WATCH: Darius Rucker Joins Chapel Hart on ‘America’s Got Talent’ for Season 17 Finale Performance

By Blake Ells
 3 days ago
Darius Rucker voiced his support for the girls of Chapel Hart long ago. In fact, he noted that he already has the Mississippi trio on his next record. That was in the can before the world got to know Chapel Hart via America’s Got Talent. So they’ve had a long relationship.

The season finale of America’s Got Talent happened this week, and Chapel Hart invited their famous friend for support. Check out video of Darius Rucker performing with the band below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=plGhs1nAuQM&t=18s

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Drake Milligan and Chapel Hart Perform With Darius Rucker and Jon Pardi | AGT Finale 2022 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=plGhs1nAuQM&t=18s)

They did a version of “Let’s Give Them Something to Talk About” by Bonnie Raitt. The girls began the song by themselves, and Darius Rucker joined along in the second verse. By the end of the song, they were joined by fellow finalist Drake Milligan and country star Jon Pardi who performed immediately before. That team did Pardi’s current smash “Last Night Lonely.”

It was a quick trip out to Pasadena for both Darius Rucker and Jon Pardi who have been in the middle of long touring schedules. For Pardi, it was a quick break in his schedule that also allowed his tour mate, Lainey Wilson, to fly back to Nashville for an appearance at AmericanaFest. They’re back at it in Big Flats on Friday. They’ll have a big finale together at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on October 1. Check out all of their dates and get ticket information at Jon Pardi’s website.

Darius Rucker is Getting Ready for Festivals

Things have slowed a big for Darius Rucker. After a big CMA Fest kick off event and another kickoff event for the ACM Honors, his schedule has gotten a little more breathable. At least he has a little bit more time to watch his South Carolina Gamecocks.

But he is back at it on October 1 in Las Vegas at The Sandbar at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa. After that, he’ll spend the weekend of October 8 in his hometown of Charleston, S.C. hosting a festival that he curated. The inaugural Riverfront Festival features a ton of great South Carolina acts, and a few others from outside the Iodine State. Nikki Lane, SUSTO and Blue Dogs are among the local legends on the bill. It also has Brothers Osborne, Charley Crockett and Jimmie Allen. The War & Treaty are also on the bill, fresh off a big night at the AmericanaFest Awards ceremony. And the legendary Radney Foster is also on the bill. It’s a solid lineup.

That’s not all for festivals and Darius Rucker. In January he’ll bring HootieFest: The Big Splash to Mexico for four days. He reunites with his old band mates and several other great 90s rock bands for a party on the beach. Check out everything on his schedule and get ticket information at his website.

