FOX Sports
'Jalen Ramsey bailed me out' — Cooper Kupp speaks with Laura Okmin on the Rams' close win against the Falcons
Cooper Kupp spoke with Laura Okmin on the Los Angeles Rams' win against the Atlanta Falcons. "Glad we walked off the field with a victory, but we have a lot of things to fix up."
FOX Sports
49ers' Trey Lance injury update: 'He'll likely need plates and screws to stabilize the ankle joint' — Dr. Matt Provencher
Dr. Matt Provencher gives his prognosis on San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance's ankle injury. "He'll likely need plates and screws to stabilize the ankle joint ... but he'll potentially be available for an end-of-season run with the 49ers."
FOX Sports
Bucs-Saints brawl gave former coach Sean Payton a case of FOMO | THE HERD
After going 4-0 against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New Orleans Saints fell in Week 2, and a massive brawl broke out between players in the 4th quarter. Former Saints coach Sean Payton joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to not only share his thoughts on the chaos, but explain why he this match up was the first time he truly missed being among the coaches on the sidelines.
FOX Sports
Was Trey Lance’s injury the result of Niners’ run-first approach?
San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan appeared genuinely upset announcing that starting quarterback Trey Lance suffered a fractured right ankle in the team's win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, potentially ending the QB's 2022 season before it really got started. "It's tough," Shanahan told reporters. "You feel for someone...
FOX Sports
Buccaneers' Mike Evans suspended one game after Saints scuffle
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been suspended for Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers. The Pro Bowl wideout was disciplined for his role in a benches-clearing brawl between Tampa Bay and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The skirmish began in the fourth quarter of Tampa's 20-10 victory, when Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore gestured sarcastically toward Tom Brady, prompting Bucs RB Leonard Fournette to push Lattimore. The Pro Bowl corner retaliated with a shove of his own before Evans sprinted over and knocked him to the ground with a big blow to the body.
FOX Sports
Do Broncos fans' boos show Nathaniel Hackett is 'over his head?' | THE HERD
The Denver Broncos narrowly defeated the Houston Texans at home, rallying to a 16-9 Week 2 win. Russell Wilson threw for 219 yards, a touchdown and interception. Fans booed Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett for play calling and organizational issues. Colin Cowherd explains how Hackett is 'over his head.'
FOX Sports
49ers QB Trey Lance suffers fractured ankle, out for season
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance suffered a broken ankle in Sunday's matchup with Seattle and will undergo season-ending surgery on Monday, according to Niners coach Kyle Shanahan. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. A cart...
FOX Sports
Rhule feels Panthers are 'close,' even as losses mount
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Matt Rhule believes the Carolina Panthers are close to getting over the hump. But in a league where there’s an ultrafine line between winning and losing, the Panthers continuously find themselves on the losing end — and the third-year coach could be running out of time to rectify the situation.
FOX Sports
Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs dominate in win — but Bills are special all around
Even when the Buffalo Bills had to send their punter onto the field for his first attempt of the season in Week 2, they managed to come away with a positive outcome. Tennessee Titans receiver and punt returner Kyle Phillips misread the punt and took it to the facemask. The Bills recovered. And Buffalo's first and only punt of the season somehow ended up being a 30-yard gain.
NFL・
FOX Sports
Bears, Packers resume storied rivalry Sunday night. What can you expect?
It's a matchup that predates the Chicago Bears themselves. The first meeting between Green Bay and Chicago came on Nov. 27, 1921, between the Chicago Staleys and Green Bay Packers. Chicago took that one and the series eventually morphed into the most storied rivalry in the National Football League. The...
FOX Sports
Tom Brady’s temper flares as Bucs snap skid vs Saints, 20-10
Tom Brady helped incite a skirmish that led to the ejections of Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans, then threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman that helped lift Tampa Bay to a 20-10 victory over New Orleans on Sunday. Brady, who had lost four straight...
FOX Sports
Does Jimmy G make the 49ers better or worse? | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Trey Lance broke his right ankle and left in the first quarter of the San Francisco 49ers' 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Jimmy Garoppolo returned and helped the 49ers defeat their NFC West rival. Hear why Nick Wright is concerned for the 49ers in the long run, despite increasing their playoff stock in the NFC.
FOX Sports
Ravens activate Worley, Webb from practice squad
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens activated defensive back Daryl Worley and wide receiver Raleigh Webb from the practice squad Saturday. The Ravens host Miami on Sunday. Worley joins a defensive backfield in which Marlon Humphrey (groin), Marcus Peters (knee) and Brandon Stephens (quad) are questionable to play because of injuries.
FOX Sports
Have Cowboys found a blueprint to winning without Dak Prescott?
That's the type of effort it's going to take if the Dallas Cowboys are going to weather this Dak Prescott absence. It's one of the oldest clichés in football, but Dallas' 20-17 upset of Cincinnati felt like the epitome of a team win. Across the span of four stressful quarters, you could have rewritten the story of who won this game for the Cowboys at least four different times.
FOX Sports
Does Jimmy Garoppolo's return make 49ers serious contenders again? | THE HERD
The San Francisco 49ers were struck with tough news. Trey Lance is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a broken ankle but Jimmy Garoppolo will return to start. Despite a rough start for Lance's career, Colin Cowherd believes the young QB will not only be fine but how the Niners have a silver lining present.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 2: Bills cruise past Titans, Vikings taking on Eagles
Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season is coming to a close as the Buffalo Bills kicked off the night with a dominant victory over the Tennessee Titans. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles are playing host to the Minnesota Vikings. Here are the top plays from Monday night's action. Patrick Peterson...
FOX Sports
How shocking was Baltimore Ravens' loss to Miami?
Tua Tagovailoa threw a career-high six TD passes in Miami's 42-38 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, including four in the fourth quarter. But it was the performance by the Ravens defense that wowed "Undisputed" hosts Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe — and not in a good way.
FOX Sports
Packers, Patriots headline Cowherd's Week 2 'Blazin' 5' picks
Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season is upon us, which means Colin Cowherd has five picks waiting for you ahead of all the action. Cowherd shared which teams are best positioned to win against the spread in Week 2 on Friday's "The Herd." Here's his "Blazin' 5." Washington Commanders...
FOX Sports
Pass defense still a major problem after Ravens blow lead
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — For three quarters, Baltimore looked like a Super Bowl contender. Lamar Jackson was sensational, and the Ravens produced big plays passing, running and on special teams. Then their one big weakness — pass defense — undid all of that good work. Baltimore...
