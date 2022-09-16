ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

FOX Sports

Bucs-Saints brawl gave former coach Sean Payton a case of FOMO | THE HERD

After going 4-0 against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New Orleans Saints fell in Week 2, and a massive brawl broke out between players in the 4th quarter. Former Saints coach Sean Payton joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to not only share his thoughts on the chaos, but explain why he this match up was the first time he truly missed being among the coaches on the sidelines.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Was Trey Lance’s injury the result of Niners’ run-first approach?

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan appeared genuinely upset announcing that starting quarterback Trey Lance suffered a fractured right ankle in the team's win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, potentially ending the QB's 2022 season before it really got started. "It's tough," Shanahan told reporters. "You feel for someone...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Rhule feels Panthers are 'close,' even as losses mount

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Matt Rhule believes the Carolina Panthers are close to getting over the hump. But in a league where there’s an ultrafine line between winning and losing, the Panthers continuously find themselves on the losing end — and the third-year coach could be running out of time to rectify the situation.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Why Minnesota is a top ten team | Number One College Football Show

FOX Sports’ RJ Young presents his Top 25 rankings after Week 3 of the 2022 college football season. In the preseason, RJ predicted the Minnesota Golden Gophers would win the Big Ten west and play Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship. After the Gophers 3-0 start, RJ believes they already show the makings of a top ten team, which is why he ranked them 10th in his latest rankings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX Sports

Does Jimmy G make the 49ers better or worse? | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Trey Lance broke his right ankle and left in the first quarter of the San Francisco 49ers' 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Jimmy Garoppolo returned and helped the 49ers defeat their NFC West rival. Hear why Nick Wright is concerned for the 49ers in the long run, despite increasing their playoff stock in the NFC.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Bears, Packers resume storied rivalry Sunday night. What can you expect?

It's a matchup that predates the Chicago Bears themselves. The first meeting between Green Bay and Chicago came on Nov. 27, 1921, between the Chicago Staleys and Green Bay Packers. Chicago took that one and the series eventually morphed into the most storied rivalry in the National Football League. The...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Buccaneers' Mike Evans suspended one game after Saints scuffle

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been suspended for Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers. The Pro Bowl wideout was disciplined for his role in a benches-clearing brawl between Tampa Bay and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The skirmish began in the fourth quarter of Tampa's 20-10 victory, when Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore gestured sarcastically toward Tom Brady, prompting Bucs RB Leonard Fournette to push Lattimore. The Pro Bowl corner retaliated with a shove of his own before Evans sprinted over and knocked him to the ground with a big blow to the body.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Can Kyler Murray keep up the magic?

Kyler Murray was dazzling in the Cardinals' comeback overtime victory over the Raiders on Sunday. The Pro Bowl quarterback made a pair of miracle plays on two-point conversions, using his legs to get into the end zone on one and completing a pass in a tight window to A.J. Green on another. The latter tied the game at 23 with no time remaining, sending the game to overtime, where the Cardinals won on a Raiders fumble that turned into a scoop-and-score.
NFL
FOX Sports

How shocking was Baltimore Ravens' loss to Miami?

Tua Tagovailoa threw a career-high six TD passes in Miami's 42-38 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, including four in the fourth quarter. But it was the performance by the Ravens defense that wowed "Undisputed" hosts Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe — and not in a good way.
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
FOX Sports

NFL Week 2: Bills cruise past Titans, Vikings taking on Eagles

Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season is coming to a close as the Buffalo Bills kicked off the night with a dominant victory over the Tennessee Titans. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles are playing host to the Minnesota Vikings. Here are the top plays from Monday night's action. Patrick Peterson...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Can Kirk Cousins lead Vikings to an Eagles win, Bills beat Titans by double digits? | What's Wright?

Week 2 of Monday Night Football will feature a doubleheader between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles, along with the Buffalo Bills squaring off against the Tennessee Titans. Despite Kirk Cousins' poor primetime record, can he lead the Vikings to victory against a high-scoring Jalen Hurts offense? Watch as Nick Wright explains why he is sticking with the Vikings and Bills as MNF winners, then breaks down what a Buffalo loss would mean for the AFC race.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Packers, Patriots headline Cowherd's Week 2 'Blazin' 5' picks

Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season is upon us, which means Colin Cowherd has five picks waiting for you ahead of all the action. Cowherd shared which teams are best positioned to win against the spread in Week 2 on Friday's "The Herd." Here's his "Blazin' 5." Washington Commanders...
GREEN BAY, WI

