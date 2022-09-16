ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Tech’s Davis College names new dean

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 3 days ago

Clint Krehbiel, a professor and administrator with decades of experience in animal science and ruminant nutrition at universities throughout the Southwest and Midwest, has been named the new Dean of the Gordon W. Davis College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources at Texas Tech University.

Krehbiel will begin his duties at Texas Tech on Jan. 1. He arrives in Lubbock after serving as the Marvel L. Baker Department Head and Professor of Animal Sciences at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln since 2017.

“Clint brings the leadership and research prowess needed to propel the Davis College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources forward,” Provost and Senior Vice President Ron Hendrick said in a news release. “I look forward to working with him in this role.”

A native of Kansas who grew up on a diversified farm near McPherson, Krehbiel has an extensive history in agriculture. He earned his bachelor’s (1988) and master’s (1990) degrees in animal science and industry from Kansas State University and his doctorate in animal science with a concentration in ruminant nutrition from the University of Nebraska in 1994.

Prior to joining the faculty at the University of Nebraska, Krehbiel served on the faculty at Oklahoma State University for 17 years, leaving as the Regents Professor and Dennis and Martha White Endowed Chair of Ruminant Nutrition and Health and the assistant head of the Department of Animal Science.

Before Oklahoma State, Krehbiel served three years as an assistant professor of ruminant nutrition at New Mexico State University. He also has held positions at the University of Nebraska while pursuing his doctorate and as a postdoctoral research associate at the Roman L. Hruska U.S. Meat Animal Research Center in Clay Center, Neb.

He is a member of the American Society of Animal Science (ASAS), the American Dairy Science Association, the American Registry of Professional Animal Scientists and the Plains Nutrition Council.

Krehbiel has received the ASAS Southern Section Outstanding Young Animal Scientist Award for Research, the Oklahoma State Department of Animal Science Tyler Award, the James A. Whatley Award for Meritorious Research in Agricultural Science, the Gamma Sigma Delta Research Scientist Award of Merit, the Sarkey’s Distinguished Professor Award, the OSU University Service Award and the AFIA ASAS Ruminant Nutrition Award.

“I am grateful for the trust that Texas Tech University has placed in me to lead the Davis College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources,” Krehbiel said. “Davis College is a premier agriculture and natural resources program with a rich history of excellence seen through the achievements of faculty, staff and students. I’m eager to become part of a dynamic team and honored to have the opportunity to work with Davis College’s amazing faculty, staff, students, administrators and alumni as well as external partners and stakeholders. With the challenges and opportunities facing the future of agriculture and natural resources, the time is now to aspire to make the best better. I hope to convey that spirit to people inside and outside of Davis College. I will challenge myself daily to build on the success of Davis College through teaching, research, service and outreach to better serve our state, national and global stakeholders.”

