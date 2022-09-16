That's the type of effort it's going to take if the Dallas Cowboys are going to weather this Dak Prescott absence. It's one of the oldest clichés in football, but Dallas' 20-17 upset of Cincinnati felt like the epitome of a team win. Across the span of four stressful quarters, you could have rewritten the story of who won this game for the Cowboys at least four different times.

