerning the new proposed over 120-page social studies standards. The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday at the Dakota Event Center in Aberdeen. Anybody interested in...
Florida man sentenced in Standing Rock Sioux Tribe scheme
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The former IT Director of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe is heading to federal prison for his role in a bribery scheme. According to court documents, 54-year-old Sven Schreiber will spend one year and plus a day behind bars, followed by two years of supervised release. He will also have to pay a $15,000 fine. Schreiber pleaded guilty to Bribery Concerning Programs Receiving Federal Funds.
Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”
Talks to restructure Puerto Rico power company debt fail
HAVANA (AP) — Mediation talks to restructure more than $9 billion in debt held by Puerto Rico’s power company failed, officials announced Saturday, raising concerns about the future of the bankrupt government agency. A federal control board that oversees Puerto Rico’s finances said the impasse with bondholders means...
Pursuit leads to arrest; Fatal 4-wheeler crash; Social studies standard public hearing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, September 19. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Missouri man was arrested after a weekend traffic stop in Beresford. A teenager is dead after a four-wheeler collided with...
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending July 2022. The charts in...
Flight to Hawaii interrupted for ukulele lesson
(KTLA) – A flight from California to Hawaii was interrupted, but not because of an incident or safety issue. Passengers were instead directed to pay attention to a musical type of in-flight instruction. On Friday, passengers on the Southwest Airlines flight from Long Beach to Honolulu were surprised with...
Near-normal Sunday; sharply warmer Monday: Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, September 17
Most areas received at least a little sunshine today, temperatures have been near-or above average. It has been warmest in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, where we reached some 80s while it has been cooler to the north and west. There could be some rain showers tonight, mainly east of...
Summer turns to fall this week
Areas of fog in eastern KELOLAND will give way to mostly sunny skies for the afternoon as highs return to the 80s and 90s. Humidity will also be thicker with dew points returning to the middle to upper 60s in central and eastern KELOLAND. This will be in part to south/southeast winds which will increase and average 15 to 25 mph.
