numberfire.com
Update: Broncos' Jerry Jeudy (shoulder) won't return in Week 2
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy will not return to Sunday's Week 2 game against the Houston Texans. Jeudy went up for a Russell Wilson pass in the second quarter and immediately left the game. He was originally deemed questionable to return to a shoulder injury, but midway through the third, he has been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon. It's a tough break for the Broncos, who will now rely on Montrell Washington and Tyrie Cleveland to fill the void.
Buccaneers’ Mike Evans addresses potential suspension after ejection vs. Saints
The matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints was mired by an ugly incident in the fourth period as a fight broke between Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore that saw both men getting ejected from the game. Evans shoved Lattimore to the ground after the latter...
ESPN
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady throws tablet in frustration against Saints
NEW ORLEANS -- On an afternoon where the short-handed Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggled for the better part of three quarters to put points on the board against the division rival New Orleans Saints, quarterback Tom Brady threw his tablet to the ground on the sideline in the third quarter. Brady...
NBC Sports
Here's how Tom Brady fared in Buccaneers' Week 2 win vs. Saints
If Tom Brady's kryptonite exists, it's probably the New Orleans Saints. For some reason, Brady has had enormous difficulty beating the Saints and scoring points against them since he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the 2020 NFL season. Brady entered Sunday's Week 2 game in New Orleans with...
Bucs WR Mike Evans, RB Leonard Fournette expected to play vs. Saints
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a long list of players listed as “questionable” for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, but at least two of them are expected to be in the lineup. Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans (calf) and running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring)...
numberfire.com
Giants bench Mike Yastrzemski on Saturday night
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Yastrzemski will take a seat after Lewis Brinson was chosen as San Francisco's center fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 307 batted balls this season, Yastrzemski has accounted for a 10.4% barrel rate...
numberfire.com
Cowboys' Dalton Schultz avoids major knee injury in Week 2
Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) is "expected to avoid a significant absence" after his injury scare in Week 2's win over the Cincinnati Bengals, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. What It Means:. Schultz injured his knee late in the Week 2 victory and there were...
numberfire.com
Colts promote Keke Coutee to active roster on Saturday
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keke Coutee has been elevated to the active roster on Saturday. After Michael Pittman was ruled out with a quad injury, Coutee will be eligible to play in Week Two's division matchup against a Jacksonville Jaguars' pass defense rated 28th per numberFire's power rankings. Expect Parris Campbell and Couttee to potentially play more snaps on Sunday.
numberfire.com
Julio Jones (knee) a true game-time decision for Bucs in Week 2
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) will test out his knee during the team's warmups ahead of their Week 2 game against the New Orleans Saints before the team makes a decision about his availability. What It Means:. The Bucs' early injury reports this week initially gave the...
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols batting third for Cardinals Sunday
The St. Louis Cardinals listed Albert Pujols as their starting first baseman for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Pujols will bat third and cover first base as he draws ever closer to his 700th home run. Paul Goldschmidt will start the afternoon on the sidelines. Pujols has a $3,500...
numberfire.com
Pederson: Jags will continue scheming up play for Christian Kirk
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said that the team will continue "coming up with game plans that help Christian [Kirk] get open." Kirk and quarterback Trevor Lawrence have demonstrated an impressive connection through the first two weeks of the season, something that Pederson noted the pair had worked on since the team's initial spring meetings. It's encouraging to hear that the team wants to continue scheming Kirk open, as that strategy has already paid dividends for the 1-1 Jags (as well as for fantasy football).
Best and worst Saints PFF player grades from Week 2 vs. Buccaneers
We shouldn’t put too much stock in simplified player grades from Pro Football Focus, but the analytics service does create an opportunity for recapping some of the most impactful performances from Week 2’s New Orleans Saints game – both the good and the bad. To thin out...
numberfire.com
Jordan Diaz in Athletics' lineup Sunday afternoon
Oakland Athletics infielder Jordan Diaz is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Diaz is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Astros starter Framber Valdez. Our models project Diaz for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.4 RBI adn 5.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Titans' Malik Willis replaces Ryan Tannehill at quarterback in Week 2
The Tennessee Titans have put Malik Willis in at quarterback for the third quarter of their Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills. Tannehill was struggling mightily in Week 2 as the Titans limped out to a 34-point deficit, and with the game more or less already out of reach, the team decided to give the third-round rookie a chance.
numberfire.com
Bucs' Leonard Fournette (hamstring) will play in Week 2
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) is active for the team's Week 2 game against the New Orleans Saints. Fournette has been dealing with a hamstring strain since last week's win over the Dallas Cowboys, but is ready to roll for this afternoon's game against the Saints. Fournette...
numberfire.com
Giants' Joc Pederson hitting third versus Rockies Monday
The San Francisco Giants listed Joc Pederson as their starting left fielder for Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Pederson will bat third and take over left field, while Luis Gonzalez shifts over to right field, and Heliot Ramos takes a seat. Our models project Pederson, who has a $2,800...
numberfire.com
Wander Franco sitting for Rays on Sunday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Wander Franco is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Franco will move to the bench on Sunday with Yandy Diaz starting at third base. Diaz will bat first versus right-hander Glenn Otto and the Rangers. numberFire's models project Diaz for...
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner in Cardinals' Saturday lineup for Game 2
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Knizner is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Reds starter Hunter Greene. Our models project Knizner for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs,...
numberfire.com
Christian Bethancourt catching for Rays on Sunday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Christian Bethancourt is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Bethancourt will catch for left-hander Jeffrey Springs on Sunday and bat sixth versus right-hander Glenn Otto and the Rangers. Francisco Mejia moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Bethancourt for 11.3 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski starting in centerfield Monday
The San Francisco Giants will start Mike Yastrzemski in centerfield for Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Yastrzemski will bat seventh and play in centerfield for Monday's game while Lewis Brinson sits. Yastrzemski is projected to score 10.4 fantasy points against the Rockies and has a $3,100 salary on FanDuel.
