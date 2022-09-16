Read full article on original website
I retired to Arizona, thinking it would be cheaper. Now I have no choice but to work
After working for more than 40 years, I thought I would spend my golden years in retirement – relaxing, enjoying my family, maybe even traveling. I never thought I would be delivering groceries for Instacart just to pay my utility bills at age 68, but here we are. I’m originally from Manhattan, N.Y., where I worked my entire career as a patient advocate in the health insurance field. I helped former hospital patients navigate their way back...
What to know before the voter registration deadline; ASU's Shaun Aguano emotional in first news conference; Nonprofit to plant 14K saguaros
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. Are you ready to vote? If you wish to cast a ballot in Arizona's upcoming general election, you'll need to register by Oct. 11, 2022. Shaun Aguano met with the media Monday afternoon, less than 24...
