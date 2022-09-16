ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson’s immediate reaction to Ravens’ gut-wrenching loss to Dolphins

Lamar Jackson couldn’t hide his disappointment after witnessing the Baltimore Ravens collapse against the Miami Dolphins in their Week 2 showdown. The Ravens were up by 21 points at halftime and appeared to be on their way to an easy victory. However, an awful defensive display and coverage in the fourth quarter doomed them and allowed Tua Tagovailoa and his Dolphins to pull off one of the biggest comebacks of the season so far.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

College football top plays: No. 24 Texas A&M stifles No. 13 Miami

Week 3 of the college football season is underway as the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners kicked off the day with a dominant victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Elsewhere, No. 17 Baylor stifled Texas Tech in a massive scoring outburst. No. 12 BYU fell to No. 25 Oregon on FOX, while No. 22 Penn State defeated Auburn.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
FOX Sports

Rhule feels Panthers are 'close,' even as losses mount

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Matt Rhule believes the Carolina Panthers are close to getting over the hump. But in a league where there’s an ultrafine line between winning and losing, the Panthers continuously find themselves on the losing end — and the third-year coach could be running out of time to rectify the situation.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Ravens Make Three Roster Moves

Fackrell, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Packers back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.1 million contract and then signed a one-year, $4.6 million deal with the Giants. From there, Fackrell signed a one-year deal with the Chargers last offseason. Fackrell was,...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Ravens activate Worley, Webb from practice squad

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens activated defensive back Daryl Worley and wide receiver Raleigh Webb from the practice squad Saturday. The Ravens host Miami on Sunday. Worley joins a defensive backfield in which Marlon Humphrey (groin), Marcus Peters (knee) and Brandon Stephens (quad) are questionable to play because of injuries.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick
The Baltimore Sun

‘Jeremiah had a big heart’: Slain Mervo High football player buried Saturday

It wasn’t a mourning spirit but rather a celebratory one at the funeral of a Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School football player who was shot and killed on campus earlier this month. More than 500 people came Saturday morning to Empowerment Temple in Northwest Baltimore to remember 17-year-old Jeremiah Robert Brogden or “Jerm.” The Mervo High junior died Sept. 2, after he was shot on ...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Pass defense still a major problem after Ravens blow lead

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — For three quarters, Baltimore looked like a Super Bowl contender. Lamar Jackson was sensational, and the Ravens produced big plays passing, running and on special teams. Then their one big weakness — pass defense — undid all of that good work. Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

NFL Week 2: Bills cruise past Titans, Vikings taking on Eagles

Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season is coming to a close as the Buffalo Bills kicked off the night with a dominant victory over the Tennessee Titans. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles are playing host to the Minnesota Vikings. Here are the top plays from Monday night's action. Patrick Peterson...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Packers, Patriots headline Cowherd's Week 2 'Blazin' 5' picks

Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season is upon us, which means Colin Cowherd has five picks waiting for you ahead of all the action. Cowherd shared which teams are best positioned to win against the spread in Week 2 on Friday's "The Herd." Here's his "Blazin' 5." Washington Commanders...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Miami Dolphins
FOX Sports

Jimmy G delivers a 49ers win, Trey Lance out for season | THE CARTON SHOW

San Francisco's celebrations may be bittersweet after Week 2. While Jimmy Garoppolo led the 49ers to a victory over the Seahawks, avoiding an 0-2 season, Trey Lance suffered an ankle injury that will sideline him for the rest of the season. Craig Carton reacts to this comeback performance from Jimmy G, and reacts to media pointing fingers at head coach Kyle Shanahan over Trey Lance's injury.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Colts contemplate fixes after another dismal loss to Jags

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich briefly shed his usually measured words following Sunday's latest loss. He called the team's performance pathetic. He even said it twice. The most loyal Colts fans couldn't quibble with Reich's assessment following yet another inexplicably abysmal showing in Jacksonville, where the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Kurt Warner's son set to start at quarterback for Temple

Kurt Warner is regarded as one of the greatest Cinderella stories in NFL history. The former Super Bowl champion and two-time NFL MVP played college football at Northern Iowa before earning a spot in the NFL and eventually becoming one of the most accomplished signal-callers in league history. Warner's son,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Scherzer perfect for 6 in return, wins 200th as Mets clinch

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Max Scherzer was pulled from his 200th win with a perfect game intact, and the New York Mets clinched their first playoff berth in six years by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 7-2 on Monday night. Reinstated from the injured list before the game, Scherzer (10-4) struck...
QUEENS, NY
FOX Sports

Tua Time is here, Cowboys surprise, Broncos in trouble: Bucky's Breakdown

Another great football weekend is in the books, with a few upsets likely messing up survivor pools around the country. While it is too early to hit the panic button based on just two weeks of results, we are beginning to get a feel for which players and teams are poised to separate from the pack.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy