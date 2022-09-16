Read full article on original website
Kalamazoo drops plans to install biofilter near Graphic Packaging facility
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo dropped its plans to help fix toxic sewer gas around a Graphic Packaging facility in Kalamazoo's northside, Public Services Director James Baker said. Bids to install a biofilter to lessen the odorous gas were millions more than budgeted for, forcing the city...
Four shot at a party in West Michigan
Four people were shot at a party in Ottawa County early Sunday morning, including two Grand Valley State University students. Shots rang out near the Canvas Apartments on 48th Avenue in Allendale Township when deputies were dispatched to the area for reports of a loud party, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
Police investigating death at a Grand Rapids park
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was discovered dead inside Fish Ladder Park in Grand Rapids Monday night, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Detectives are investigating the death. Police said the man was discovered around 11:45 p.m. The cause of death was not immediately apparent, police said.
Michigan State Police investigate Sturgis break-in
STURGIS, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating a break-in that happened at Heartland Storage in Sturgis. The break-in happened between Monday and Tuesday, according to the investigation. Between 9:30 p.m. and 12 p.m. a suspect cut a hole in the fencing along the north end of the venue...
Over 20 citations issued for swimming on red flag days in South Haven
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — People could face fines of $1,000 in South Haven for swimming under red flag conditions, according to South Haven police. Within a four-month period in summer 2022, officers issued a total of 31 citations, 27 for swimming when a red flag is waving indicating dangerous water, Chief Natalie Thompson said.
Driver crashes into Little Caesar's Pizza, infant had meth in system, & other top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Kalamazoo Scottish Festival Association celebrates 30th annual festival. Kalamazoo Scottish Festival Association celebrated its 30th annual festival Saturday. The Kalamazoo Scottish Festival Association has been a local nonprofit for 30 years in the Kalamazoo area,...
Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off in Kalamazoo: Here's where you can go
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — National Hispanic Heritage Month is kicking off in West Michigan. Several organizations are hosting events celebrating the contributions Latinos have had in the Kalamazoo area. Hispanic American Council in Kalamazoo: El Concilio hosts first-ever Kalamazoo Latin-x Festival. Hispanic Heritage Month in Kalamazoo:. Hispanic Heritage Fiesta on...
Police investigation of a suspected armed Albion teen leads to brawl and arrests
ALBION, Mich. — Four people were arrested and five police officers were injured following a brawl outside the "Festival of the Forks" in Albion Saturday night. Police say the melee broke out as officers approached a 15 year old who, they had been told, was given a gun to attack visiting teens from Battle Creek.
Possibility of live gunfire in Village of Mendon
The Village of Mendon is warning the community to stay away from Mendon Elementary. The Village posted to its Facebook page Saturday night to warn residents to lock their doors as a situation was unfolding near Mendon Elementary School. The post warned residents of the possibility of gunfire in the...
Ottawa County man drowns in private pond
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — First responders attempted to save an Ottawa County man who drowned in a private pond Friday night. Crews were dispatched around 7:37 p.m. to the private pond near the area of Krystal Kove Drive and 8th Avenue in Tallmadge Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff's office said.
Grand Rapids residents turn in nearly 300 firearms in gun buyback program
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids residents turned in twice as many firearms at Saturday's gun buyback event than what was turned in during the city's first two events combined, according to city officials. The city police department teamed up with Safe Alliances for Everyone, also known as SAFE...
Kalamazoo man arrested after throwing Molotov cocktail at KDPS cruiser
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 30-year-old man from Kalamazoo was seen throwing a Molotov cocktail at an unoccupied Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety cruiser Saturday near East Walnut Street, according to police. The suspect then fled on foot, according to witnesses who reported the suspect. Once officers arrived on scene,...
Man killed in early morning shooting in Kalamazoo
A Kalamazoo man is dead following an early Saturday morning shooting. Original story: One person shot near Washington Ave and March Street in Kalamazoo. Police are investigating the shooting that happened near Washington Avenue and March Street. Officers were dispatched to the area around 4:45 a.m. after receiving reports of...
Kalamazoo coffee shop donates funds to anti-abortion center, causes social media stir
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Outrage is foaming up on social media over a Kalamazoo coffee shop's pledge to give a portion of its Friday and Saturday proceeds to a local Christian group opposing abortion. The Five Lakes Coffee shop on West Main Street will donate 20 percent of sales from...
Kalamazoo woman dead after fatal crash
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 25-year-old women died after crashing into a tree and light pole Saturday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The crash happened around 1 p.m. on North Westnedge Avenue near Frank Street. The woman was found unconscious behind the steering wheel, according to police.
"A serious misstep:" Former Kalamazoo Twp. battalion chief's attorney speaks out
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A botched investigation into harassment allegations at the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department has led to the firing of two of the department's top leaders. An independent investigation showed Chief David Obreiter and Battalion Chief Matt Mulac mishandled harassment allegations brought to their attention. The investigation revealed...
WMU Broncos to face off against No. 23 Pitt for home opener
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Western Michigan University Broncos are expected to welcome the No. 23 team in the country to Waldo Stadium for their home opener. The Pittsburgh Panthers will be in Kalamazoo for the Broncos' third game of the season, kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. This will...
Kalamazoo Twp investigation reveals negligence, fire chief and asst. chief terminated
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich — A botched investigation into harassment allegations at the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department led to the termination of the department's top leaders, according to findings of an independent investigation. Days after Chief David Obreiter and Battalion Chief Matt Mulac seemed to be abruptly fired from their...
Suspect in custody after firing shots at deputies during St. Joseph County standoff
MENDON, Mich. — A man is now in custody after an hours long standoff Saturday night in Mendon. St. Joseph County deputies responded to a call for domestic violence around 9 Saturday night at a home near Mendon Elementary School, according to Mark Lillywhite, sheriff. Standoff: Possibility of live...
Hit-and-run driver trapped inside vehicle after rollover crash, deputies say
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A hit-and-run crash happened Friday near Lake Michigan Drive and 24th Avenue in Tallmadge Township, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. A driver of a white Honda Pilot hit a Ford Focus after attempting to make a U-turn in the middle of Lake Michigan Drive, according to deputies.
