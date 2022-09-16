Read full article on original website
Packers Elevate Patrick Taylor: What It Means
Running back Patrick Taylor will make his season debut for the Packers on Sunday against the Bears. The noteworthy note from Saturday is who was not elevated.
FOX Sports
Joe Davis and Daryl Johnston on Daniel Jones' leadership in Giants 19-16 victory
Joe Davis and Daryl Johnston discuss Daniel Jones' leadership qualities after the New York Giants moved to 2-0 by defeating the Carolina Panthers. They also talked about Xavier McKinney doing it on the defensive end all game.
FOX Sports
'Jalen Ramsey bailed me out' — Cooper Kupp speaks with Laura Okmin on the Rams' close win against the Falcons
Cooper Kupp spoke with Laura Okmin on the Los Angeles Rams' win against the Atlanta Falcons. "Glad we walked off the field with a victory, but we have a lot of things to fix up."
FOX Sports
Bucs-Saints brawl gave former coach Sean Payton a case of FOMO | THE HERD
After going 4-0 against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New Orleans Saints fell in Week 2, and a massive brawl broke out between players in the 4th quarter. Former Saints coach Sean Payton joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to not only share his thoughts on the chaos, but explain why he this match up was the first time he truly missed being among the coaches on the sidelines.
FOX Sports
49ers' Trey Lance injury update: 'He'll likely need plates and screws to stabilize the ankle joint' — Dr. Matt Provencher
Dr. Matt Provencher gives his prognosis on San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance's ankle injury. "He'll likely need plates and screws to stabilize the ankle joint ... but he'll potentially be available for an end-of-season run with the 49ers."
FOX Sports
Houston Astros clinch a playoff spot: Are they the best team in the American League? | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry react to the Houston Astros clinching a playoff spot for the 6th straight season! Ben talks about the Astros’ top tier team with Justin Verlander leading the pitching staff and continuing his Cy Young case!
FOX Sports
Trey Lance undergoes season ending ankle surgery, 49ers turn to Jimmy G | SPEAK
Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman discuss the San Francisco 49ers turning to Jimmy Garoppolo after Trey Lance suffered a season ending ankle injury vs. Seattle Seahawks in Week 2. The cast decides the 49ers brass should feel with Lance's injury.
FOX Sports
Was Trey Lance’s injury the result of Niners’ run-first approach?
San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan appeared genuinely upset announcing that starting quarterback Trey Lance suffered a fractured right ankle in the team's win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, potentially ending the QB's 2022 season before it really got started. "It's tough," Shanahan told reporters. "You feel for someone...
FOX Sports
Rhule feels Panthers are 'close,' even as losses mount
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Matt Rhule believes the Carolina Panthers are close to getting over the hump. But in a league where there’s an ultrafine line between winning and losing, the Panthers continuously find themselves on the losing end — and the third-year coach could be running out of time to rectify the situation.
FOX Sports
Why Minnesota is a top ten team | Number One College Football Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young presents his Top 25 rankings after Week 3 of the 2022 college football season. In the preseason, RJ predicted the Minnesota Golden Gophers would win the Big Ten west and play Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship. After the Gophers 3-0 start, RJ believes they already show the makings of a top ten team, which is why he ranked them 10th in his latest rankings.
FOX Sports
Does Jimmy G make the 49ers better or worse? | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Trey Lance broke his right ankle and left in the first quarter of the San Francisco 49ers' 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Jimmy Garoppolo returned and helped the 49ers defeat their NFC West rival. Hear why Nick Wright is concerned for the 49ers in the long run, despite increasing their playoff stock in the NFC.
FOX Sports
Bears, Packers resume storied rivalry Sunday night. What can you expect?
It's a matchup that predates the Chicago Bears themselves. The first meeting between Green Bay and Chicago came on Nov. 27, 1921, between the Chicago Staleys and Green Bay Packers. Chicago took that one and the series eventually morphed into the most storied rivalry in the National Football League. The...
FOX Sports
Does Jimmy Garoppolo's return make 49ers serious contenders again? | THE HERD
The San Francisco 49ers were struck with tough news. Trey Lance is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a broken ankle but Jimmy Garoppolo will return to start. Despite a rough start for Lance's career, Colin Cowherd believes the young QB will not only be fine but how the Niners have a silver lining present.
FOX Sports
Buccaneers' Mike Evans suspended one game after Saints scuffle
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been suspended for Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers. The Pro Bowl wideout was disciplined for his role in a benches-clearing brawl between Tampa Bay and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The skirmish began in the fourth quarter of Tampa's 20-10 victory, when Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore gestured sarcastically toward Tom Brady, prompting Bucs RB Leonard Fournette to push Lattimore. The Pro Bowl corner retaliated with a shove of his own before Evans sprinted over and knocked him to the ground with a big blow to the body.
FOX Sports
Can Kyler Murray keep up the magic?
Kyler Murray was dazzling in the Cardinals' comeback overtime victory over the Raiders on Sunday. The Pro Bowl quarterback made a pair of miracle plays on two-point conversions, using his legs to get into the end zone on one and completing a pass in a tight window to A.J. Green on another. The latter tied the game at 23 with no time remaining, sending the game to overtime, where the Cardinals won on a Raiders fumble that turned into a scoop-and-score.
FOX Sports
How shocking was Baltimore Ravens' loss to Miami?
Tua Tagovailoa threw a career-high six TD passes in Miami's 42-38 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, including four in the fourth quarter. But it was the performance by the Ravens defense that wowed "Undisputed" hosts Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe — and not in a good way.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 2: Bills cruise past Titans, Vikings taking on Eagles
Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season is coming to a close as the Buffalo Bills kicked off the night with a dominant victory over the Tennessee Titans. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles are playing host to the Minnesota Vikings. Here are the top plays from Monday night's action. Patrick Peterson...
FOX Sports
Can Kirk Cousins lead Vikings to an Eagles win, Bills beat Titans by double digits? | What's Wright?
Week 2 of Monday Night Football will feature a doubleheader between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles, along with the Buffalo Bills squaring off against the Tennessee Titans. Despite Kirk Cousins' poor primetime record, can he lead the Vikings to victory against a high-scoring Jalen Hurts offense? Watch as Nick Wright explains why he is sticking with the Vikings and Bills as MNF winners, then breaks down what a Buffalo loss would mean for the AFC race.
FOX Sports
Packers, Patriots headline Cowherd's Week 2 'Blazin' 5' picks
Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season is upon us, which means Colin Cowherd has five picks waiting for you ahead of all the action. Cowherd shared which teams are best positioned to win against the spread in Week 2 on Friday's "The Herd." Here's his "Blazin' 5." Washington Commanders...
